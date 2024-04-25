Malaysia Data Center Market Analysis 2024-2029: Malaysia is Among the Top Expensive Markets Globally for Developing Data Centers

Dublin, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunity 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Malaysia data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.92% from 2023-2029, from US$ 1.81 billion in 2023, to reach an expected US$ 3.97 billion by 2029.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The Malaysia data center market has about 34 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards. For instance, NTT DATA's Cyberjaya is designed and constructed per Tier III standards and certified by the Uptime Institute.

Malaysia is among the top expensive markets globally for developing data centers. In 2023, its data center construction cost stood at about $8.5-$10 million per MW, making it the costliest market in the APAC region after Singapore and Jakarta.

Some leading colocation operators in the Malaysian data center industry include Bridge Data Centres, NTT DATA, Keppel Data Centres, Vantage Data Centers, VADS, and GDS Services. Some new entrants in the market include AirTrunk, Equinix, EdgeConneX, Princeton Digital Group, NEXTDC, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, and others.

Several factors are driving industrial development in Kuala Lumpur. For instance, the administration has established the Kuala Lumpur Smart City Master Plan 2020-2025 to support innovations and the sustainable development of the city's industrial infrastructure, with targets such as smart digital infrastructure and smart economy.

In January 2024, the governments of Malaysia and Singapore signed an MoU to jointly develop a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in the Malaysian state of Johor. This will help facilitate better cross-border movement of people and goods, increase the adoption of renewable energy, and make business regulations more effective. The upcoming Sedenak Tech Park in Johor offers various advantages, such as using renewable energy for its power needs, the low risk of natural disasters, large land availability, highly skilled talent, and government support. This will further bolster data center developments in the Malaysia data center market.

REPORT SCOPE

Market size regarding investment, area, power capacity, and Malaysia colocation market revenue is available.

An assessment of the data center investment in Malaysia by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Malaysia data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Malaysia Facilities Covered (Existing): 34 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 33 Coverage: 9 Locations Existing vs. Upcoming (Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Malaysia Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029) Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029) Retail Colocation Pricing Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Malaysia data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Bride Data Centers, Keppel Data Centres, NTT DATA, Vantage Data Centers, and Open DC are some of the key colocation investors in the Malaysia data center market in 2023.

Malaysia's cloud market is set to expand, with the three hyperscale tech giants (Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft) planning to launch their cloud regions in Kuala Lumpur. Each cloud region will account for three availability zones.

Malaysia is witnessing investments from colocation and hyperscale operators developing their data center facilities. For instance, Microsoft is involved in developing its first self-built data center region in Greater Kuala Lumpur, which is likely to be online in the next 1-2 years.

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Selangor (Kuala Lumpur & Cyberjaya) Johor (Johor Bahru) Other States

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Selangor (Kuala Lumpur & Cyberjaya) Johor (Johor Bahru) Other States



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 160 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.97 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.9% Regions Covered Malaysia

REPORT COVERAGE



This report analyses the Malaysia data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure Servers Storage Systems Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure UPS Systems Generators Switches & Switchgears PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems Rack Cabinets Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems CRAC and CRAH Chillers Cooling Tower and Dry Coolers Other Cooling Units

General Construction Core & Shell Development Installation & Commissioning Services Building & Engineering Design Fire Detection & Suppression Systems Physical Security Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard Tier I & Tier II Tier III Tier IV

Geography Selangor Johor Other States



