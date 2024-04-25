Global Breastfeeding Accessories Market Report 2024-2030, Featuring Profiles of Medela, Ameda, Willow Innovations, Chiaro Technology, Pigeon, Spectra Baby, Lavie Mom, Motif Medical and Mayborn

Dublin, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Breastfeeding Accessories Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Breast Cooling Pads, Nursing Tank Tops, Breastmilk Storage & Feeding, Postpartum Recovery Accessories), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global breastfeeding accessories market is anticipated to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2030 and the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.48% over the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to an increasing women's employment rate, which is expected to surge the demand for breastfeeding accessories, propelling the market growth. For instance, according to the data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in 2022, 56.8% of women in the U.S. are employed. Working women are more likely to purchase breastfeeding accessories, thus, with a surge in the women's employment rate, the market is expected to grow over the forecast period.







Moreover, there has been a rise in the global birth rate. For instance, as per the latest report by the International Institute of Sustainable Development (IISD), the global fertility rate has touched 2.3 births per woman, which is well above the replacement rate. Similarly, there has been an increase in the number of milk banks globally. For instance, as per the European Milk Bank Association in 2023, there are 282 active milk banks in Europe. Likewise, according to the NCBI, there were 90 milk banks in India as of 2021. Thus, with the establishment of milk banks globally, the market is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period.



With the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine and lifting of lockdown impositions, the market may witness considerable growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the opening of offices globally and the initiation of work from office or hybrid work settings. For instance, Microsoft has given their employees 30 days to shift towards a new pattern of hybrid work setting, which started in February 2022. Furthermore, many market players are initiating strategies such as product launches, partnerships, collaboration, and awareness campaigns to expand their reach. For instance, various market players such as Medela LLC and Laura & Co. are increasing awareness among the target population by arranging programs and distributing magazines. Thus, the aforementioned factors may help the market grow over the forecast period.



Breastfeeding Accessories Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the breastmilk storage and feeding segment dominated the market in 2023 owing to an increase in the women's employment rate

The postpartum recovery accessories product segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. An increase in the number of births is anticipated to have a significant impact on the use of postpartum recovery accessories

Asia-Pacific held the largest revenue share in 2023 owing to the presence of a large target population and an increase in the birth rate

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Breastfeeding Accessories Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.2.1.1. Surge in women employment rates

3.2.1.2. Growing awareness about breastfeeding accessories

3.2.1.3. Increasing number of milk banks

3.2.1.4. Presence of favorable demographics

3.2.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.2.2.1. Adoption of breastmilk substitute

3.3. Breastfeeding Accessories Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Breastfeeding Accessories Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Breastfeeding Accessories Market: Product Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2023 & 2030

4.3. Nipple Care Products

4.4. Breast Shells

4.5. Breast Pads

4.6. Breastmilk Preparation and Cleaning Products

4.7. Breastmilk Storage & Feeding

4.7.2. Coolers

4.8. Perineal Cooling Pads

4.9. Breast Heating Pads

4.10. Breast Cooling Pads

4.11. Baby weighing scales

4.12. Maternity/Nursing bras

4.13. Nursing Tank Tops

4.14. Lactation Massager

4.15. Breast Pump Carry/Tote Bags

4.16. Postpartum Recovery Accessories

4.16.2. Disposable Gowns

4.16.3. Nursing Pillow



Chapter 5. Breastfeeding Accessories Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Breastfeeding Accessories Market Share, by Region, 2023 & 2030, USD Million



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

6.2. Company Categorization

6.3. Company Market Share Analysis

6.4. Company Heat Map Analysis

6.5. Strategy Mapping

6.6. Company Profiles

Medela

Ameda

Willow Innovations

Koninklijke Philips

Chiaro Technology

Pigeon

Spectra Baby

Lavie Mom

Motif Medical

Mayborn Group

