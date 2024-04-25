Irish Continental Group plc

Transactions in Own Shares

Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:

Date of Transaction: 24th April 2024.

Number of Shares: 742,000 (seven hundred and forty-two thousand) ICG Units, representing 0.45% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.

Price: All purchased at €5.00 per ICG Unit.

These shares will be cancelled.

Dublin

25th April 2024

Enquiries:

Eamonn Rothwell, CEO Tel +353 1 607 5628 Email: info@icg.ie

David Ledwidge, CFO Tel +353 1 607 5628 Email: info@icg.ie

Q4 Public Relations Tel +353 1 475 1444 Email: press@q4pr.ie