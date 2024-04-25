Global Non-Aqueous Electrolyte Industry Research 2023-2032: Manufacturers Seeking Opportunities in EVs, Solid-State Lithium-Metal Batteries, and Growing Investments in Energy Storage Solutions

Dublin, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Aqueous Electrolyte Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, End-Use Industry, Type, and Regional and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Non-Aqueous Electrolyte Market to reach a value of $14.65 billion by 2032 from $3.64 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 16.7%
The demand for the non-aqueous electrolyte is anticipated to grow with the increasing demand from end-use industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, and energy storage. Furthermore, it is anticipated that during the projected period, i.e., 2023-2032, the increasing adoption of non-aqueous electrolyte in the automotive industry in several advanced economies, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, China, and India, among others, are expected to further increase the advancement of the non-aqueous electrolyte market.
The non-aqueous electrolyte market is in the growth phase. The market is propelled by the growing adoption of electric vehicles worldwide and is expected to boost the market. Furthermore, growing investments in energy storage solutions, rising urbanization, and consumer spending across the globe contribute to the overall growth of the non-aqueous electrolyte market. Moreover, the non-aqueous electrolyte market is expected to benefit from the expansion of manufacturing facilities in emerging markets, which represents a strategic move that holds immense potential for advanced economies in the non-aqueous electrolyte market.
Asia-Pacific is anticipated to gain traction in terms of production and adoption, owing to the continuous growth of non-aqueous electrolytes such as organic and inorganic, and North America is anticipated to have a presence of key manufacturers in the region.
However, the escalating emphasis on the demand for lithium-ion batteries acts as a key driving force behind the increasing demand for non-aqueous electrolytes, such as organic and inorganic, and the surge in vehicle production significantly affects the growth of the non-aqueous electrolyte market. However, in a price-sensitive market, fluctuation in raw material prices can hinder consumer adoption and act as a challenge in the global non-aqueous electrolyte market.
How can this report add value to an organization?
Growth/Marketing Strategy: The non-aqueous electrolyte market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansions, partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures. The favored strategy for the companies has been product developments, business expansions, and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the non-aqueous electrolyte market. For instance, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, IBM, and Micron Technology Inc. are a few companies that have been highly active in undertaking strategic decisions.
Competitive Strategy: Key players in the market analyzed and profiled in the study involve non-aqueous electrolyte manufacturers and the overall ecosystem. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the non-aqueous electrolyte market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|111
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$3.64 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$14.65 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics Overview
Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
- Trend Analysis: Global Non-Aqueous Electrolyte Market
- Expanding Market of Non-Aqueous Electrolyte Materials for Electric Vehicles
- Increasing Demand for Solid-State Lithium-Metal Batteries in Various End-Use Applications
Market Drivers
- Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles Worldwide
- Growing Investments in Energy Storage Solutions
- Rising Urbanization and Consumer Spending across the World
Market Challenges
- High Cost of Non-Aqueous Electrolyte Materials
- Regulatory and Safety Concerns
Market Opportunities
- Increasing Investment in Renewable Energy Sources
- Growing Concern for the Environment and Carbon Neutrality Targets
Competitive Benchmarking
- Overview
- Top Products/Product Portfolio
- Top Competitors
- Target Customers
- Key Personnel
- Analyst View
- Market Share, 2022
Company Profiles
- Ampcera
- Electrovaya
- GS Yuasa International Ltd.
- LG Chem
- POSCO
- Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.
- Solid Power
- CAPCHEM
- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
- UBE Corporation
- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited
Supply Chain Overview
- Value Chain Analysis
- Market Map
- Non-Aqueous Electrolyte Market - Product (by Type)
- Inorganic
- Organic
Research and Development Review
Patent Filing Trend (by Country, Company)
Impact Analysis for Key Global Events
Application
- Application Segmentation
- Application Summary
- Global Non-Aqueous Electrolyte Market (by Application)
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Sodium-ion Battery
- Solid-State Battery
- Others
- Global Non-Aqueous Electrolyte Market (by End-Use Industry)
- Automotive
- Consumer Electronics
- Energy Storage
- Others
Products
- Product Segmentation
- Product Summary
- Global Non-Aqueous Electrolyte Market (by Type)
- Organic
- Inorganic
