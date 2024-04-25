Webuy to Present at the Upcoming EF Hutton Annual Global Investor Conference on May 15, 2024, in New York City

Singapore, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ: WBUY) ("Webuy" or the "Company"), a Southeast Asian community e-commerce retailer, will attend and present at the EF Hutton Annual Global Conference in New York on May 15, 2024.

Vincent Xue Bin, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Webuy, will be among the presenters at the conference at the Plaza Hotel in New York City, and will be available for one-on-one meetings with attending investors throughout the day on May 15. Registered attendees of the conference are encouraged to request a meeting with Mr. Xue by contacting your EF Hutton representative.

About Webuy Global Ltd

The Company's mission is to make social shopping a new lifestyle for consumers and to empower consumers' purchases with an efficient, cost-saving purchasing model. Webuy is committed to developing a community-oriented e-commerce platform in the Southeast Asia region and transforming the e-commerce model into a community-driven experience for consumers.

The Company's innovative 'group buy' business model is set to revolutionize traditional shopping practices, offering substantial cost savings to customers through a community-centric approach. This approach, akin to group purchases and bulk orders, simplifies the process for customers, eliminating the need for individual bulk purchases. Furthermore, the business model streamlines the traditional supply chain by minimizing the involvement of intermediaries, thereby offering a more direct "farm-to-table" supply model. Additional information about the Company is available at http://webuy.global/ .

About EF Hutton

EF Hutton LLC is an investment bank headquartered in New York, NY that provides strategic advisory and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies. EF Hutton has a proven track record of providing superior strategic advisory to clients across the globe in any sector, with unique access to capital from the USA, Asia, Europe, UAE, and Latin America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development; financial condition and results of operations; product and service demand and acceptance; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; changes in technology; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in U.S., Singapore and Indonesia and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

