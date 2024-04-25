Hesai Group Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

SHANGHAI, China, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hesai Group (“Hesai” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HSAI), the global leader in three-dimensional light detection and ranging (lidar) solutions, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 25, 2024. The annual report, which contains the Company’s audited consolidate statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov and on Hesai's investor relations website at https://investor.hesaitech.com.



The Company will also provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and holders of American depositary shares upon request.

About Hesai

Hesai is the global leader in three-dimensional light detection and ranging (lidar) solutions. The Company’s lidar products enable a broad spectrum of applications across passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle fleets (autonomous mobility). Hesai's technology also empowers robotics applications such as last-mile delivery robots and logistics robots in restricted areas. The Company’s commercially validated solutions are backed by superior research and development capabilities across optics, mechanics, electronics, and software. Hesai integrates lidar designs with an in-house manufacturing process, facilitating rapid product development while ensuring high performance, consistent quality and affordability. Hesai has established strong relationships with leading automotive OEMs, autonomous vehicle, and robotics companies worldwide, covering over 40 countries as of December 31, 2023.

