VGP and Areim Complete First Closing in 50:50 ‘SAGA’ Joint Venture

Antwerp, Belgium 25 April 2024 (7.00 a.m. CET)

VGP NV ('VGP') and AREIM Pan-European Logistics Fund (D) AB, today announced the signing of the first seed closing between VGP and their 50:50 joint venture, SAGA (The ‘Sixth Joint Venture’). The transaction comprises 17 logistics buildings in 10 VGP Parks.

The 17 buildings are located in Germany (6 parks, 8 buildings), the Czech Republic (3 parks, 5 buildings) and Slovakia (1 park, 4 buildings).

The transaction with the SAGA Joint Venture will be the 1st closing of a series that will together add up to the pre-agreed investment target of € 1.5 billion. The pricing of the closing has been agreed at a gross asset value of € 437 million. With the transaction VGP is due to generate circa € 280 million of gross cash proceeds.

Following the completion of this first closing of the SAGA Joint Venture its property portfolio will consist of ca. 450,000 m² of gross lettable area and is 100% let.

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European owner, manager and developer of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial properties as well as a provider of renewable energy solutions. VGP has a fully integrated business model with extensive expertise and many years of experience along the entire value chain. VGP was founded in 1998 as a family-owned Belgian property developer in the Czech Republic and today operates with around 368 full-time employees in 17 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. In December 2023, the gross asset value of VGP, including the 100% joint ventures, amounted to € 7.19 billion and the company had a net asset value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.3 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN: BE0003878957).

For more information, please visit: https://www.vgpparks.eu

