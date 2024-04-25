Enterome to Present Clinical Data on EO2463 in B-cell Lymphoma at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

PARIS, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterome, a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class immunomodulatory drugs for solid and liquid malignancies and inflammatory diseases based on its unique Mimicry platform, today announced that clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of EO2463 in monotherapy and in combination with lenalidomide and/or rituximab in indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) will be presented at 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, to take place May 31 - June 4, in Chicago, Illinois.



Poster presentation details – Abstract 7058

Title: Phase 1/2 of EO2463 immunotherapy as monotherapy and in combination with lenalidomide and/or rituximab in indolent NHL (EONHL1-20/SIDNEY)

Presenting Author: J.C. C. Villasboas Bisneto, M.D., Mayo Clinic

Session Name: Hematologic Malignancies—Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Session Date and Time: June 3rd, 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT

SIDNEY (EONHL1-20) is a Phase 1/2 multicenter, open-label, first-in-human study of EO2463 as monotherapy and in combination with lenalidomide and/or rituximab for the treatment of patients with indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). The study aims to assess the safety, tolerability, immunogenicity, and preliminary efficacy of EO2463 monotherapy and combination therapy in approximately 60 patients with follicular lymphoma (FL) and marginal zone lymphoma (MZL). For more information on the study, refer to Clinicaltrials.gov identifier: NCT04669171.

About EO2463:

EO2463 is an innovative, off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate that combines four synthetic OncoMimic™ peptides. These non-self, microbial-derived peptides correspond to CD8 HLA-A2 epitopes that exhibit molecular mimicry with the B lymphocyte-specific lineage markers CD20, CD22, CD37, and CD268 (BAFF receptor). EO2463 also includes the helper peptide (CD4+ epitope) universal cancer peptide 2 (UCP2).

The unique ability of EO2463 immunotherapy to selectively target multiple B cell markers enables the destruction of malignant B lymphocytes that are abundant in iNHL. By ensuring broad target coverage across malignant B cells while avoiding a detrimental impact on normal peripheral B cells, this novel approach aims to simultaneously improve safety and maximize efficacy, reducing the tumor cells’ capacity to develop immune escape mechanisms.

About Enterome

Enterome is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment of cancer and immune diseases. Enterome’s pioneering approach to drug discovery is based on its unique and powerful bacterial Mimicry drug discovery platform, which allows it to analyze and uncover new biological insights from the millions of gut bacterial proteins in constant cross-talk with the human body.

Enterome’s first-in-class small protein and peptide drug candidates modulate the immune system by closely mimicking the structure, effect, or actions of specific antigens, hormones, or cytokines.

The company’s two pipelines of drug candidates include:

OncoMimics ™ peptides, a pipeline of peptide-based immunotherapies. The lead candidate, EO2401 is in Phase 2 clinical trials in patients with glioblastoma and adrenal tumors and has demonstrated clinical proof of concept. EO2463 and EO4010 are in Phase 2 clinical trials for indolent non-Hodgkin lymphomas and third-line colorectal cancer, respectively.

peptides, a pipeline of peptide-based immunotherapies. The lead candidate, EO2401 is in Phase 2 clinical trials in patients with glioblastoma and adrenal tumors and has demonstrated clinical proof of concept. EO2463 and EO4010 are in Phase 2 clinical trials for indolent non-Hodgkin lymphomas and third-line colorectal cancer, respectively. EndoMimics™ peptides, a pipeline of next generation bioactives acting like human hormones or cytokines, are being developed in collaboration with Nestlé Health Science, for food allergies and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The lead candidate, EB1010, is expected to enter clinical development in 2024.

Enterome employs 70 people and is headquartered in Paris, France. Since its inception, the company has raised a total of €118 million from Europe- and US-based life science investors and more than €100 million from pharmaceutical partnerships.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at: www.enterome.com