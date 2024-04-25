TRAINERS’ HOUSE GROUP INTERIM REPORT 1 JANUARY – 31 MARCH 2024

January-March 2024 in brief

  • net sales EUR 2.3 million (EUR 2.8 million), change of -18.3 % compared to the corresponding period of the previous year
  • operating result EUR 0.2 million (EUR 0.4 million), 7.3 % of net sales (14.5 %)
  • cash flow from operations EUR 0.2 million (EUR 0.3 million)
  • earnings per share EUR 0.08 (EUR 0.19)

Key figures at the end of first quarter of 2024

  • cash and cash equivalents EUR 1.3 million (EUR 2.5 million)
  • interest-bearing liabilities of EUR 0.8 million (EUR 0.4 million) and interest-bearing net debt of EUR -0.5 million (EUR -2.1 million).
  • equity ratio 64.3 % (59.5 %)


OUTLOOK FOR 2024

The company estimates the operating profit for 2024 to be negative.


CEO ARTO HEIMONEN

In the review period, acquiring new orders was challenging.

The demand for services connected to overall well-being, mental growth and creating of meanings is growing. The sales of the company's personal training products strengthened during the beginning of the year.

Additionally, there was a positive development in encounter marketing business during the first quarter of the year. The decision-makers more enthusiastic to accept new meetings compared to the end of last year.

The operating result of 0.2 million euros for the review period was the best performance of the past four quarters. The company's cash balance strengthened at the beginning of the year.

Healthy cash flow and profitability are the company's most important business goals in 2024 as well.

The purpose of Trainers’ House is to help people forward. This is possible by touching people, electrifying management and producing verifiable results.

Thanks to customers, employees, and partners.

More information:
Arto Heimonen, CEO, +358 404 123 456
Saku Keskitalo, CFO, +358 404 111 111

OPERATIONAL REVIEW

During the review period, the company focused on serving its customers.

The annual general meeting of Trainers' House Plc was held on 27 March 2024 in Helsinki.

The annual general meeting confirmed the number of board members as five people. Aarne Aktan, Jarmo Hyökyvaara, Elma Palsila, Emilia Tauriainen and Jari Sarasvuo were re-elected as board members. In the board meeting held after the annual general meeting, the board elected Jari Sarasvuo as its chairperson.

Grant Thornton Oy was elected as the new auditor of the company. KHT Satu Peltonen is the principal responsible auditor.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Net sales for the reporting period were EUR 2.3 million (EUR 2.8 million). Operating result was EUR 0.2 million, 7.3 % of net sales (EUR 0.4 million, 14.5 %). The result for the period was EUR 0.2 million, 7.8 % of net sales (EUR 0.4 million, 15.1 %).

The breakdown of the Group's figures (unit thousand euros) is presented in the following table:

Group’s main figures (kEUR)1-3/20241-3/2023
Net sales2 2682 776
Expenses:  
Expenses arising from employee benefits-1 408-1 585
Other expenses-600-657
EBITDA260534
Depreciation and impairment losses-93-132
EBIT 166403
EBIT, % of net sales7.314.5
Financial income and expenses-214
Result before taxes164417
Income taxes131
Result of the period177418
Result, % of net sales7.815.1


LONG-TERM OBJECTIVES

The company's long-term goal is profitable growth.

FINANCING, INVESTMENTS AND SOLVENCY

Cash flow and key financing figures (unit million euros)1-3/20241-3/2023
Cash flow from operations before financial items0.20.3
Cash flow from operations0.20.3
Cash flow from investments0.00.0
Cash flow from financing-0.1-0.1
Total cash flow0.10.2
   
 3/20243/2023
Cash1.32.5
Interest-bearing debt0.80.4
Equity ratio %64.359.5


MAJOR RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

Trainers’ House’s business is sensitive to economic fluctuations.

The general economic situation internationally and in Finland contains significant risks. The war in Europe, the tense world political situation and the possible expansion of the crisis can cause rapid changes in the operating environment.

Possible world trade restrictions and changes in the world political situation affect the exports of Finnish companies, which is reflected in the demand of the domestic market. The demand in domestic market could diminish due to public cost-cuttings and tax increases. The change in domestic market demand directly affects Trainers' House's business.

Compared to the level of the last decade, the high interest rate has a negative effect on economic activity. Inflation can also accelerate due to, for example, escalation of world political crises.

The constant competition for the best employees affects recruitment and the commitment of key personnel. From the company's point of view, the labor market situation has eased over the past year.

The above-mentioned risks, when realized alone or together, have a significant impact on the company's operations.

The company divides the risk factors affecting business, earnings, and market capitalization into five main categories: market and business risks, personnel-related risks, technology and information security risks, financial risks, and legal risks.

Trainers’ House has sought to hedge against the adverse effects of other risks with comprehensive insurance policies. These include statutory insurance, liability and property insurance and legal expenses insurance. Insurance coverage, insurance values and deductibles are reviewed annually together with the insurance company.

The Management Team reports to the Board on a monthly basis on key business-related risks and, where necessary, risk management measures.

The Group has the reporting systems required for effective business monitoring. Internal control is linked to the company’s vision, strategic goals and the business goals set on the basis of them.

The realization of business objectives and the Group’s financial development are monitored on a monthly basis through the Group’s corporate governance system. As an essential part of the control system, actual data and up-to-date forecasts are reviewed monthly by the Group Management Team. The control system includes, among other things, sales reporting, an income statement, a rolling revenue and profit forecast, and key figures that are important to operations.

Trainers’ House is an expert organization. The magnitude of market and business risks is difficult to determine. Typical risks in this area are related to, for example, general economic development, customer distribution, technology choices, the development of competition and the management of personnel costs.

Risks are managed through the planning and regular monitoring of sales, human resources, and operating expenses, which enables rapid action when circumstances change. The risks of trade receivables have been taken into account by the recognition of expenses based on the age of the receivables and individual risk analyzes.

The goal of Trainers’ House’s financial risk management is to secure the availability of equity and debt financing on competitive terms and to reduce the impact of adverse market movements on the company’s operations.

Financial risks are divided into four categories, which are liquidity, interest rate risks, currency risks and credit risks. Each risk is monitored separately. Liquidity and interest rate risks are reduced with sufficient cash resources and efficient collection of receivables. Currency risks are low as Trainers’ House operates primarily in the euro market. In financial risk management, the focus is on liquidity.

The success of Trainers’ House as an expert organization depends on its ability to attract and retain skilled staff. In addition to a competitive salary, personnel risks are managed through incentive schemes and investments in personnel training, career opportunities and general well-being.

Technology is a key part of Trainers’ House’s business. Technology risks include, but are not limited to, supplier risk, risks related to internal systems, challenges posed by technological change, and security risks. Risks are protected against long-term cooperation with technology suppliers, appropriate security systems, staff training and regular security audits.

Trainers’ House’s legal risks are mainly focused on the contractual relationship between the company and customers or service providers. At their most typical, they relate to delivery responsibility and the management of intellectual property rights. In order to manage the risks related to contracts and intellectual property rights, the company has internal guidelines for contractual procedures. In the company’s view, the contractual risks are not unusual.

At the end of the review period, goodwill and other intangible assets recognized in the balance sheet have been tested in the normal way. The test did not reveal any need for impairment.

The consolidated balance sheet of Trainers’ House has goodwill of EUR 2.1 million. The balance sheet value of other intangible assets is EUR 1.0 million. If the Group's profitability does not develop as forecasted or other external factors independent of the Group's operations, such as interest rates, change significantly, it is possible that goodwill and other intangible assets will have to be written off. Recognition of an impairment loss would have no effect on the Group's cash flow.

Due to the project nature of the operations, the order backlog is short, and predictability is therefore challenging.

The description of potential risks is not comprehensive. Trainers' House conducts continuous risk assessment in connection with its operations and strives to hedge against identified risks.

Investors have also been informed about the risks in the company’s annual review and on the website at www.trainershouse.fi.


PERSONNEL

At the end of the review period, the Group had 112 (136) employees. As before, the company reports the number of employees converted to full-time employees.

DECISIONS REACHED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The annual general meeting of Trainers' House Plc was held on 27 March 2024 in Helsinki.

The annual general meeting confirmed the financial statements and discharged CEO and the members of the Board of Directors from liability for the fiscal year 1 January - 31 December 2023. The annual general meeting also decided to adopt the remuneration policy of the governing bodies.

The annual general meeting decided, in accordance with the board's proposal, that the company does not distribute a dividend from 2023.

Aarne Aktan, Jari Sarasvuo, Jarmo Hyökyvaara, Elma Palsila and Emilia Tauriainen were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. In the board meeting held after the annual general meeting, the Board of Directors elected Jari Sarasvuo as the chairperson of the board.

The annual general meeting decided that the board member's remuneration shall be EUR 1,500 per month and the chairperson's remuneration will be EUR 3,500 per month.

Grant Thornton Oy was elected as the company's auditor. The remuneration to the auditor is paid according to the auditor's reasonable invoice.


SHARES AND SHARE CAPITAL

The company’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd under the name Trainers’ House Plc (TRH1V).

At the end of the reporting period, Trainers’ House Plc had 2,147,826 shares and a registered share capital of EUR 880,743.59. The company does not hold any of its own shares. There have been no changes in the share capital during the period.

Share performance and trading

 1-3/20241-3/2023
Traded shares, pcs75 23082 966
Average number of all company shares, %3.53.9
Traded shares, EUR284 566450 690
Highest share quotation4.885.82
Lowest share quotation2.384.95
Closing price2.455.3
Weighted average price3.785.43
Market capitalization5.3 mil.11.4 mil.


SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND NOTES

The report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 standard. The report has been prepared in accordance with IFRS standards and interpretations that have been approved for application in the EU and are in force on 1 January 2024.

In this interim report Trainers’ House has followed the same accounting policies and calculation methods as in the 2023 annual financial statements.

The figures given in the interim report are unaudited.

INCOME STATEMENT IFRS (kEUR)1-3/20241-3/20231-12/2023
NET SALES2 2682 7768 437
Expenses:   
Materials and services-97-114-391
Personnel-related expenses-1 408-1 585-5 691
Depreciation and impairment losses-93-132-531
Other operating expenses-503-542-1 925
Total expenses-2 102-2 373-8 538
Operating result166403-101
Financial income and expenses-2146
Result before taxes164417-95
Income taxes1314
RESULT OF THE PERIOD177418-91
Result attributable to owners of the parent company177418-91
Earnings per share, EUR0.080.19-0.04
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent company, EUR0.080.19-0.04


BALANCE SHEET IFRS (kEUR)3/20243/202312/2023
ASSETS   
Non-current assets   
Tangible assets867628961
Goodwill2 1292 1292 129
Other intangible assets1 0131 0671 013
Long-term receivables   
Other receivables, long-term122155138
Deferred tax receivables215207202
Total long-term receivables337362341
Total non-current assets4 3464 1864 443
    
Current assets   
Account receivables and other receivables8601 063783
Cash and cash equivalents1 3222 4811 175
Total current assets2 1823 5441 958
TOTAL ASSETS6 5287 7306 401
    
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY AND LIABILITIES   
Equity attributable to the owners of the parent company   
Share capital881881881
Distributable non-restricted equity fund373737
Retained earnings3 0213 1113 111
Result of the period177418-91
Total shareholders’ equity4 1164 4473 939
Long-term liabilities   
Deferred tax liabilities203211203
Long-term financial liabilities56181631
Total long-term liabilities764291833
Short-term liabilities   
Short-term financial liabilities256348197
Accounts payable and other liabilities1 3922 6431 432
Total short-term liabilities1 6482 9911 629
Total liabilities2 4123 2822 462
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY AND LIABILITIES6 5287 7306 401


CASH FLOW STATEMENT IFRS (kEUR)1-3/20241-3/20231-12/2023
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS   
Result of the period177418-91
Adjustments 85118570
Changes in working capital-38-205-257
Cash flow from operations before financial items and taxes225331222
Financial items and taxes paid-6-1-16
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS218330206
CASH FLOW FROM INVESTMENTS   
Investments in tangible and intangible assets0-8-12
Repayment of loan receivables172442
Interests received51521
CASH FLOW FROM INVESTMENTS213151
CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING   
Repayment of lease liabilities-11-88-363
Dividends paid-82-38-966
CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING-92-126-1 329
TOTAL CASH FLOW147234-1 072
CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS   
Opening balance of cash and cash equivalents1 1752 2472 247
Closing balance of cash and cash equivalents1 3222 4811 175
CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS147234-1 072


CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (kEUR)
Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (kEUR)Share capitalDistributable non-restricted equity fundRetained earningsTotal
Equity 1 January 2023881374 1215 039
Other comprehensive income  418418
Dividends  -1 009-1 009
Equity 31 March 2023881373 5294 447
     
Equity 1 January 2024881373 0213 939
Other comprehensive income  177177
Dividends  00
Equity 31 March 2024881373 1984 116


RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

During the period under review, Trainers’ House had transactions with Causa Prima Ltd, a company controlled by Jari Sarasvuo, the Chairperson of the Board of Directors, and Pro Vividus Ltd and Anorin Liekki Ltd, which are related to the company.

The following transactions took place with related parties:

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (kEUR)1-3/20241-3/20231-12/2023
Purchases during the period14053168
Liabilities at the end of the period0039


PERSONNEL1-3/20241-3/20231-12/2023
Average number of personnel113130113
Personnel at the end of the period11213696


COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES3/20243/202312/2023
Collaterals and contingent liabilities given for own commitments(kEUR)120140120


OTHER KEY FIGURES3/20243/202312/2023
Equity ratio (%)64.359.563.5
Shareholders' equity/share (EUR)1.922.071.83


Calculation formulas for key figures

Earnings per share        = Result of the period attributable to owners of the parent company
                                       Average number of shares adjusted for share issue in financial period

                      
Interest-bearing net debt = Interest-bearing liabilities – cash and cash equivalents

Equity ratio (%)          = Equity x 100
                                     Balance sheet total – advances received

Equity / share            = Equity                                              
                                    Number of shares adjusted for share issue at the
                                    end of financial period

Items affecting the calculation of key figures3/20243/202312/2023
Advances received (kEUR)130250198
Interest-bearing liabilities (kEUR)817429828
Average number of shares adjusted for share issue in financial period (unit thousand shares)2 1482 1482 148
Number of shares adjusted for share issue at the end of the financial period (unit thousand shares)2 1482 1482 148



In Helsinki 25 April 2024

TRAINERS’ HOUSE PLC

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Information:
Arto Heimonen, CEO, +358 404 123 456
Saku Keskitalo, CFO, +358 404 111 111

