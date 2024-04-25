Architectural Metal Coatings Market Estimated to Reach $6.7 billion by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 4.6%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Architectural Metal Coatings Market size is projected to grow from USD 5.3 billion in 2023 to USD 6.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. In the field of applying coatings to metal surfaces, several techniques are employed, including brushing and spraying, both of which are favored for their adaptability. Within manufacturing facilities, options like spray coating, coil coating, and powder coating are prevalent. However, in meeting the stringent performance requirements demanded by contemporary metal architecture, particularly in products like metal composite materials, the coil coating process emerges as the dominant choice for achieving impeccable and enduring finishes. Coil coating stands as the pinnacle of technology for painting metal surfaces, distinguished not only by its superior performance but also its environmental conscientiousness. This technology excels in minimizing the emission of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from paints, as well as reducing the overall consumption of chemicals, water, and energy, while simultaneously minimizing waste generation throughout the entire process. Beyond its environmental advantages, coil coating consistently surpasses other methods in terms of durability, corrosion protection, and the preservation of long-term aesthetics, establishing it as the premier choice for coating metal surfaces.

Key Players in Architectural Metal Coatings Market:

The Sherwin-Williams Company (US) PPG Industries, Inc. (US) AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands) Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (US) Beckers Group (Germany) Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan) Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd (Japan) Wacker Chemie AG (Germany) Hempel A/S (Denmark) NOROO Paint & Coatings Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Others

Key Findings:

The wall panels & facades segment is expected to account for one of the largest shares in 2023. The curtain walls segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2023. Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share in 2023.

On a separate note, extrusion coating is a critical industrial process employed in the production of extruded products by melting a thin resin film onto a suitable substrate. Various resins are deployed in this process, including LDPE (Low-Density Polyethylene), EVA (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate), and PP (Polypropylene), among others. LDPE stands out prominently within this context due to its exceptional attributes, notably a high branching frequency, which enhances its ease of processing, superior melt strength, and outstanding optical properties.

These characteristics make LDPE a favored choice for extrusion coating applications, particularly in the packaging industry. LDPE-based coatings find extensive use in packaging for medical and pharmaceutical products, consumer goods, specialty items, transportation materials, industrial wraps, and various other product packaging requirements. The versatility of LDPE coatings allows them to serve as effective barriers against moisture, contaminants, and external factors, ensuring the safeguarding and preservation of packaged goods. Moreover, these coatings contribute significantly to the visual appeal of packaging materials, offering clarity, gloss, and transparency, factors that significantly influence product presentation and consumer perception.

The Asia-Pacific area is pivotal in defining the competitive framework of the architectural metal coatings industry. With critical centers of manufacturing, forward technological strides, and a rapidly growing consumer demographic, this region stands out. Both domestic and international companies are deeply investing in research and development initiatives aimed at serving the varied demands of multiple sectors. Moreover, the region's embrace of groundbreaking coating technologies and commitment to environmental sustainability is influencing global coating practices. Given its continuous trajectory of economic and industrial growth, Asia-Pacific is central for businesses desiring to secure a significant market position in the evolving sector of architectural metal coatings.

Within the architectural metal coatings market, the choice of resin types plays a crucial role in determining the functionality and aesthetic appeal of coated surfaces. Among the various resins—polyester, fluoropolymer, polyurethane, and others—polyester resin stands out due to its versatility and widespread adoption. Polyester coatings dominate the market, prized for their ability to offer a broad spectrum of colors and gloss levels, alongside notable resistance to marring, solvents, staining, and corrosion. This makes them particularly suited for areas such as entry and garage doors, where their durability against environmental factors is essential. The introduction of high-durability and silicone-modified polyester (SMP) variants has further enhanced their application scope, merging the benefits of organic and inorganic chemistries to achieve superior long-term durability and weather resistance. These advancements have solidified polyester's role in architectural applications, especially in pre-engineered buildings, where its comprehensive protective qualities and aesthetic flexibility are especially valuable.

The preference for coil coatings over extrusion coatings in architectural metal applications is primarily due to several key advantages that coil coatings provide. Firstly, the coil coating process offers a high degree of efficiency and uniformity, enabling consistent application across large volumes of metal before fabrication. This pre-fabrication application ensures superior finish quality and durability. Additionally, coil coatings are cost-effective, leveraging economies of scale and reducing labor costs through automation, unlike the more labor-intensive extrusion coating process.

The versatility of coil coatings allows for a wide range of customization options in terms of colors, textures, and functional properties, which is less feasible with extrusion coatings. Environmental sustainability is another significant advantage of coil coatings, as they employ closed-loop systems that minimize waste and volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions. Furthermore, the use of pre-coated materials accelerates the manufacturing process, offering a quicker time to market for products. These strategic benefits collectively underscore why coil coatings are prominently preferred for architectural metal applications, providing an optimal blend of quality, efficiency, and sustainability.

