Šiaulių Bankas invitation to Q1 2024 Financial Results webinar

AB Šiaulių Bankas invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join it’s Investors webinar for 2024 Q1 financial results and highlights scheduled on 29 April, 2024 at 4:00 pm (EEST). The presentation will be held online in English.

The webinar will be hosted by Vytautas Sinius, CEO, Donatas Savickas, CFO, Tomas Varenbergas, Head of Investment Management Division and Indre Genytė-Pikčienė, Chief Economist. After the presentation investors are welcome to ask questions.

Please send your questions in advance to emilija.paulauskaite@nasdaq.com

How to join the webinar?

To join the webinar, please register via following link https://sb.zoomtv.lt. After successful registration You will be provided with the webinar link. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at Šiaulių Bankas website https://www.sb.lt/en/investors and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt