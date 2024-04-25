The Excitement Builds for Next Week’s HR Technology Conference & Exposition® Europe

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attracting speakers and attendees from dozens of countries, next week’s HR Technology Conference & Exposition® Europe is poised to inspire and ignite positive change through two days of unique programming and innovation centered around actionable takeaways. The one-of-a-kind event will shine a light on the industry’s top trends, including the acceleration and regulation of artificial intelligence and the business case for new and emerging technologies.



Select agenda highlights include:

“Hiring for Success: Doubling Business Impact with AI” – Featuring insights from Alex Bennett, Head of Early Careers and Employer Branding at L’Oréal UK, Rina Joosten-Rabu, CEO of Pera and Caroline Tervoort-Visser, Chief People Officer and Partner at KPMG Nederland, this session will show how AI can identify high-performing candidates and help organizations optimize hiring strategies.

“How Will the Adoption of AI Affect Organizations and Leadership?” – Offering an early and exclusive look at the world’s most comprehensive study on how the adoption of AI will affect teams and leaders, the Future Talent Council will consider how global brands and educational institutions are moving into the AI era, from use cases to policies.

“Regulating HR Technology: Global Regulators Perspectives” – This special panel will bring together Irakli Beridze, Head of Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, UNICRI, United Nations; Emily Campbell-Ratcliff, Head of AI Assurance, UK’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology; Tobias Muellensiefen, Team Leader, Future of Work Unit of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Employment, Social Affairs and Keith Sonderling, Commission of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

“AI in the Wild: Future Skills & Preparing for the AI Workforce” – Leaders from PwC Global, Altruistic AI, Interbrand and Booking.com will discuss how AI’s acceleration has fundamentally changed strategic workforce development and what employers need to know now, particularly around AI upskilling and productivity.

Rebecca Wettemann, CEO and Principal Analyst at Valoir, commented, “Europe is often at the forefront of new approaches to talent and people management—and HR Tech Europe is at the forefront of bringing technologists, thought leaders and HR professionals together. I'm delighted to be speaking on the business value of HR and looking forward to great conversations about the trends and technologies shaping HR in 2024.”

Mervyn Dinnen, Principal Analyst at Two Heads Consulting, shared, “Having traveled to HR Tech in the U.S. for years, I am looking forward to the launch of its European counterpart. With so much happening in the HR space these days, particularly around technology, it is important that we come together to exchange ideas, share experiences and explore the latest solutions that will help shape the future of the industry.”

Coming up quickly, the HR Technology Conference & Exposition® Europe will take place 2 – 3 May 2024 at RAI Amsterdam. With a limited number of passes remaining, register now by visiting https://hrtechnologyeurope.com/register-now.

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

The Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition® has helped tens of thousands of HR professionals make smarter and better-informed decisions regarding their organization’s HR technology investments with a world-class educational program. Founded in 1997, the conference’s annual fall event is the longest-running in-person event dedicated to the HR technology industry and features the world’s largest expo showcasing innovative HR technologies, exciting demonstrations and a startup competition. Expanding on the success of the in-person event and due to the constant growth of the industry, in 2020, the HR Technology Conference & Exposition® began hosting a virtual event to complement its internationally recognized on-site event and bring the community together more often. Visit www.hrtechnologyconference.com for more details.



