Wabash Recognizes Outstanding Suppliers for 2023

LAFAYETTE, Ind., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, recognizes 42 of its top suppliers with 2023 Wabash Supplier Awards for supply chain excellence.



“Our suppliers are invaluable partners in our journey to deliver breakthrough, cost-effective solutions to our customers," said Richard Mansilla, vice president, global procurement for Wabash. “Their support and collaboration are instrumental in overcoming both near- and long-term supply chain challenges. We deeply appreciate the relationships we have built, as they enable us to continuously innovate and meet the evolving needs of the industry.”

Wabash presents annual awards to top suppliers for excellence in supply chain performance, considering criteria such as innovation, quality, delivery, cost and service. The company’s highest honor is its Pinnacle Award, which recognizes the company’s supplier of the year.

This year’s Pinnacle Award winner is Webb Wheel OEM of Tell City, Ind., a Marmon/Berkshire Hathaway company that manufactures brake drums, hubs, calipers, and rotors for medium and heavy-duty trucks, trailers and buses. The company’s commitment to quality is strengthened by continuous improvement in both products and processes. This marks Webb Wheel’s ninth overall Wabash supplier award and first Pinnacle Award.

“For over 15 years, Webb Wheel has been a key supplier of brake hubs and wheel drums for Wabash’s van and platform trailers,” Mansilla added. “Webb Wheel is a consistent leader in on-time delivery, quality and continuous improvement. Last year, in particular, they held true to their commitment to keeping Wabash supplied by being adaptable and agile through periods of constraints.”

“We very much value the strategic partnership we have with Wabash, which goes well beyond simply selling them products,” said PJ Caplan, vice president of sales and marketing at Webb Wheel’s OEM business unit. “Being presented with this prestigious award is recognition of the commitment and hard work that every employee at Webb Wheel has invested in serving one of our most important customers. We are humbled to be recognized in this manner.”

Thirty-two companies earned Platinum Awards for excellence in supply chain performance. These select group of suppliers have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to excellence and logistics optimization that support Wabash’s growth and accelerating innovation.

Platinum Award winners are (in alphabetical order):

All State Fastener Lee Industrial Contracting Clarience Technologies Linde Gas & Equipment Inc. Constellium Old Dominion Freight Line Crossroads Galvanizing Phillips Industries Dayton Freight Pink Team Dow Chemical Process Development & Fabrication Elliott Company of Indianapolis Rex Don Engineered Components Corp Rockland Flooring Fastenal Ryerson Hydro SAERTEX USA Hynes Industries Securit Metal Products Kirby Risk Spurlock KW Plastics Recycling Steel Dynamics Lafayette Logistics LLC The Sherwin-Williams Company Lafayette Steel Sales TransLand Landstar System, Inc. Wiley Metal Fabrication

In addition, BCM One, G & W Products, Hendrickson, Hutchens Industries, NKR Product Development Solutions LLC, Sanco Services, SKF, Southeastern Commercial Fabricators and Transglobal received Distinguished Supplier Awards for outstanding customer service, business responsiveness and performance.

