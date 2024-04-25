Smart Pills Market, Size and Global Forecast 2024-2032, Featuring Key Players Check-Cap, General Electric, Fujifilm, Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, Olympus, Novartis and Otsuka Holdings

Dublin, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Pills Market, Size, Global Forecast 2024-2032, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Top Companies Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Smart Pills Market is predicted to be valued at US$ 13.35 Billion by 2032. The emergence of smart pills represents a groundbreaking innovation in healthcare, revolutionizing medication adherence and patient monitoring. These ingestible electronic devices are equipped with sensors to track medication ingestion, vital signs, and other physiological parameters.

Smart pills transmit real-time data to healthcare providers, enabling personalized treatment adjustments and early intervention. With the potential to improve patient outcomes, optimize drug efficacy, and reduce healthcare costs, smart pills are poised to transform medication management and enhance patient care in the modern healthcare landscape.







The Smart Pills Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.84% from 2024 to 2032



Technological improvements in capsule endoscopes are anticipated to pressure the boom of the global smart pills market. An example is the advent of the new OMOM HD Capsule with AI-assisted technology by the Healthcare 21 Group in 2020. This technology is designed to offer healthcare professionals exceptional accuracy and pace in deciphering capsule examinations, enabling them to achieve this in much less time and with greater ease.



Moreover, the surge in colon cancer instances is expected to help the boom of the worldwide smart pills market. According to the World Health Organization, colon cancer ranks as the second main reason of cancer-related deaths globally, with over 1.9 million new cases and 930,000 deaths pronounced. Significant regional variations exist, with higher occurrence rates in Europe and Australia/New Zealand and extended mortality rates in Eastern Europe. Projections suggest an extensive upward thrust in colorectal cancer instances to 3.2 million yearly by 2040, a 63% growth, along with 1.6 million deaths, a 73% growth.



Besides, several smart pills are scrutinized for potential healing and diagnostic programs in numerous acute and continual illnesses, driving growth in the global smart pills market. In 2023, scientists from MIT, Boston University, and other establishments unveiled a smart tablet akin to a blueberry, promising to revolutionize the analysis and treatment of bowel illnesses. This innovative technology, ingestible and able to autonomously figure out and right away report critical organic molecules, represents an enormous leap forward. So, the Smart Pills Market was valued at US$ 4.50 Billion in 2023.



Potential customers of smart pills consist of patients with paralysis, motionless individuals, and seniors, propelling growth within the international market. As the aged population expands, there is a growing demand for advanced medical devices to enhance patient convenience. The United Nations predicts a sizeable growth in the worldwide elderly population, from 761 million in 2021 to 1.6 billion by 2050. This underscores the sizable ability for market enlargement in the foreseeable future.



China has the potential to have a considerable impact on the global smart pills market



China might play a tremendous role in the global smart pills market, pushed by its massive older population and the increasing prevalence of colon cancer, which fuels the call for innovative healthcare solutions. According to the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) colorectal cancer collaborators, East Asia, particularly China, faces tremendous influences, with mainland China reporting the highest all-age incidence of 607,900 cases. Rapid urbanization, technological advancements, and authorities initiatives, in addition, facilitate the adoption of smart pills. China's increasing market potential and healthcare investments make it a sizeable contributor to the global smart pills market boom.



Key Players



The smart pills market companies are Check-Cap Ltd., General Electric Company, Fujifilm, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc, Olympus Corporation, Novartis AG, and Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation



By Application:

Capsule Endoscopy

Patient Monitoring

Drug Delivery

By Target Area:

Esophagus

Small Intestine

Large Intestine

Stomach

By End-Users:

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Others

Company Analysis:

Check-Cap Ltd.

General Electric Company

Fujifilm

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc

Olympus Corporation

Novartis AG

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

All the Key players have been covered from 3 Viewpoints:

Overview

Recent Development

Revenue Analysis

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 220 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $13.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered Global



