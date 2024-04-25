eyeDNA Therapeutics to Present 2-year Follow-up Phase I/II Data on its Investigational Gene Therapy HORA-PDE6b for Retinitis Pigmentosa at the ARVO 2024 Annual Meeting

Paris, France, April 25, 2024 – eyeDNA Therapeutics (‘eyeDNA’), a newly created subsidiary of Coave Therapeutics (‘Coave’), a genetic medicine company focused on developing life-changing therapies, announces that updated 12-month and new 24-month follow-up results from its Phase I/II study evaluating the safety and efficacy of HORA-PDE6b, its investigational gene therapy for retinitis pigmentosa (RP) caused by bi-allelic mutations in the PDE6B gene (PDE6b RP) will be presented during oral presentations at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2024 meeting in Seattle, WA, USA (May 5-9, 2024).



Oral presentation details are as follows:

Abstract Title: 12-month Safety and Efficacy Evaluation of HORA-PDE6B, a Gene Therapy Targeting Patients with Retinitis Pigmentosa Due to Biallelic PDE6B Gene Mutation

2134 Poster Session and Number: Retinitis Pigmentosa, 236

Retinitis Pigmentosa, 236 Date & Time: Monday, May 6, 2024; 3:30 PM – 3:45 PM Pacific Daylight Time

Monday, May 6, 2024; 3:30 PM – 3:45 PM Pacific Daylight Time Room: 612 (Seattle Convention Center – Arch Building)

Presenter: Dr Jean-Baptiste Ducloyer, MD, Nantes University Department of Ophthalmology, France





The abstract is available online via the ARVO 2024 meeting online planner: https://www.arvo.org/annual-meeting/program/online-planner/

About eyeDNA Therapeutics and HORA-PDE6b

eyeDNA Therapeutics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Coave Therapeutics, is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focused on developing life-changing therapeutics for inherited retinal disorders. Our lead program HORA-PDE6b, an AAV5-based gene replacement therapy, is being evaluated in a Phase I/II trial for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa (RP) caused by bi-allelic mutations of the PDE6b gene (PDE6b RP).

eyeDNA and Théa Open Innovation (‘TOI’) are partners for the development and commercialization of HORA-PDE6b. eyeDNA is responsible for the global development of HORA-PDE6b and retains commercial rights to the product in the US, Japan, South Korea, China and other territories outside Europe. In Europe and certain other countries, HORA-PDE6b is being co-developed by Coave and Théa Open Innovation under a license and development agreement with exclusive rights granted to TOI to commercialize CTx-PDE6b in these territories.

About Coave Therapeutics

At Coave Therapeutics, we are leading the transition of genetic medicine from rare to prevalent conditions, starting with neurodegenerative and eye diseases. Our proprietary ALIGATER™ (Advanced Vectors-Ligand Conjugates) platform introduces chemical modifications onto AAV capsids or Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) to overcome the limitations of current vectors on efficacy, safety, and manufacturability.

With low doses and optimized routes of administration, our conjugated vectors have demonstrated markedly improved transduction and biodistribution in the central nervous system and the eye across different species. Our diverse pipeline of novel genetic medicines can potentially transform the lives of people afflicted by rare and prevalent neurodegenerative and ocular diseases – including genetically and non-genetically defined indications.

Coave recently created its subsidiary eyeDNA Therapeutics to focus on the development – up to the marketing authorization application – of its unique gene therapy HORA-PDE6B for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases caused by mutations in the human PDE6B gene.

Headquartered in Paris, France, Coave Therapeutics is backed by leading international life sciences investors. For more information about the science, pipeline, and people, please visit https://coavetx.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn .

