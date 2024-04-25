Freeze Drying Equipment Market To Reach USD 5.5 Billion By 2032, Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Technological Advancements and Process Optimization

Freeze drying equipment is mostly used in the food industry to preserve products such as food, medications, and heat-sensitive biological components. The freeze drying equipment market includes the manufacture, sale, and usage of equipment for the freeze drying process, also known as lyophilization. Freeze drying is a dehydration technique that is commonly used in the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, biotechnology, and other industries to preserve and extend the shelf life of delicate products by removing moisture at low temperatures and vacuum conditions.

The continuous advances in technology and process optimization in freeze-drying provide significant opportunities for the Freeze Drying Equipment Market. Advanced freeze-drying techniques, including as controlled nucleation and microwave-assisted freeze-drying, can help to increase the process's efficiency, productivity, and quality. According to a study published in the European Journal of Pharmaceutics and Biopharmaceutics, controlled nucleation can shorten the main drying time by up to 50%, resulting in significant energy savings and enhanced throughput. Furthermore, the integration of automation and process analytical technologies (PAT) in freeze-drying equipment allows for real-time monitoring and control of crucial process parameters, maintaining consistent product quality and lowering the chance of batch failures.

Segmentation Overview:

The freeze drying equipment market has been segmented into product, application and region.

Industrial Freeze accounted for a significant market share in 2023.

Based on the product, the market has been segmented into bench top freeze dryers, laboratory freeze dryers, mobile freeze dryers, general-purpose freeze dryers, industrial freeze dryers, and others. Industrial freeze dryers dominate the market. These dryers are designed to preserve sensitive goods that cannot be dried using the evaporation process. In addition, devices are utilized to preserve food and retain its quality. The freeze drying technique is critical for stabilizing, conserving, and increasing the shelf life of sensitive biological components while maintaining their chemical structure.

The Food processing segment will grow significantly soon, attributed to the increasing usage.

Based on the application, the market is categorized into biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, food processing. The food processing application segment leads the market in 2023 as it is widely used in the food business. Lyophilization is one of the most popular food preservation processes since it helps to keep the nutritional value and flavor of the food.

Freeze Drying Equipment Market Report Highlights:

The freeze drying equipment market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 10.1% by 2032.

The growing demand for freeze-drying equipment in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries is a major driver of the market. Freeze-drying is commonly used to maintain the stability and shelf life of different pharmaceutical items, including vaccines, biologics, and injectable medicines. Furthermore, the rising frequency of chronic diseases, as well as an increased emphasis on biopharmaceutical research and development, contribute to the rising demand for freeze-drying equipment in these industries.

North America dominates the freeze drying equipment industry. A dynamic shift in culinary preferences, food safety, security concerns, and costs has defined customer requirements in the food and beverage business. Also, the increased emphasis on food safety and security has resulted in market expansion in the region.

Some prominent players in the freeze drying market market report include Azbil Corporation; Cuddon Freeze Dry; GEA Group; Aktiengesellschaft; Harvest Right; HOF Sonderanlagenbau GmbH; Hitachi, Ltd.; Labconco; Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen GmbH; Millrock Technology, Inc.; Optima Packaging Group GmbH; Shanghai Tofflon Science andTechnology Co., Ltd.; SP Industries; ZIRBUS Technology GmbH; Scala Scientific; Freeze Drying Equipment Systems Pvt. Ltd.

