Protective Gloves Industry Report 2024-2029, Featuring Ansell, Top Glove, Honeywell, Hartalega, Kossan Rubber Industries, Grainger, Supermax, 3M and Kimberly-Clark

The global protective gloves market was evaluated at US$9.68 billion for 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.95% to reach a market size of US$15.5 billion by 2029.



The global industry growth is anticipated to be fueled by rising worker safety awareness and increasing occupational dangers in the mining, medical care, building, chemical, oil & gas, and manufacturing industries. The global protective gloves market size is also increasing due to supportive regulatory standards designed to reduce occupational risk across multiple industries. Millions of workers suffer hand injuries each year, according to the US Bureau of Labour Statistics.





MARKET TRENDS:



The protective gloves market is mainly driven by factors including strict industry-wide safety standards, rising workplace safety awareness, and developments in glove materials and technologies. Protective gloves are in high demand because of the strict safety regulations that require their usage in many industries, including chemicals, manufacturing, healthcare, and construction. Growth in the market is further supported by increased awareness of workplace dangers and the significance of protecting workers from harm, chemical exposure, and infectious agents.



Adoption rates are further accelerated by ongoing advancements in glove materials, such as coatings that resist chemicals, cut resistance, and antibacterial qualities, which improve the protection and comfort qualities of gloves. It is anticipated that the market for protective gloves will continue to grow due to a mix of factors including pandemic-driven demand, growing safety consciousness, technical improvements, and regulatory restrictions.



MARKET DRIVERS:

Rising demand for protective gloves in various end-user industries is anticipated to fuel the market.



The global protective gloves market size is anticipated to expand due to the expanding product demand in the pharmaceutical, chemical, food processing, oil & gas, and medical industries. The industry trend will be aided by growing concerns about skin illnesses, particularly in the industrial area, and raising awareness of worker safety and health.

The market may benefit from technological advancement coupled with the availability of specially designed gloves catering to particular enterprises. Owing to severe government regulations governing doctors' safety, the protective glove market in the medical care, research lab, and pharmaceuticals sectors may expand.



Increasing demand in the healthcare industry may further propel the market.



Workers in the healthcare sector are more likely to experience severe allergic responses to latex. In the healthcare industry, about 1 in 10 workers have latex allergy or sensitivities. Hives, a runny or stuffy nose, and itching are some latex allergy symptoms. It may result in chest tightness, wheezing, and other asthma symptoms. The signs typically appear a minute after being exposed to latex products. Food allergies result from latex allergies.

Additionally, the allergic latex protein found in latex glove products might cause allergic skin issues when coming into direct touch with it. Many hospitals have moved to protective gloves to prevent these allergies, which can open up lucrative market potential.



The rapid expansion of the construction sector is expected to spur market expansion.



It is necessary for workers engaged in construction-related tasks including carpentry, masonry, welding, electrical work, and demolition to wear protective gloves that are adequate for the hazards they confront. For example, impact-resistant gloves protect heavy items and equipment impacts, while cut-resistant gloves are necessary when handling sharp instruments and materials. Cement, solvents, and paints are among the chemicals that construction workers may come into contact with. As a result, wearing chemical-resistant gloves is essential to avoiding burns or skin irritation.



The need for protective gloves in the construction industry is driven by the growth of infrastructure projects, residential developments, commercial construction, and industrial facilities. Furthermore, strict safety rules and standards requiring PPE use during building operations further support market expansion.



MARKET RESTRAINTS:



Natural rubber latex is derived from the sap of the rubber tree Hevea brasiliensis, which grows in Southeast Asia and Africa. People who become sensitized to or allergic to the proteins found in natural rubber latex experience allergic reactions to the items created with latex. The most prevalent material found in many dental and medical products is latex which hinders the global protective gloves market. Disposable gloves, syringe dental dams, catheters, stethoscopes, dressings, bandages, airway & intravenous tubing, and catheters are some of them.



North America is predicted to account for a significant share of the protective gloves market.



During the projected period, the North American region is anticipated to lead the global protective gloves market as a result of rising health consciousness and legislation requiring the use of safety gloves in various industries. The region has adopted the product as a result of strict regulatory rules protecting the worker's health security. The National Security Council (NSC) and the U.S. government are working to avoid all unintentional health harm. Department of Labour encouraged the use of protective measures in high-health risk areas which in turn fuels the demand for protective gloves in the region.



Market Developments:

In January 2024, the most advanced degree of protection, durability, and comfort available in a glove from the Kimtech portfolio was made available for use in laboratory settings with the new KimtechTM PolarisTM Nitrile Exam Gloves, launched by Kimberly-Clark ProfessionalTM.

In May 2023, Unigloves, which aims to become a global leader in environmentally responsible hand protection products, introduced a new line of sustainable gloves made from recycled plastic. In addition to providing mechanical, cut, and impact protection, the new Nitrex RP sustainable glove line uses less plastic packaging, water, CO2, and polyesters derived from virgin oil.

In May 2022, the best selection of single-use gloves was introduced by creative PPE producer Globus Group, assisting in separating hands from common dangers. Globus Group, which has a long history of manufacturing superior hand protection, has produced these high-end, 100% nitrile gloves for customers in a variety of sectors. These gloves are known for their quality, innovation, and affordability.

Companies Featured

Ansell Limited

Top Glove Corporation BHD

Honeywell International Inc. (AlliedSignal)

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Kossan Rubber Industries BHD

Grainger

Supermax Corporation Berhad

3M Company

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2022 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $15.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9%

Market Segmentation:

By Material

Latex

Nitrile

Neoprene

Others

By Type

Re-usable

Disposable

By End-User

Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Construction

Others

By Geography

North America USA Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Others

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Spain Others

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Others Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Taiwan Thailand Indonesia Others



