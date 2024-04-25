UAB Partnerystės projektai keturi 2023 audited annual report

UAB Partnerystės projektai keturi ("the Issuer") announces the approval of its audited annual report for the 2023 financial year, accompanied by an unqualified auditor's report.

Issuer’s revenues for the year 2023 surged to over EUR 23.5 million, a significant increase from the EUR 2.3 million in the prior year. This was driven by the construction progress of the Šiauliai military campus (the “Project”).

As announced on April 8 2024, the Project has been successfully constructed and handed over to the Ministry of National Defence of the Republic of Lithuania, which marked the end of public private partnership’s phase 1, as it is described in the Prospectus.

The Issuer has adopted International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for its annual accounts for the first time. The consolidated annual report for 2023, including the corporate governance report, is available in the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) on the company's website, along with the independent auditor's report.

On behalf of the Issuer:

Gediminas Tamašauskas

Head of Capital Markets

