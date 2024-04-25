Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

  • First quarter net income of $21.5 million;
  • Linked quarter loan growth of 1.2%;
  • First quarter earnings per diluted common share of $0.71;
  • Annualized return on first quarter average assets of 1.03%;
  • Annualized return on first quarter average tangible common equity of 15.07%(1); and
  • Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.10% of total assets.

TYLER, Texas, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. (“Southside” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBSI) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Southside reported net income of $21.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, a decrease of $4.5 million, or 17.4%, compared to $26.0 million for the same period in 2023. Earnings per diluted common share decreased $0.12, or 14.5%, to $0.71 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, from $0.83 for the same period in 2023. The annualized return on average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was 11.02%, compared to 13.92% for the same period in 2023. The annualized return on average assets was 1.03% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to 1.38% for the same period in 2023.

“Linked quarter, loans increased an annualized 4.7%, while our deposits remained flat.” stated Lee R. Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southside. “Net interest income decreased $1.1 million, and the net interest margin decreased 13 basis points. The maturity of three low interest rate cash flow swaps along with ongoing higher funding costs were the primary reasons for the decrease. There are no additional swaps maturing this year. During the quarter, we began evaluating cost containment opportunities. Through retirement, a reduction in workforce, and attrition during 2024, we currently anticipate annualized cost savings of approximately $3.5 million, 80% of which should be reflected beginning in the third quarter this year and 100% in 2025. We expensed approximately $618,000 during the quarter associated with these cost reductions. In the coming months we will continue to evaluate further cost containment and revenue generating opportunities.”

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Net income was $21.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $26.0 million for the same period in 2023, a decrease of $4.5 million, or 17.4%. Earnings per diluted common share were $0.71 and $0.83 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The decrease in net income was primarily a result of the decrease in noninterest income and the increase in noninterest expense. Annualized returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were 1.03% and 11.02%, respectively, compared to 1.38% and 13.92%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Our efficiency ratio and tax-equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 57.95% and 55.54%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to 53.57% and 50.99%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and 53.30% and 50.86%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $53.3 million, a decrease of only $5,000 from the same period in 2023. Linked quarter, net interest income decreased $1.1 million, or 2.1%, compared to $54.5 million during the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in net interest income was largely due to increases in the average rate paid on our interest bearing liabilities and average balance of our interest bearing liabilities, partially offset by the increase in the average balance of interest earning assets and the increase in the average yield of interest earning assets. During the first quarter of 2024, three of our lower rate cash flow swaps which totaled $120.0 million matured and the rate associated with the funding increased over 4.0%.

Our net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) decreased to 2.72% and 2.86%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to 3.02% and 3.21%, respectively, for the same period in 2023. Linked quarter, net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) decreased from 2.83% and 2.99%, respectively for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Noninterest income was $9.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, a decrease of $2.3 million, or 19.2%, compared to $12.0 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease was due to a $2.4 million net gain on sale of equity securities during the three months ended March 31, 2023, as well as a decrease in bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) income due to a death benefit realized in 2023, a loss on sale of loans, and decreases in deposit services income and other noninterest income during the three months ended March 31, 2024. These decreases were partially offset by a decrease in net loss on sale of securities available for sale (“AFS”) and an increase in brokerage services income during the three months ended March 31, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income increased $7.2 million, or 288.8%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023. The increase was due to a net loss on sale of AFS of $10.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, partially offset by a decrease in BOLI income related to a $2.0 million death benefit realized in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Noninterest expense increased $2.0 million, or 5.8%, to $36.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $34.8 million for the same period in 2023, due to increases in salaries and employee benefits, software and data processing expense, FDIC insurance and other noninterest expense, partially offset by decreases in net occupancy expense and professional fees. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense increased by $1.7 million, or 4.8%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023, due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense primarily due to normal salary increases effective in the first quarter of 2024 and approximately $618,000 associated with future cost reductions.

Income tax expense increased $0.1 million, or 1.7%, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. On a linked quarter basis, income tax expense increased $2.4 million, or 109.5%. Our effective tax rate (“ETR”) increased to 17.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to 14.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and increased from 11.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The higher ETR for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, was primarily due to a decrease in tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income.

Balance Sheet Data

At March 31, 2024, Southside had $8.35 billion in total assets, compared to $8.28 billion at December 31, 2023 and $7.79 billion at March 31, 2023.

Loans at March 31, 2024 were $4.58 billion, an increase of $424.7 million, or 10.2%, compared to $4.15 billion at March 31, 2023. Linked quarter, loans increased $52.9 million, or 1.2%, due to increases of $244.9 million in commercial real estate loans and $23.8 million in 1-4 family residential loans. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $190.3 million in construction loans, $13.9 million in municipal loans, $8.8 million in commercial loans, and $2.7 million in loans to individuals.

Securities at March 31, 2024 were $2.71 billion, a decrease of $33.6 million, or 1.2%, compared to $2.75 billion at March 31, 2023. Linked quarter, securities increased $108.8 million, or 4.2%, from $2.60 billion at December 31, 2023.

Deposits at March 31, 2024 were $6.55 billion, an increase of $707.5 million, or 12.1%, compared to $5.84 billion at March 31, 2023, primarily due to an increase in brokered deposits of $314.6 million, or 67.3%, and an increase in public fund deposits of $281.3 million, or 31.3%. Linked quarter, deposits decreased $3.9 million, or 0.1%, from $6.55 billion at December 31, 2023.

At March 31, 2024, we had 179,889 total deposit accounts with an average balance of $32,000. Our estimated uninsured deposits was 36.5% as of March 31, 2024. When excluding affiliate deposits (Southside-owned deposits) and public fund deposits (all collateralized), our total estimated deposits without insurance or collateral was 18.5% as of March 31, 2024. We continued to increase interest rates paid on deposits during the first quarter in order to retain deposits and to remain competitive with current pricing in the market. Our noninterest bearing deposits represent approximately 20.8% of total deposits. Linked quarter, our cost of interest bearing deposits increased 14 basis points from 2.83% in the prior quarter to 2.97%. Linked quarter, our cost of total deposits increased 16 basis points from 2.20% in the prior quarter to 2.36%.

Our cost of interest bearing deposits increased 115 basis points, from 1.82% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, to 2.97% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Our cost of total deposits increased 102 basis points, from 1.34% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, to 2.36% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Capital Resources and Liquidity

Our capital ratios and contingent liquidity sources remain solid. During the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, we did not purchase any common stock pursuant to our Stock Repurchase Plan. Under this plan, repurchases of our outstanding common stock may be carried out in open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or pursuant to any trading plan that might be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company has no obligation to repurchase any shares under the Stock Repurchase Plan and may modify, suspend or discontinue the plan at any time. We have not purchased any common stock pursuant to the Stock Repurchase Plan subsequent to March 31, 2024.

We utilized the Federal Reserve’s Bank Term Funding Program (“BTFP”) to reduce our overall funding costs and to enhance our interest rate risk position. As of March 31, 2024, our BTFP borrowings of $116.1 million were at a cost of 5.40%. As of March 31, 2024, our total available contingent liquidity, net of current outstanding borrowings, was $2.35 billion, consisting of FHLB advances, Federal Reserve Discount Window and correspondent bank lines of credit.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2024 were $8.0 million, or 0.10% of total assets, an increase of $4.8 million, or 150.9%, compared to $3.2 million, or 0.04% of total assets, at March 31, 2023. Linked quarter, nonperforming assets increased $4.0 million from $4.0 million at December 31, 2023 due primarily to an increase of $3.8 million, or 98.2%, in nonaccrual loans, largely the result of one commercial real estate loan and one commercial loan relationship. Since March 31, 2024, we have received approximately $1.6 million combined, of payments on the commercial loan relationship and the payoff of one larger residential real estate loan.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $43.6 million, or 0.95% of total loans, at March 31, 2024, compared to $36.3 million, or 0.87% of total loans, at March 31, 2023. The allowance for loan losses was $42.7 million, or 0.94% of total loans, at December 31, 2023.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, we recorded a provision for credit losses for loans of $1.2 million, compared to $0.1 million and $2.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Net charge-offs were $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $0.3 million and $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

We recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses on off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $1.1 million and $0.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and a provision for credit losses on off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in provision for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, was due to a lower balance of off-balance-sheet credit exposure as these were funded during the period. The balance of the allowance for off-balance-sheet credit exposures at March 31, 2024 and 2023, was $2.8 million and $3.6 million, respectively, and is included in other liabilities.

Dividend

Southside Bancshares, Inc. declared a first quarter cash dividend of $0.36 per share on February 1, 2024, which was paid on February 29, 2024, to all shareholders of record as of February 15, 2024.

(1)  Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for more information and for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.


Conference Call

Southside's management team will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter ended March 31, 2024 financial results on Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. CDT. The conference call can be accessed by webcast, for listen-only mode, on the company website, https://investors.southside.com, under Events.

Those interested in participating in the question and answer session, or others who prefer to call-in, can register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI45f96322574d452abfa8520cda8fa8b2 to receive the dial-in number and unique code to access the conference call seamlessly. While not required, it is recommended that those wishing to participate, register 10 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure a more efficient registration process.

For those unable to attend the live event, a webcast recording will be available on the company website, https://investors.southside.com, for at least 30 days, beginning approximately two hours following the conference call.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of our performance. These include the following fully taxable-equivalent measures (“FTE”): (i) Net interest income (FTE), (ii) net interest margin (FTE), (iii) net interest spread (FTE), and (iv) efficiency ratio (FTE), which include the effects of taxable-equivalent adjustments using a federal income tax rate of 21% to increase tax-exempt interest income to a tax-equivalent basis. Interest income earned on certain assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments.

Net interest income (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE). Net interest income (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts for the tax-favored status of net interest income from certain loans and investments and is not permitted under GAAP in the consolidated statements of income. We believe this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest income. Net interest margin (FTE) is the ratio of net interest income (FTE) to average earning assets. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest margin. Net interest spread (FTE) is the difference in the average yield on average earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis and the average rate paid on average interest bearing liabilities. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest spread.

Efficiency ratio (FTE). The efficiency ratio (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that provides a measure of productivity in the banking industry. This ratio is calculated to measure the cost of generating one dollar of revenue. The ratio is designed to reflect the percentage of one dollar which must be expended to generate that dollar of revenue. We calculate this ratio by dividing noninterest expense, excluding amortization expense on intangibles and certain nonrecurring expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income, excluding net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale and certain nonrecurring impairments. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP-basis financial statements and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these non-GAAP measures or similar measures differently. Whenever we present a non-GAAP financial measure in an SEC filing, we are also required to present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and reconcile the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure and such comparable GAAP measure.

Management believes adjusting net interest income, net interest margin and net interest spread to a fully taxable-equivalent basis is a standard practice in the banking industry as these measures provide useful information to make peer comparisons. Tax-equivalent adjustments are reflected in the respective earning asset categories as listed in the “Average Balances with Average Yields and Rates” tables.

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

About Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company with approximately $8.35 billion in assets as of March 31, 2024, that owns 100% of Southside Bank. Southside Bank currently has 55 branches in Texas and operates a network of 73 ATMs/ITMs.

To learn more about Southside Bancshares, Inc., please visit our investor relations website at https://investors.southside.com. Our investor relations site provides a detailed overview of our activities, financial information and historical stock price data. To receive email notification of company news, events and stock activity, please register on the website under Resources and Investor Email Alerts. Questions or comments may be directed to Lindsey Bailes at (903) 630-7965, or lindsey.bailes@southside.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements of other than historical fact that are contained in this press release and in other written materials, documents and oral statements issued by or on behalf of the Company may be considered to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. These statements may include words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “anticipate,” “appear,” “believe,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “seek,” “intend,” “probability,” “risk,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “plans,” “potential,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are statements with respect to the Company’s beliefs, plans, expectations, objectives, goals, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions and future performance and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. For example, discussions of the effect of our expansion, benefits of the Share Repurchase Plan, trends in asset quality, capital, liquidity, the Company's ability to sell nonperforming assets, expense reductions, planned operational efficiencies and earnings from growth and certain market risk disclosures, including the impact of interest rates, tax reform, inflation, the impacts related to or resulting from other economic factors are based upon information presently available to management and are dependent on choices about key model characteristics and assumptions and are subject to various limitations. By their nature, certain of the market risk disclosures are only estimates and could be materially different from what actually occurs in the future. Accordingly, our results could materially differ from those that have been estimated. The most significant factor that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements include the ongoing impact of higher inflation levels, higher interest rates and general economic and recessionary concerns, all of which could impact economic growth and could cause a reduction in financial transactions and business activities, including decreased deposits and reduced loan originations, our ability to manage liquidity in a rapidly changing and unpredictable market, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and changes in interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, under “Part I - Item 1. Forward Looking Information” and “Part I - Item 1A. Risk Factors” and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to announce publicly the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  
 As of
 
 2024 2023
 
 Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31,
 
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks$96,744  $122,021  $105,601  $114,707  $101,109  
Interest earning deposits 307,257   391,719   106,094   14,059   151,999  
Federal funds sold 65,372   46,770   114,128   78,347   57,384  
Securities available for sale, at estimated fair value 1,405,221   1,296,294   1,335,560   1,339,821   1,437,222  
Securities held to maturity, at net carrying value 1,306,898   1,307,053   1,307,886   1,308,472   1,308,457  
    Total securities 2,712,119   2,603,347   2,643,446   2,648,293   2,745,679  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 27,958   11,936   12,778   10,801   16,696  
Loans held for sale 756   10,894   1,382   1,666   407  
Loans 4,577,368   4,524,510   4,420,633   4,329,043   4,152,644  
    Less: Allowance for loan losses (43,557)  (42,674)  (41,760)  (36,303)  (36,332) 
Net loans 4,533,811   4,481,836   4,378,873   4,292,740   4,116,312  
Premises & equipment, net 139,491   138,950   139,473   139,801   141,363  
Goodwill 201,116   201,116   201,116   201,116   201,116  
Other intangible assets, net 2,588   2,925   3,295   3,702   4,144  
Bank owned life insurance 136,604   136,330   135,737   134,951   134,635  
Other assets 130,047   137,070   130,545   167,069   121,501  
    Total assets$8,353,863  $8,284,914  $7,972,468  $7,807,252  $7,792,345  
                     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Noninterest bearing deposits$1,358,827  $1,390,407  $1,431,285  $1,466,756  $1,543,413  
Interest bearing deposits 5,186,933   5,159,274   4,918,286   4,650,931   4,294,807  
    Total deposits 6,545,760   6,549,681   6,349,571   6,117,687   5,838,220  
Other borrowings and Federal Home Loan Bank
borrowings		 770,151   722,468   608,038   683,348   958,810  
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt
issuance costs		 93,913   93,877   93,838   93,796   98,710  
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of
unamortized debt issuance costs		 60,271   60,270   60,269   60,267   60,266  
Other liabilities 95,846   85,330   132,157   86,993   85,309  
    Total liabilities 7,565,941   7,511,626   7,243,873   7,042,091   7,041,315  
Shareholders' equity 787,922   773,288   728,595   765,161   751,030  
    Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$8,353,863  $8,284,914  $7,972,468  $7,807,252  $7,792,345  
  


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
 
  
 Three Months Ended
 
 2024 2023 
 Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31,
 
Income Statement:                    
Total interest income$102,758  $98,939  $93,078  $86,876  $80,848  
Total interest expense 49,410   44,454   39,805   32,960   27,495  
Net interest income 53,348   54,485   53,273   53,916   53,353  
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 58   2,281   6,987   (74)  (40) 
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 53,290   52,204   46,286   53,990   53,393  
Noninterest income                    
    Deposit services 5,985   6,305   6,479   6,291   6,422  
    Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale (18)  (10,386)  11   (3,455)  (2,146) 
    Net gain on sale of equity securities          2,642   2,416  
    Gain (loss) on sale of loans (436)  178   96   185   104  
    Trust fees 1,336   1,431   1,522   1,490   1,467  
    Bank owned life insurance 784   2,602   790   756   1,675  
    Brokerage services 1,014   944   760   904   697  
    Other 1,059   1,427   1,178   1,651   1,398  
            Total noninterest income 9,724   2,501   10,836   10,464   12,033  
Noninterest expense                    
    Salaries and employee benefits 23,113   21,152   21,241   21,376   21,856  
    Net occupancy 3,362   3,474   3,796   3,690   3,734  
    Advertising, travel & entertainment 950   1,127   1,062   854   1,050  
    ATM expense 325   318   358   320   355  
    Professional fees 1,154   1,315   1,472   1,192   1,372  
    Software and data processing 2,856   2,644   2,432   2,264   2,055  
    Communications 449   435   359   348   327  
    FDIC insurance 943   892   902   1,220   544  
    Amortization of intangibles 337   370   407   442   478  
    Other 3,392   3,456   3,524   3,287   3,078  
            Total noninterest expense 36,881   35,183   35,553   34,993   34,849  
Income before income tax expense 26,133   19,522   21,569   29,461   30,577  
Income tax expense 4,622   2,206   3,120   4,568   4,543  
Net income$21,511  $17,316  $18,449  $24,893  $26,034  
                     
Common Share Data:                    
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 30,262   30,235   30,502   30,721   31,372  
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 30,305   30,276   30,543   30,754   31,464  
Common shares outstanding end of period 30,284   30,249   30,338   30,532   31,121  
Earnings per common share                    
    Basic$0.71  $0.57  $0.60  $0.81  $0.83  
    Diluted 0.71   0.57   0.60   0.81   0.83  
Book value per common share 26.02   25.56   24.02   25.06   24.13  
Tangible book value per common share 19.29   18.82   17.28   18.35   17.54  
Cash dividends paid per common share 0.36   0.37   0.35   0.35   0.35  
                     
Selected Performance Ratios:                    
Return on average assets 1.03%  0.85%  0.93%  1.29%  1.38% 
Return on average shareholders’ equity 11.02   9.31   9.50   13.32   13.92  
Return on average tangible common equity (1) 15.07   13.10   13.17   18.59   19.36  
Average yield on earning assets (FTE) (1) 5.38   5.30   5.15   5.00   4.76  
Average rate on interest bearing liabilities 3.22   3.04   2.84   2.45   2.14  
Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 2.86   2.99   3.02   3.17   3.21  
Net interest spread (FTE) (1) 2.16   2.26   2.31   2.55   2.62  
Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 127.71   131.65   133.24   134.12   137.67  
Noninterest expense to average total assets 1.77   1.73   1.79   1.82   1.85  
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1) 55.54   50.86   52.29   51.06   50.99  
  
(1)   Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP
        financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.		 
  


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  
 Three Months Ended
 
 2024 2023 
 Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31,
 
Nonperforming Assets:$7,979  $4,001  $4,381  $3,059  $3,180  
Nonaccrual loans 7,709   3,889   4,316   3,017   3,169  
Accruing loans past due more than 90 days               
Restructured loans 151   13   15        
Other real estate owned 119   99   50        
Repossessed assets          42   11  
                     
Asset Quality Ratios:                    
Ratio of nonaccruing loans to:                    
Total loans 0.17%  0.09%  0.10%  0.07%  0.08% 
Ratio of nonperforming assets to:                    
Total assets 0.10   0.05   0.05   0.04   0.04  
Total loans 0.17   0.09   0.10   0.07   0.08  
Total loans and OREO 0.17   0.09   0.10   0.07   0.08  
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to:                    
Nonaccruing loans 565.01   1,097.30   967.56   1,203.28   1,146.48  
Nonperforming assets 545.90   1,066.58   953.21   1,186.76   1,142.52  
Total loans 0.95   0.94   0.94   0.84   0.87  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding 0.03   0.11   0.08   0.03   0.03  
                     
Capital Ratios:                    
Shareholders’ equity to total assets 9.43   9.33   9.14   9.80   9.64  
Common equity tier 1 capital 12.43   12.28   12.27   12.32   12.73  
Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.47   13.32   13.31   13.37   13.81  
Total risk-based capital 15.92   15.73   15.71   15.68   16.28  
Tier 1 leverage capital 9.22   9.39   9.61   9.69   9.83  
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (1) 7.17   7.04   6.75   7.37   7.19  
Average shareholders’ equity to average total assets 9.35   9.13   9.76   9.72   9.94  
  
(1)    Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-
        GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.		 
  


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  
 Three Months Ended
 
 2024 2023 
Loan Portfolio CompositionMar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31,
 
Real Estate Loans:                    
    Construction$599,464  $789,744  $720,515  $657,354  $591,894  
    1-4 Family Residential 720,508   696,738   689,492   684,878   672,595  
    Commercial 2,413,345   2,168,451   2,117,306   2,100,338   1,990,861  
Commercial Loans 358,053   366,893   385,816   383,724   388,182  
Municipal Loans 427,225   441,168   441,512   435,211   438,566  
Loans to Individuals 58,773   61,516   65,992   67,538   70,546  
Total Loans$4,577,368  $4,524,510  $4,420,633  $4,329,043  $4,152,644  
                     
Summary of Changes in Allowances:                    
Allowance for Loan Losses                    
Balance at beginning of period$42,674  $41,760  $36,303  $36,332  $36,515  
Loans charged-off (634)  (1,572)  (1,262)  (737)  (633) 
Recoveries of loans charged-off 347   284   378   430   362  
    Net loans (charged-off) recovered (287)  (1,288)  (884)  (307)  (271) 
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 1,170   2,202   6,341   278   88  
Balance at end of period$43,557  $42,674  $41,760  $36,303  $36,332  
                     
Allowance for Off-Balance-Sheet Credit Exposures                    
Balance at beginning of period$3,932  $3,853  $3,207  $3,559  $3,687  
Provision for (reversal of) off-balance-sheet credit
exposures		 (1,112)  79   646   (352)  (128) 
Balance at end of period$2,820  $3,932  $3,853  $3,207  $3,559  
Total Allowance for Credit Losses$46,377  $46,606  $45,613  $39,510  $39,891  
  

The tables that follow show average earning assets and interest bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the earning assets and the average rate of the interest bearing liabilities for the periods presented. The interest and related yields presented are on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are therefore non-GAAP measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” for more information.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  
 Three Months Ended
 
 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
 
 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate
 
ASSETS                        
Loans (1)$4,559,602  $68,849   6.07% $4,473,618  $67,886   6.02% 
Loans held for sale 8,834   18   0.82%  1,858   27   5.77% 
Securities:                        
     Taxable investment securities (2) 780,423   6,967   3.59%  852,023   7,970   3.71% 
     Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 1,285,922   13,168   4.12%  1,456,187   15,688   4.27% 
     Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 764,713   10,119   5.32%  581,548   6,865   4.68% 
             Total securities 2,831,058   30,254   4.30%  2,889,758   30,523   4.19% 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity
investments		 40,063   333   3.34%  24,674   296   4.76% 
Interest earning deposits 380,181   5,202   5.50%  150,763   2,054   5.41% 
Federal funds sold 62,599   838   5.38%  93,149   1,286   5.48% 
Total earning assets 7,882,337   105,494   5.38%  7,633,820   102,072   5.30% 
Cash and due from banks 114,379           110,380          
Accrued interest and other assets 441,783           374,120          
    Less: Allowance for loan losses (42,973)          (41,822)         
Total assets$8,395,526          $8,076,498          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                        
Savings accounts$604,529   1,424   0.95% $610,453   1,432   0.93% 
Certificates of deposit 941,947   10,341   4.42%  910,759   9,691   4.22% 
Interest bearing demand accounts 3,634,936   26,433   2.92%  3,469,120   24,498   2.80% 
Total interest bearing deposits 5,181,412   38,198   2.97%  4,990,332   35,621   2.83% 
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 607,033   5,950   3.94%  262,709   1,430   2.16% 
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 93,895   956   4.10%  93,859   965   4.08% 
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized
debt issuance costs		 60,270   1,175   7.84%  60,269   1,195   7.87% 
Repurchase agreements 92,177   967   4.22%  96,622   1,008   4.14% 
Other borrowings 137,287   2,164   6.34%  294,683   4,235   5.70% 
Total interest bearing liabilities 6,172,074   49,410   3.22%  5,798,474   44,454   3.04% 
Noninterest bearing deposits 1,338,384           1,424,961          
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 100,014           115,388          
Total liabilities 7,610,472           7,338,823          
Shareholders’ equity 785,054           737,675          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$8,395,526          $8,076,498          
Net interest income (FTE)    $56,084          $57,618      
Net interest margin (FTE)         2.86%          2.99% 
Net interest spread (FTE)         2.16%          2.26% 
  
(1)    Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount. 
(2)    For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost. 
  

Note: As of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, loans totaling $7.7 million and $3.9 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  
 Three Months Ended
 
 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023
 
 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate
 
ASSETS                        
Loans (1)$4,396,184  $64,758   5.84% $4,197,130  $59,334   5.67% 
Loans held for sale 1,537   26   6.71%  1,664   23   5.54% 
Securities:                        
      Taxable investment securities (2) 912,789   8,731   3.79%  925,445   8,773   3.80% 
      Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 1,510,044   16,232   4.26%  1,562,232   16,182   4.15% 
      Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 442,908   4,426   3.96%  401,427   3,830   3.83% 
              Total securities 2,865,741   29,389   4.07%  2,889,104   28,785   4.00% 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity
investments		 22,363   265   4.70%  21,480   379   7.08% 
Interest earning deposits 37,891   535   5.60%  56,604   742   5.26% 
Federal funds sold 94,441   1,253   5.26%  59,186   748   5.07% 
Total earning assets 7,418,157   96,226   5.15%  7,225,168   90,011   5.00% 
Cash and due from banks 106,348           103,559          
Accrued interest and other assets 400,850           419,420          
      Less: Allowance for loan losses (36,493)          (36,512)         
Total assets$7,888,862          $7,711,635          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                        
Savings accounts$622,246   1,458   0.93% $648,560   1,430   0.88% 
Certificates of deposit 949,894   9,443   3.94%  797,992   6,365   3.20% 
Interest bearing demand accounts 3,189,048   20,050   2.49%  2,841,818   13,884   1.96% 
Total interest bearing deposits 4,761,188   30,951   2.58%  4,288,370   21,679   2.03% 
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 230,184   1,174   2.02%  211,309   1,032   1.96% 
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 93,817   962   4.07%  97,804   994   4.08% 
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized
debt issuance costs		 60,268   1,178   7.75%  60,266   1,100   7.32% 
Repurchase agreements 104,070   1,048   4.00%  97,915   883   3.62% 
Other borrowings 317,913   4,492   5.61%  631,447   7,272   4.62% 
Total interest bearing liabilities 5,567,440   39,805   2.84%  5,387,111   32,960   2.45% 
Noninterest bearing deposits 1,441,738           1,490,445          
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 109,490           84,252          
Total liabilities 7,118,668           6,961,808          
Shareholders’ equity 770,194           749,827          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$7,888,862          $7,711,635          
Net interest income (FTE)    $56,421          $57,051      
Net interest margin (FTE)         3.02%          3.17% 
Net interest spread (FTE)         2.31%          2.55% 
  
(1)     Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount. 
(2)     For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost. 
  

Note: As of September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, loans totaling $4.3 million and $3.0 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  
 Three Months Ended
 
 March 31, 2023
 
 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate
 
ASSETS            
Loans (1) $4,128,775  $55,453   5.45% 
Loans held for sale 1,662   20   4.88% 
Securities:            
      Taxable investment securities (2) 690,864   5,712   3.35% 
      Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 1,692,700   16,466   3.95% 
      Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 455,811   4,329   3.85% 
              Total securities 2,839,375   26,507   3.79% 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 31,470   245   3.16% 
Interest earning deposits 87,924   1,033   4.76% 
Federal funds sold 72,630   837   4.67% 
Total earning assets 7,161,836   84,095   4.76% 
Cash and due from banks 107,765          
Accrued interest and other assets 398,709          
      Less: Allowance for loan losses (36,690)         
Total assets$7,631,620          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Savings accounts$665,919   1,313   0.80% 
Certificates of deposit 787,887   5,407   2.78% 
Interest bearing demand accounts 2,983,218   13,186   1.79% 
Total interest bearing deposits 4,437,024   19,906   1.82% 
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 404,199   3,141   3.15% 
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 98,693   999   4.11% 
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,265   1,031   6.94% 
Repurchase agreements 65,435   492   3.05% 
Other borrowings 136,700   1,926   5.71% 
Total interest bearing liabilities 5,202,316   27,495   2.14% 
Noninterest bearing deposits 1,588,725          
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 81,829          
Total liabilities 6,872,870          
Shareholders’ equity 758,750          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$7,631,620          
Net interest income (FTE)    $56,600      
Net interest margin (FTE)         3.21% 
Net interest spread (FTE)         2.62% 
  
(1)    Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount. 
(2)    For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost. 
  

Note: As of March 31, 2023, loans totaling $3.2 million were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

The following tables set forth the reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity, book value per share to tangible book value per share, net interest income to net interest income adjusted to a fully taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% marginal tax rate for interest earned on tax-exempt assets such as municipal loans and investment securities, along with the calculation of total revenue, adjusted noninterest expense, efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE) for the applicable periods presented.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
 
  
 Three Months Ended
 
 2024 2023 
 Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31,
 
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average
tangible common equity:		                    
Net income$21,511  $17,316  $18,449  $24,893  $26,034  
After-tax amortization expense 266   292   322   349   378  
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders$21,777  $17,608  $18,771  $25,242  $26,412  
Average shareholders' equity$785,054  $737,675  $770,194  $749,827  $758,750  
Less: Average intangibles for the period (203,910)  (204,267)  (204,658)  (205,086)  (205,555) 
Average tangible shareholders' equity$581,144  $533,408  $565,536  $544,741  $553,195  
Return on average tangible common equity 15.07%  13.10%  13.17%  18.59%  19.36% 
Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:                    
Common equity at end of period$787,922  $773,288  $728,595  $765,161  $751,030  
Less: Intangible assets at end of period (203,704)  (204,041)  (204,411)  (204,818)  (205,260) 
Tangible common shareholders' equity at end of period$584,218  $569,247  $524,184  $560,343  $545,770  
Total assets at end of period$8,353,863  $8,284,914  $7,972,468  $7,807,252  $7,792,345  
Less: Intangible assets at end of period (203,704)  (204,041)  (204,411)  (204,818)  (205,260) 
Tangible assets at end of period$8,150,159  $8,080,873  $7,768,057  $7,602,434  $7,587,085  
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets 7.17%  7.04%  6.75%  7.37%  7.19% 
Common shares outstanding end of period 30,284   30,249   30,338   30,532   31,121  
Tangible book value per common share$19.29  $18.82  $17.28  $18.35  $17.54  
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin
to net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread to net interest spread
(FTE):		                    
Net interest income (GAAP)$53,348  $54,485  $53,273  $53,916  $53,353  
Tax-equivalent adjustments:                    
Loans 656   680   674   673   697  
Tax-exempt investment securities 2,080   2,453   2,474   2,462   2,550  
Net interest income (FTE) (1) 56,084   57,618   56,421   57,051   56,600  
Noninterest income 9,724   2,501   10,836   10,464   12,033  
Nonrecurring income (2) 18   8,376   (11)  226   (1,221) 
Total revenue$65,826  $68,495  $67,246  $67,741  $67,412  
Noninterest expense$36,881  $35,183  $35,553  $34,993  $34,849  
Pre-tax amortization expense (337)  (370)  (407)  (442)  (478) 
Nonrecurring expense (3) 17   22   17   36   3  
Adjusted noninterest expense$36,561  $34,835  $35,163  $34,587  $34,374  
Efficiency ratio 57.95%  53.30%  54.86%  53.54%  53.57% 
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1) 55.54%  50.86%  52.29%  51.06%  50.99% 
Average earning assets$7,882,337  $7,633,820  $7,418,157  $7,225,168  $7,161,836  
Net interest margin 2.72%  2.83%  2.85%  2.99%  3.02% 
Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 2.86%  2.99%  3.02%  3.17%  3.21% 
Net interest spread 2.02%  2.10%  2.14%  2.37%  2.44% 
Net interest spread (FTE) (1) 2.16%  2.26%  2.31%  2.55%  2.62% 
  
(1)     These amounts are presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are non-GAAP measures. 
(2)     These adjustments may include net gain or loss on sale of securities available for sale, net gain on sale of equity securities, BOLI income related
          to death benefits realized and other investment income or loss in the periods where applicable.		 
(3)     These adjustments may include foreclosure expenses and branch closure expenses, in the periods where applicable. 
  