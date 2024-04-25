Automotive Electronics Market Report 2024-2034 - Connectivity and IoT: The New Frontier for Automotive Electronics

Dublin, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Electronics Market Report 2024-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



World revenue for the Automotive Electronics Market is forecast to surpass US$293 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034.



The automotive electronics market is witnessing significant growth globally, driven by several key factors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles, which rely heavily on sophisticated electronic components for functions such as collision avoidance, adaptive cruise control, and automated parking. Additionally, the growing trend towards electric and hybrid vehicles is fuelling the demand for automotive electronics, as these vehicles require specialised electronic systems for battery management, powertrain control, and energy efficiency optimisation.



Moreover, the rise of connected cars and the Internet of Things (IoT) is creating new opportunities in the automotive electronics market. Vehicle connectivity enables features such as remote diagnostics, over-the-air software updates, and enhanced infotainment systems, driving demand for communication modules, sensors, and onboard computing platforms. Furthermore, the emergence of electric and autonomous vehicles has spurred innovation in areas such as vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, and cybersecurity solutions, presenting lucrative opportunities for electronic component manufacturers and technology providers.



However, the automotive electronics market also faces several challenges that could impede its growth trajectory. One such challenge is the complexity of integrating various electronic systems within vehicles, as automakers strive to balance performance, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. Additionally, concerns regarding data privacy, cybersecurity vulnerabilities, and regulatory compliance pose significant hurdles for automotive electronics suppliers, requiring robust risk management strategies and investment in security solutions.



In the automotive electronics market, several restraining factors hinder the seamless adoption and integration of advanced solutions. Firstly, the high costs associated with research, development, and implementation pose a significant challenge. Developing cutting-edge automotive electronics requires substantial investment in research and development to create innovative solutions that meet evolving industry standards and consumer demands. Moreover, implementing these solutions into existing vehicle architectures can be cost-prohibitive for manufacturers, especially in an industry with tight profit margins.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Increasing Consumer Demand for Enhanced Driving Experiences, Convenience Features, and Connectivity Solutions

Growing Demand for Electrical Vehicle Supporting the Automotive Electronic Industry Development

Growing Popularity of Driver-Assisted Technology Driving the Market Growth

Market Restraining Factors

The High Costs Associated with Research, Development, and Implementation of Advanced Automotive Electronics Solutions Pose a Significant Restraint

Disruptions in the Global Supply Chain, Pose Challenges for Automotive Electronics Manufacturers

The Compatibility of New Electronic Components with Existing Vehicle Architectures and Systems Presents Challenges for Integration

Market Opportunities

Expansion in Emerging Markets Opportunities for the Automotive Electronics Manufacturers

Strategic Collaborations and Partnerships Between Automotive OEMs, Electronics Suppliers, and Technology firms Creating Opportunities for Market Growth

Investments in Electric Vehicle Infrastructure, Including Charging Networks and Battery Technology

Forecasts to 2034 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

In addition to revenue forecasting to 2034, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising automotive electronics prices and recent developments.

Segments Covered in the Report

Market Segment by Sales Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Market Segment by Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Vehicles

Market Segment by Component Type

Electronic Control Units (ECUs)

Sensors & Actuators

Microcontrollers

Displays & Connectivity Solutions

Other Components

Market Segment by Application

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Infotainment Systems

Powertrain Electronics

Safety Systems

Body Electronics

Telematics

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Automotive Electronics Market, 2024 to 2034, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading companies profiled in the report

Aisin Corporation

Aptiv PLC

Continental AG.

Denso Corporation

Hyundai Mobis

Infineon Technologies AG

Lear Corporation

Magna International Inc

Nvidia Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo S.A

Yazaki Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

In summary, the report provides you with the following knowledge:

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for the Automotive Electronics Market, with forecasts for sales channel, vehicle type, component type, and application, each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for four regional and 20 key national markets - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Automotive Electronics Market

