Crossject reports audited financial results for 2023





Dijon, France April 25, 2024 -- Crossject (ISIN: FR0011716265; Euronext: ALCJ), a specialty pharmaceuticals company developing products for emergency situations harnessing its proprietary needle-free auto-injectors technology platform ZENEO®, reports its audited financial results for the year ending December 31, 2023. These results are now available on the Company’s website.

Key financial information as of December 31, 2023

Crossject’s financial results for the year ending December 31, 2023 have now been fully audited with a minor change of -0.17 M€ compared to the previous report, released on March 29 and available here.

All reports relating to financials for the year 2023 will be available on the Crossject website from April 30 and are also presented in the appendices below.

The table below summarizes our income statement for the years ending 31 December 2023 and 2022:

€ thousands, as of 31 December 2023 2022 Operating income 12 826 9 718 Operating expenses -24 626 -23 005 Purchase of raw material and supplies -1 595 -498 Other purchases and external expenses -8 869 -8 116 Personal expenses -7 713 -7 424 Taxes and duties -267 -176 Depreciation, amortisation and provision -5 688 -6 358 Other expenses -494 -433 Operating profit/loss -11 800 -13 288 Financial income/expense -497 -319 Exceptional income/expense 791 228 Corporate tax 2 867 2 222 Net profit/loss -8 638 -11 157

About Crossject

Crossject SA (Euronext: ALCJ; www.crossject.com ) is an emerging specialty pharma company developing products for emergencies harnessing its proprietary needle-free auto-injector technology ZENEO. It is in advanced regulatory development for ZEPIZURE®, an epileptic rescue therapy, for which it has a $60 million contract with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). ZEPIZURE® is based on the Company’s award-winning needle-free autoinjector ZENEO®, designed to enable patients and untrained caregivers to easily and instantly deliver emergency medication via intramuscular injection on bare skin or even through clothing. The Company’s other products in development include rescue therapies for allergic shocks, adrenal insufficiencies, opioid overdose and asthma attacks.

APPENDICES

INCOME STATEMENT (in K€) 31/12/2023 31/12/2022 VARIATION Revenue 145 954 -809 Stored production 591 348 243 Capitalised production 3 594 6 104 -2 510 Subsidies 133 5 128 Reversals of provisions and transfers of expenses 2 632 445 2 187 Other income 6 231 1 861 4 370 Operating income 13 326 9 717 3 609 Purchases of raw materials and other supplies 1 625 1 002 623 Change in inventory (raw materials and other supplies) -29 -505 476 Other purchases and external expenses 8 869 8 115 754 Taxes and duties 267 177 90 Personnel expenses 7 714 7 425 289 Depreciation, amortisation 4 504 5 263 -759 Other provisions 1 682 1 095 587 Other expenses 494 433 61 Operating expenses 25 126 23 005 2 121 Operating profit/loss -11 800 -13 288 1 488 Financial income/expense -497 -319 -178 Exceptional income/expense 791 228 563 Research Tax Credit 2 867 2 222 645 Net profit/loss -8 638 -11 157 2 519





BALANCE SHEET - LIABILITIES (in k€) 31/12/2023 31/12/2022 VARIATION CAPITAUX PROPRES Capital 3 676 3 652 24 Share premium 785 18 312 -17 527 Retained earnings -1 757 -8 786 7 029 Profit/loss for the year -8 638 -11 157 2 519 Investment subsidies 665 665 0 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EUITY -5 269 2 686 -7 955 Conditional advances 7 060 7 476 -416 Provision for contingencies and charges 694 1 420 -726 BORROWINGS AND DEBT Bonds 18 355 -337 Loans 16 171 11 048 5 123 Miscellaneous 2 732 2 722 10 Debts - Trade payables 4 323 3 523 800 Total tax ans social security liabilities 2 149 1 833 316 Debts on fixed assets 82 1 764 -1 682 Deffered income 681 32 649 TOTAL DEBT 26 156 21 277 4 879 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 28 641 32 859 -4 218





BALANCE SHEET - ASSETS (in K€) 31/12/2023 31/12/2022 VARIATION FIXED ASSETS R&D 10 730 10 691 39 Patent and Trademarks 0 0 0 Other intangible assets 0 0 0 Land 14 89 -75 Property, plant and equipment 2 736 5 085 -2 350 Assets under construction 2 942 2 492 450 Financial assets 1 544 672 872 TOTAL FIXED ASSETS 17 966 19 029 -1 064 CURRENT ASSETS Raw materials, other supplies 1 649 1 416 232,6 Work in process 1 485 588 897 Advances ans prepayments received on order in progress 187 345 -158 Trade and related receivables 2 079 726 1353 State and other reveivables 2 512 2 450 62 Marketable securities 0 0 0 Available cash 2 304 7 769 -5465 Prepaid / deferred expenses 459 536 -76,6 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 10 675 13 830 -3 155 TOTAL ASSETS 28 641 32 859 -4 219





BALANCE SHEET - LIABILITIES (in k€) 31/12/2023 31/12/2022 VARIATION CAPITAUX PROPRES Capital 3 676 3 652 24 Share premium 785 18 312 -17 527 Regulated reserve 0 0 0 Retained earnings -1 757 -8 786 7 029 Profit/loss for the year -8 638 -11 157 2 519 Investment subsidies 665 665 0 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EUITY -5 269 2 686 -7 955 Conditional advances 7 060 7 476 -416 Provision for contingencies and charges 694 1 420 -726 BORROWINGS AND DEBT Bonds 18 355 -337 Loans 16 171 11 048 5 123 Miscellaneous 2 732 2 722 10 Debts - Trade payables 4 323 3 523 800 Total tax ans social security liabilities 2 149 1 833 316 Debts on fixed assets 82 1 764 -1 682 Deffered income 681 32 649 TOTAL DEBT 26 156 21 277 4 879 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 28 641 32 859 -4 218 CASH FLOW STATEMENT (IN K€) 31/12/2023 31/12/2022 Net profit / loss - 8 638 - 11 157 Depreciation, amortisation and provision 3 091 5 705 Capital gains on disposal, net of tax 54 1 Other income and expenses calculated



- 28 - 28 Cashflow from operations - 5 521 - 5 479



Change in working capital requirements



- 680 399 (1) Net cash generated by / (used in) operating activities - 6 201 - 5 080 Acquisition of fixed assets - 6 403 - 6 778 Cession d'immobilisation 3 767 0 (2) Net cash generated by / (used in) investing activities - 2 636 - 6 778 Capital increase 13 4 089 Exercice of warrants 333 3 003 Loans 8 090 4 000 Repayment of borrowings - 3 396 - 969 Debts on fixed assets - 1 682 - 483 (3) Net cash generated by / (used in) financing activities 3 358 9 640 Change in cash and cash equivalents (1)+(2)+(3) - 5 479 - 2 218 Opening Cash position 7 770 9 983 Closing Cash position 2 291 7 770





