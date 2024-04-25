Transparent Ceramics Global Strategic Business Report 2024 - Sapphire Emerges as a Preferred Material for Transparent Ceramics

Dublin, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transparent Ceramics - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Transparent Ceramics Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Transparent Ceramics estimated at US$418.5 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Monocrystalline Transparent Ceramics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.9% CAGR and reach US$717.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Polycrystalline Transparent Ceramics segment is estimated at 15.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Transparent Ceramics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$86.7 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$343.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.6% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.1% and 14.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.7% CAGR.

The report features profiles of 26 featured companies. A selection of companies in the report includes:

Kyocera Corporation

Schott AG

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

American Elements

NGK Insulators Ltd.

Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials

II-VI Optical Systems

Meller Optics, Inc.

Superior Technical Ceramics Corporation (STC)

Surmet Corporation

Shanghai Siccas High Technology Corporation

Xiamen Innovacera Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Transparent Ceramics

Monocrystalline and Polycrystalline Transparent Ceramics

Select Materials Used in Transparent Ceramics

Applications of Transparent Ceramics

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Asian Economies at the Forefront of Growth in the Transparent Ceramics Market

Transparent Ceramics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

New Opportunities Emerge for Transparent Ceramics in Aerospace & Defense Sector

With Defense Budgets Coming Under Pressure, Transparent Ceramics Market Faces Challenging Times

Adapting to Changing Battlefield Opens Opportunities for Transparent Ceramics in Transparent Ballistic Glass & Armored Land/Air Tactical Platforms: Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2001 through 2023

Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for 2023

Optics & Optoelectronics: The Major End-Use Market for Transparent Ceramics

Global Optoelectronics Market Revenues in US$ Billion for 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Growing Number of Consumer Electronics Users (in Million) Bodes Well for Future Market Prospects: 2019-2027

Transparent Ceramics: Facilitating Creation of Durable and Multifunctional Optics

Rising Demand for Sensors and Instrumentation Augurs Well for Transparent Ceramics Market

Explosion of IoT Connected Devices Sustains Demand for Sensors, Expanding Opportunities for Transparent Ceramics: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Transparent Ceramics Hold Potential for Manufacture of Super-hard Windows

Optical Ceramics Market: Growing Demand from Aerospace, Defense & Security Sectors Supports Growth

Transparent Ceramic Materials Hold Potential for Use in Night Vision Devices

Rising Importance of Transparent Ceramics in Cutting Tools

Rising Use of Transparent Ceramics in Medical Sector

Healthcare Sector Offers Opportunity for Transparent Ceramics: Global Medical X-Ray Imaging Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2028

Sustained Advances in Nanotechnology Augur Well for Transparent Ceramics Market

Growing Prominence of Transparent Ceramics as Substitute Material for Plastics, Glass & Metal

Transparent Ceramics: Enabling Creation of Faster & Safer Self-Driving Vehicles

Sapphire Emerges as a Preferred Material for Transparent Ceramics

Transparent Aluminum: A Unique Transparent Advanced Ceramic

Beneficial Attributes Expand Applications of Spinel and ALON

Monocrystalline Transparent Ceramics: Promising Growth Ahead

Novel Application Areas Drive Growth in Transparent Polycrystalline Ceramics Market

Sialon Ceramics Vs Transparent Ceramics

Processing Developments Facilitate Use of Polycrystalline Ceramics as Laser Materials

Types of Ceramic Laser Materials

3D Printing of Transparent Ceramic Structures: A Brief Review

Innovations & Advancements

Researchers Develop Ultrafast High-Temperature Ceramic Sintering Method

Researchers Develop Er3+-doped CaF2 Transparent Ceramics

Addition of Magnesium Impacts Transparent Ceramics' Optical Properties and Structure

NRL Develops Improved Processes

UCLA-Led Research Team Develops Technically Advanced Ceramic Aerogels

German-Japanese Research Team Utilize Transparent Silicon Nitride to Produce Ultra-Hard Disc

Researchers at Julich IEK Develop Yttria-Coated Transparent Zirconia Ceramics

FEFU Research Team Seeks to Further Improve Understanding about Reactive Sintering of Transparent Ceramics

Advanced Research Brings Forward Sol-Gel Method as Viable Approach for Producing Transparent Glass-Ceramics

CeramTec and DESKO Develop High-Speed, Rugged Scanner Glass Using Transparent Ceramics

Murata Manufacturing Develops Ba(Mg,Ta)O3-Based Transparent Ceramics

Surmet Intends to Further Improve ALON Project

MagSpin Develops Mgspinel Hi-Tech Transparent Ceramic Glass for Smart Devices

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Transparent Ceramics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Transparent Ceramics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Monocrystalline Transparent Ceramics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Monocrystalline Transparent Ceramics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Polycrystalline Transparent Ceramics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Polycrystalline Transparent Ceramics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Other Types by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sapphire by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Sapphire by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2024 & 2030

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (YAG) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (YAG) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Oxynitride by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Aluminum Oxynitride by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spinel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Spinel by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Other Materials by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Optics & Optoelectronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Optics & Optoelectronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace, Defense & Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Aerospace, Defense & Security by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical/Chemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Mechanical/Chemical by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sensors & Instrumentation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Sensors & Instrumentation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Consumer Goods/Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer Goods/Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Energy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Energy by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2024 & 2030

World Transparent Ceramics Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2030

