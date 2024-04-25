Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Insight Analysis 2024, Featuring Emerging Drugs Mirati Therapeutics Adagrasib, Qilu Pharmaceutical QL-1203 and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ZN-c3

Dublin, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metastatic colorectal cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2024" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 130+ companies and 140+ pipeline drugs in Metastatic colorectal cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The report covers comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Metastatic colorectal cancer pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Metastatic colorectal cancer treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Metastatic colorectal cancer commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Metastatic colorectal cancer collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Metastatic colorectal cancer R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Metastatic colorectal cancer.

Metastatic colorectal cancer Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Metastatic colorectal cancer report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Metastatic colorectal cancer Emerging Drugs

Adagrasib (MRTX849): Mirati Therapeutics Adagrasib (MRTX849) is an investigational, highly selective and potent, oral small-molecule therapy designed to shrink difficult-to-treat cancers harboring the KRASG12C mutation. Adagrasib is being explored as a monotherapy as well as in combination with other anticancer drugs. The goal is to optimize efficacy and prevent treatment resistance, ensuring these potentially promising combination therapies can help patients throughout the course of their treatment journey. Extensive preclinical studies showed that combining adagrasib with a broad range of therapies, including PD-1, SHP2, Pan-EGFR, CDK 4/6, and SOS1 inhibitors, resulted in even more robust anti-tumor activity.

QL-1203: Qilu Pharmaceutical QL-1203, is an investigational drug being developed by Qilu Pharmaceutical. QL-1203, acts as an epidermal growth factor receptor modulator. It belongs to the class of monoclonal antibodies. Currently the drug is in Phase III stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Metastatic colorectal cancer.

Qilu Pharmaceutical QL-1203, is an investigational drug being developed by Qilu Pharmaceutical. QL-1203, acts as an epidermal growth factor receptor modulator. It belongs to the class of monoclonal antibodies. Currently the drug is in Phase III stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Metastatic colorectal cancer. ZN-c3: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ZN-c3 is an oral inhibitor of WEE1 in development for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The inhibition of WEE1, a DNA damage response protein, aims to generate sufficient DNA damage in cancer cells, causing cell death, thereby preventing tumor growth and potentially causing tumor regression. Zentalis is currently conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with Metastatic Colorectal Cancer. In addition, the Company is also conducting a Phase 1b trial evaluating ZN-c3 in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Metastatic colorectal cancer: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Metastatic colorectal cancer drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Metastatic colorectal cancer



There are approx. 130+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Metastatic colorectal cancer. The companies which have their Metastatic colorectal cancer drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Mirati Therapeutics.



Phases



This report covers around 140+ products under different phases of clinical development like:

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration



Metastatic colorectal cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as:

Oral

Parenteral

intravenous

Subcutaneous

Topical.

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as:

Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Gene therapy

Product Type



Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.



Metastatic colorectal cancer: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Metastatic colorectal cancer therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Metastatic colorectal cancer drugs.



Metastatic colorectal cancer Report Insights

Metastatic colorectal cancer Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Metastatic colorectal cancer Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

Key Questions



Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

How many companies are developing Metastatic colorectal cancer drugs?

How many Metastatic colorectal cancer drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Metastatic colorectal cancer?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Metastatic colorectal cancer therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Metastatic colorectal cancer and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Mirati Therapeutics

Shanghai Zhangjiang Biotechnology Limited Company

Genor Biopharma Co., Ltd.

Menarini Group

Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc.

SFJ Pharmaceuticals

Merck Serono

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd.

Immunovative Therapies, Ltd.

Cardiff Oncology

Symphogen A/S

Genentech

Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Henlix Biotech

Scandion Oncology A/S

Aadi Bioscience, Inc.

Novartis

Roche

Boehringer Ingelheim

Isofol Medical

Treos Bio

Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Elevar Therapeutics

Shanghai Henlius Biotech

Key Products

Adagrasib (MRTX849)

CMAB009

Geptanolimab

MEN1611

Anlotinib

Etrumadenant

EMD 525797

BBI608

AlloStim

Onvansertib

Sym004

Inavolisib

QL1203

HLX10

SCO-101

ABI-009

NIS793

RO7122290

BI 1701963

Arfolitixorin

PolyPEPI1018

SHR-1701

Rivoceranib

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fhizo

