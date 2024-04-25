Press release 03/2024

Green Hydrogen Systems and BWSC sign strategic collaboration agreement on green hydrogen projects

Kolding, Denmark, 25 April 2024 — Green Hydrogen Systems A/S and BWSC, an international engineering company and service provider, have signed a strategic collaboration agreement to expand their current collaboration on advancing green hydrogen projects.

This strategic collaboration agreement is a continuation of the collaboration between Green Hydrogen Systems and BWSC on the installation of the X-Series prototype at GreenLab in Skive, Denmark. This joint installation project, initiated in April 2023, covered initial site layout and site preparation as well as installation of Green Hydrogen Systems' 6 MW HyProvide X-Series prototype module. The 6 MW HyProvide X-Series prototype module is now in operation and producing green hydrogen.

With this collaboration Green Hydrogen Systems and BWSC aim to offer full hydrogen plants with pre-engineered and optimised site layout based on Green Hydrogen Systems’ HyProvide X-Series module, targeting green hydrogen projects in range from 6 to 50 MW in key European markets. This initiative will map the technical and commercial interfaces between Green Hydrogen Systems and BWSC, paving the way for optimised solutions to mid-scale hydrogen and Power-to-X projects, leading to reduced time and risk during project maturation and execution and improved overall hydrogen plant economics.

“We are excited to announce a continuation of our successful collaboration with BWSC. Our cooperation on the HyProvide X-Series prototype site at Greenlab proves the value of our joint efforts and collaborative mindset. We believe this collaboration will contribute to accelerated project development and execution, benefiting green hydrogen projects across Europe", says Søren Rydbirk, Chief Commercial Officer at Green Hydrogen Systems.

“We believe that the engineering knowledge and construction experience of BWSC, along with our strong belief in building trusted partnerships and active contribution in the green transition, is complementary to the technology capability of Green Hydrogen Systems. Together, we can achieve more and simplify and de-risk procurement and construction of full hydrogen plants. We are proud to be part of the solution," says Dimitris Likouressis, Chief Commercial Officer at BWSC.

The collaboration between Green Hydrogen Systems and BWSC is non-exclusive, allowing both parties to replicate similar collaboration agreements with other entities, supporting openness and innovation within the green hydrogen sector.

Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and a leading provider of standardised, modular electrolysers for producing green hydrogen based on renewable energy. Green hydrogen plays a crucial role in the ongoing fundamental shift in energy systems towards net-zero emissions in 2050. Founded in 2007 and building on years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems has a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading green energy companies.

Backed by a wealth of engineering talent and over 40 years of experience, BWSC helps clients plan, engineer, and execute their energy projects optimally, timely and on budget. BWSC is a service provider with a focus on services and O&M, and it has been increasingly directing efforts towards becoming a service partner for energy transition players. With the motto “Ever Better Energy”, BWSC expresses its vision to build a world of sustainable energy and recognises that the green energy transition manifests in many forms, so it serves a growing number of green energy pioneers in varied fields, such as Power-to-X, energy storage and carbon capture.

