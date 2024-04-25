Global Non-Aqueous Electrolyte Industry Research 2023-2032: Manufacturers Seeking Opportunities in EVs, Solid-State Lithium-Metal Batteries, and Growing Investments in Energy Storage Solutions

Dublin, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Aqueous Electrolyte Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, End-Use Industry, Type, and Regional and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Non-Aqueous Electrolyte Market to reach a value of $14.65 billion by 2032 from $3.64 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 16.7%

The demand for the non-aqueous electrolyte is anticipated to grow with the increasing demand from end-use industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, and energy storage. Furthermore, it is anticipated that during the projected period, i.e., 2023-2032, the increasing adoption of non-aqueous electrolyte in the automotive industry in several advanced economies, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, China, and India, among others, are expected to further increase the advancement of the non-aqueous electrolyte market.

The non-aqueous electrolyte market is in the growth phase. The market is propelled by the growing adoption of electric vehicles worldwide and is expected to boost the market. Furthermore, growing investments in energy storage solutions, rising urbanization, and consumer spending across the globe contribute to the overall growth of the non-aqueous electrolyte market. Moreover, the non-aqueous electrolyte market is expected to benefit from the expansion of manufacturing facilities in emerging markets, which represents a strategic move that holds immense potential for advanced economies in the non-aqueous electrolyte market.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to gain traction in terms of production and adoption, owing to the continuous growth of non-aqueous electrolytes such as organic and inorganic, and North America is anticipated to have a presence of key manufacturers in the region.

However, the escalating emphasis on the demand for lithium-ion batteries acts as a key driving force behind the increasing demand for non-aqueous electrolytes, such as organic and inorganic, and the surge in vehicle production significantly affects the growth of the non-aqueous electrolyte market. However, in a price-sensitive market, fluctuation in raw material prices can hinder consumer adoption and act as a challenge in the global non-aqueous electrolyte market.

How can this report add value to an organization?



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The non-aqueous electrolyte market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansions, partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures. The favored strategy for the companies has been product developments, business expansions, and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the non-aqueous electrolyte market. For instance, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, IBM, and Micron Technology Inc. are a few companies that have been highly active in undertaking strategic decisions.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the market analyzed and profiled in the study involve non-aqueous electrolyte manufacturers and the overall ecosystem. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the non-aqueous electrolyte market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.





Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 111 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $14.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.7% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics Overview

Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

Trend Analysis: Global Non-Aqueous Electrolyte Market

Expanding Market of Non-Aqueous Electrolyte Materials for Electric Vehicles

Increasing Demand for Solid-State Lithium-Metal Batteries in Various End-Use Applications

Market Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles Worldwide

Growing Investments in Energy Storage Solutions

Rising Urbanization and Consumer Spending across the World

Market Challenges

High Cost of Non-Aqueous Electrolyte Materials

Regulatory and Safety Concerns

Market Opportunities

Increasing Investment in Renewable Energy Sources

Growing Concern for the Environment and Carbon Neutrality Targets

Competitive Benchmarking

Overview

Top Products/Product Portfolio

Top Competitors

Target Customers

Key Personnel

Analyst View

Market Share, 2022

Company Profiles

Ampcera

Electrovaya

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

LG Chem

POSCO

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Solid Power

CAPCHEM

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

UBE Corporation

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

Supply Chain Overview

Value Chain Analysis

Market Map

Non-Aqueous Electrolyte Market - Product (by Type)

Inorganic

Organic

Research and Development Review

Patent Filing Trend (by Country, Company)

Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

Application

Application Segmentation

Application Summary

Global Non-Aqueous Electrolyte Market (by Application)

Lithium-ion Battery

Sodium-ion Battery

Solid-State Battery

Others

Global Non-Aqueous Electrolyte Market (by End-Use Industry)

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Energy Storage

Others

Products

Product Segmentation

Product Summary

Global Non-Aqueous Electrolyte Market (by Type)

Organic

Inorganic

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/us7qyl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment