Stericycle, Inc. Reports Results For The First Quarter 2024

Revenues for the first quarter were $664.9 million, a decrease of 2.8% compared to $684.3 million in the first quarter of 2023. Income from operations was $38.9 million compared to $40.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. Net income was $13.1 million, or $0.14 diluted earnings per share, compared to $11.2 million, or $0.12 in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted income from operations1 was $90.5 million, compared to $84.7 million in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was $0.57 compared to $0.49 in the first quarter of 2023. Cash from operations for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was an outflow of $54.5 million compared to an inflow of $49.5 million in the same period of 2023. Free cash flow2 was an outflow of $97.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to an inflow of $13.1 million in the same period of 2023.

KEY BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS:

Achieved adjusted diluted EPS 3 of $0.57, an improvement of $0.08 compared to the first quarter of 2023.

of $0.57, an improvement of $0.08 compared to the first quarter of 2023. Expanded adjusted EBITDA 4 to $116.2 million, an improvement of $4.9 million compared to the first quarter of 2023.

to $116.2 million, an improvement of $4.9 million compared to the first quarter of 2023. Grew Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (“RWCS”) organic revenues 1 2.1% compared to the first quarter of 2023.

2.1% compared to the first quarter of 2023. Completed our previously disclosed workforce reduction in the first quarter of 2024 and are on track to realize an estimated $40-$45 million of in-year cost savings.

“We are pleased with our first quarter results, which reflect improvement in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS, driven by disciplined execution across our key priorities,” said Cindy J. Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We remain on track to achieve our full-year 2024 guidance and long-term outlook.”

FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Results

Revenues in the first quarter were $664.9 million compared to $684.3 million in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to divestitures of $17.7 million, which was partially offset by favorable foreign exchange rates of $2.8 million and an acquisition of $0.9 million. Organic revenues in RWCS grew $9.0 million, while Secure Information Destruction (“SID”) organic revenues were lower by $14.4 million. The decline in SID was mainly due to lower commodity-indexed revenues of $19.8 million, which was partially offset by higher SID service revenues of $5.4 million, excluding the impact of fuel and environmental surcharges.

Income from operations in the first quarter was $38.9 million compared to $40.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. The $1.1 million decrease was mainly due to lower SID commodity-indexed revenues and the corresponding margin flow through impact of $11.9 million, higher adjusting items of $6.9 million, and higher bad debt expense of $3.8 million, primarily due to a lower first quarter of 2023 bad debt expense level as a result of improved North America SID collections. These decreases were mostly offset by cost savings and margin flow through of $14.8 million and lower incentive and stock-based compensation of $5.5 million.

Net income in the first quarter was $13.1 million, or $0.14 diluted earnings per share, compared to $11.2 million, or $0.12 in the first quarter of 2023. The $1.9 million increase was primarily attributable to lower interest expense of $2.0 million, partially offset by lower income from operations, as explained above.

Cash from operations for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was an outflow of $54.5 million, compared to an inflow of $49.5 million in the same period of 2023. The year-over-year decrease of $104.0 million was mainly due to an increase in accounts receivable, net of deferred revenues of $63.1 million due to expected billing and collection delays from the prior U.S. RWCS ERP launch in September 2023; higher annual incentive plan payments of $17.1 million; and other net working capital changes of $23.8 million.

Cash paid for capital expenditures for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $43.1 million, compared to $36.4 million in the same period of 2023.



Non-GAAP Results1,2

For the first quarter of 2024, organic revenues 1 decreased 0.8%, which excludes the impacts of divestitures, an acquisition, and foreign exchange rates. RWCS organic revenues 1 increased 2.1% while SID organic revenues 1 decreased 6.3%. The decline in SID was mainly due to lower commodity-indexed revenues of 8.6%, which was partially offset by higher SID service revenues of 2.3%, excluding the impact of fuel and environmental surcharges.

decreased 0.8%, which excludes the impacts of divestitures, an acquisition, and foreign exchange rates. RWCS organic revenues increased 2.1% while SID organic revenues decreased 6.3%. The decline in SID was mainly due to lower commodity-indexed revenues of 8.6%, which was partially offset by higher SID service revenues of 2.3%, excluding the impact of fuel and environmental surcharges. Adjusted income from operations 1 was $90.5 million compared to $84.7 million in the first quarter of 2023. As a percentage of revenues, the 120 basis point increase was mainly due to cost savings and margin flow through of 230 basis points, lower incentive and stock-based compensation of 80 basis points, and the impact of divesting lower margin businesses of 40 basis points. This increase was partially offset by lower SID commodity-indexed revenues and the corresponding margin flow through impact of 180 basis points and higher bad debt expense of 60 basis points, as explained above.

was $90.5 million compared to $84.7 million in the first quarter of 2023. As a percentage of revenues, the 120 basis point increase was mainly due to cost savings and margin flow through of 230 basis points, lower incentive and stock-based compensation of 80 basis points, and the impact of divesting lower margin businesses of 40 basis points. This increase was partially offset by lower SID commodity-indexed revenues and the corresponding margin flow through impact of 180 basis points and higher bad debt expense of 60 basis points, as explained above. Adjusted diluted earnings per share 1 was $0.57, compared to $0.49 in the first quarter of 2023. Excluding the impacts of divesting lower margin businesses of $0.01, the remaining $0.07 increase was mainly due to cost savings and margin flow through of $0.11; lower taxes, interest, and other of $0.04; and lower incentive and stock-based compensation of $0.04. This increase was partially offset by lower SID commodity indexed revenues and the corresponding margin flow through impact of $0.09 and higher bad debt expense of $0.03, as explained above.

was $0.57, compared to $0.49 in the first quarter of 2023. Excluding the impacts of divesting lower margin businesses of $0.01, the remaining $0.07 increase was mainly due to cost savings and margin flow through of $0.11; lower taxes, interest, and other of $0.04; and lower incentive and stock-based compensation of $0.04. This increase was partially offset by lower SID commodity indexed revenues and the corresponding margin flow through impact of $0.09 and higher bad debt expense of $0.03, as explained above. Free cash flow2 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was an outflow of $97.6 million compared to an inflow of $13.1 million in the same period of 2023. The $110.7 million decrease was primarily due to lower cash flow from operations of $104.0 million, as explained above, and increased cash paid for capital expenditures of $6.7 million.

Adjusted financial measures are Non-GAAP measures and exclude adjusting items as described and reconciled to comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures in the Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures contained in this Press Release.

STERICYCLE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)



In millions, except per share data Three months ended March 31, 2024 % Revenues 2023 % Revenues % Change Revenues $ 664.9 100.0 % $ 684.3 100.0 % (2.8 ) % Cost of revenues 410.0 61.7 % 423.3 61.9 % (3.1 ) % Gross profit 254.9 38.3 % 261.0 38.1 % (2.3 ) % Selling, general and administrative expenses 216.0 32.5 % 216.0 31.6 % — % Divestiture losses, net — — % 5.0 0.7 % (100.0 ) % Income from operations 38.9 5.9 % 40.0 5.8 % (2.8 ) % Interest expense, net (18.4 ) (2.8 ) % (20.4 ) (3.0 ) % (9.8 ) % Other income, net — — % 0.2 — % (100.0 ) % Income before income taxes 20.5 3.1 % 19.8 2.9 % 3.5 % Income tax expense (7.4 ) (1.1 ) % (8.5 ) (1.2 ) % (12.9 ) % Net income 13.1 2.0 % 11.3 1.7 % 15.9 % Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — — % (0.1 ) — % (100.0 ) % Net income attributable to Stericycle, Inc. common shareholders $ 13.1 2.0 % $ 11.2 1.6 % 17.0 % Income per common share attributable to Stericycle, Inc. common shareholders: Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.12 16.7 % Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.12 16.7 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 92.6 92.3 Diluted 93.0 92.7







STATISTICS - U.S. GAAP AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)



In millions, except per share data Three months ended March 31, 2024 % Revenues 2023 % Revenues Statistics - U.S. GAAP Effective tax rate 36.1 % 42.9 % Statistics - Adjusted (1) Adjusted gross profit $ 257.1 38.7 % $ 261.0 38.1 % Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 166.6 25.1 % $ 176.3 25.8 % Adjusted income from operations $ 90.5 13.6 % $ 84.7 12.4 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 116.2 17.5 % $ 111.3 16.3 % Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders $ 53.1 8.0 % $ 45.5 6.6 % Adjusted effective tax rate 26.4 % 29.5 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.57 $ 0.49 Adjusted diluted shares outstanding 93.0 92.7





(1) Adjusted financial measures are Non-GAAP measures and exclude adjusting items as described and reconciled to comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures in the Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures contained in this Press Release.







STERICYCLE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)



In millions, except per share data March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 31.0 $ 35.3 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $47.2 in 2024 and $44.7 in 2023 616.4 553.9 Prepaid expenses 33.6 31.6 Other current assets 47.8 50.7 Total Current Assets 728.8 671.5 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation of $680.2 in 2024 and $675.4 in 2023 722.6 708.3 Operating lease right-of-use assets 497.2 464.3 Goodwill 2,758.0 2,755.6 Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization of $948.8 in 2024 and $925.8 in 2023 661.3 686.5 Other assets 67.8 66.4 Total Assets $ 5,435.7 $ 5,352.6 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 17.3 $ 19.6 Bank overdrafts — 1.0 Accounts payable 198.3 212.1 Accrued liabilities 210.9 259.5 Operating lease liabilities 109.1 105.4 Deferred revenues 70.1 72.6 Other current liabilities 49.2 47.8 Total Current Liabilities 654.9 718.0 Long-term debt, net 1,398.6 1,277.8 Long-term operating lease liabilities 407.8 378.9 Deferred income taxes 417.0 420.5 Other liabilities 34.3 34.5 Total Liabilities 2,912.6 2,829.7 Commitments and contingencies EQUITY Common stock (par value $0.01 per share, 120.0 shares authorized, 92.8 and 92.6 issued and outstanding in 2024 and 2023, respectively) 0.9 0.9 Additional paid-in capital 1,315.3 1,316.7 Retained earnings 1,402.5 1,389.4 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (196.0 ) (184.5 ) Total Stericycle, Inc.’s Equity 2,522.7 2,522.5 Noncontrolling interests 0.4 0.4 Total Equity 2,523.1 2,522.9 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 5,435.7 $ 5,352.6







STERICYCLE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)



In millions Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 13.1 $ 11.3 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation 25.7 26.6 Intangible amortization 27.8 28.2 Stock-based compensation expense 2.7 6.9 Deferred income taxes (2.7 ) 4.7 Divestiture losses, net — 5.0 Asset impairments, loss (gain) on disposal of property plant and equipment and other charges 1.0 (0.4 ) Other, net 1.3 0.5 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (64.4 ) (4.4 ) Prepaid expenses (2.1 ) (1.4 ) Accounts payable (12.5 ) (6.3 ) Accrued liabilities (41.1 ) (17.4 ) Deferred revenues (2.4 ) 0.7 Other assets and liabilities (0.9 ) (4.5 ) Net cash from operating activities (54.5 ) 49.5 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (43.1 ) (36.4 ) (Payments) proceeds from (acquisition) divestiture of businesses, net (14.0 ) 0.9 Other, net 0.3 1.0 Net cash from investing activities (56.8 ) (34.5 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments of long-term debt and other obligations (5.7 ) (7.8 ) Repayments of foreign bank debt — (0.1 ) Repayments of senior notes (600.0 ) — Proceeds from credit facility 951.0 286.9 Repayments of credit facility (228.1 ) (283.0 ) Repayments of bank overdrafts, net (0.9 ) (0.5 ) Payments of finance lease obligations (0.6 ) (0.7 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of (payments of) taxes from withheld shares (6.4 ) (4.9 ) Payments to noncontrolling interest — (1.5 ) Net cash from financing activities 109.3 (11.6 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2.3 ) 0.6 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (4.3 ) 4.0 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 35.3 56.0 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 31.0 $ 60.0 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Interest paid, net of capitalized interest $ 35.1 $ 32.8 Income taxes paid, net $ 4.9 $ 0.4 Capital expenditures in Accounts payable $ 22.7 $ 18.8 Free Cash Flow (1) $ (97.6 ) $ 13.1

(1) Free Cash Flow is calculated as Net cash from operating activities less Capital expenditures.





Table 1–A: REVENUE CHANGES BY SERVICE AND SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) –

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 and 2023



Three months ended March 31, In millions Components of Change (%)(1) 2024 2023 Change ($) Change (%) Organic

Growth(2) Acquisition Divestitures Foreign

Exchange(3) Revenue by Service Regulated Waste and Compliance Services $ 447.8 $ 451.3 $ (3.5 ) (0.8 ) % 2.1 % 0.2 % (3.5 ) % 0.5 % Secure Information Destruction Services 217.1 233.0 (15.9 ) (6.8 ) % (6.3 ) % 0.1 % (1.1 ) % 0.3 % Total Revenues $ 664.9 $ 684.3 $ (19.4 ) (2.8 ) % (0.8 ) % 0.1 % (2.7 ) % 0.4 % North America Regulated Waste and Compliance Services $ 376.5 $ 368.7 $ 7.8 2.1 % 1.9 % 0.2 % — % — % Secure Information Destruction Services 192.7 204.7 (12.0 ) (5.9 ) % (6.0 ) % 0.1 % — % — % Total North America Segment $ 569.2 $ 573.4 $ (4.2 ) (0.7 ) % (0.9 ) % 0.2 % — % — % International Regulated Waste and Compliance Services $ 71.3 $ 82.6 $ (11.3 ) (13.7 ) % 3.0 % — % (18.5 ) % 2.3 % Secure Information Destruction Services 24.4 28.3 (3.9 ) (13.8 ) % (8.4 ) % — % (8.7 ) % 2.7 % Total International Segment $ 95.7 $ 110.9 $ (15.2 ) (13.7 ) % (0.2 ) % — % (16.0 ) % 2.4 %

See footnote descriptions below Table 1 – B







Table 1–B: COMPONENTS OF REVENUE CHANGE IN DOLLARS (UNAUDITED)



(In millions) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 Organic Growth (2) $ (5.4 ) Acquisition 0.9 Divestitures (17.7 ) Foreign exchange (3) 2.8 Total Change $ (19.4 )

(1) Components of Change (%) in summation may not crossfoot to the total Change (%) due to rounding. (2) Organic growth is change in Revenues which includes SOP pricing and volume and excludes impacts of divestitures, an acquisition, and foreign exchange rates.





RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)



Table 2-A: THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 and 2023



(In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Gross Profit Selling,

General and

Administrative

Expenses Income from

Operations Net Income

Attributable to

Common

Shareholders c Diluted Earnings

Per Share U.S. GAAP Financial Measures $ 254.9 $ 216.0 $ 38.9 $ 13.1 $ 0.14 Adjustments: ERP and System Modernization 1 — (4.4 ) 4.4 3.7 0.04 Intangible Amortization 2 — (27.8 ) 27.8 21.5 0.23 Operational Optimization 3 2.2 (3.4 ) 5.6 4.2 0.05 Portfolio Optimization 4 — (1.6 ) 1.6 1.2 0.01 Litigation, Settlements and Regulatory Compliance 5 — (12.2 ) 12.2 9.4 0.10 Total Adjustments 2.2 (49.4 ) 51.6 40.0 0.43 Adjusted Financial Measures a $ 257.1 $ 166.6 $ 90.5 $ 53.1 $ 0.57 Depreciation 25.7 Adjusted EBITDA b $ 116.2







(In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Gross Profit Selling,

General and

Administrative

Expenses Income from

Operations Net Income

Attributable to

Common

Shareholders c Diluted Earnings

Per Share U.S. GAAP Financial Measures $ 261.0 $ 216.0 $ 40.0 $ 11.2 $ 0.12 Adjustments: ERP and System Modernization 1 — (2.7 ) 2.7 2.1 0.02 Intangible Amortization 2 — (28.2 ) 28.2 21.9 0.24 Operational Optimization 3 — — — — — Portfolio Optimization 4 — (0.6 ) 5.6 5.4 0.06 Litigation, Settlements and Regulatory Compliance 5 — (8.2 ) 8.2 4.9 0.05 Total Adjustments — (39.7 ) 44.7 34.3 0.37 Adjusted Financial Measures a $ 261.0 $ 176.3 $ 84.7 $ 45.5 $ 0.49 Depreciation 26.6 Adjusted EBITDA b $ 111.3







(In millions, except per share data) First Quarter 2024 Change Compared to First Quarter 2023 Gross Profit Selling,

General and

Administrative

Expenses Income from

Operations Net Income

Attributable to

Common

Shareholders Diluted Earnings

Per Share U.S. GAAP Financial Measures $ (6.1 ) $ — $ (1.1 ) $ 1.9 $ 0.02 Adjustments: ERP and System Modernization — (1.7 ) 1.7 1.6 0.02 Intangible Amortization — 0.4 (0.4 ) (0.4 ) (0.01 ) Operational Optimization 2.2 (3.4 ) 5.6 4.2 0.05 Portfolio Optimization — (1.0 ) (4.0 ) (4.2 ) (0.05 ) Litigation, Settlements and Regulatory Compliance — (4.0 ) 4.0 4.5 0.05 Total Adjustments 2.2 (9.7 ) 6.9 5.7 0.06 Adjusted Financial Measures $ (3.9 ) $ (9.7 ) $ 5.8 $ 7.6 $ 0.08 Depreciation (0.9 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 4.9

The following table provides adjustments to Income from operations categorized as follows:





(In millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Non-Cash Related 6 $ 28.7 $ 33.1 Cash Related 22.9 11.6 Total $ 51.6 $ 44.7



U.S. GAAP results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 include:

ERP and System Modernization: In 2024 and 2023, Selling, General, and Administrative expenses (“SG&A”) includes consulting and professional fees related to our ERP and system modernization. Intangible Amortization: Intangible amortization expense from acquisitions. Operational Optimization: 2024 includes $2.2 million of operational optimization in Cost of Revenues (“COR”) and $3.4 million of operational optimization in SG&A primarily related to severance associated with headcount reduction, split between North America and International segments. Portfolio Optimization: Divestitures losses, net for the three months ended March 31, 2023 includes a $5.0 million loss (inclusive of $0.1 million related to deal costs) related to the divestiture of our International container manufacturing operations. In 2024 and 2023, SG&A includes primarily consulting and professional fees associated with our Portfolio Optimization efforts of $1.6 million and $0.6 million, respectively. Litigation, Settlements, and Regulatory Compliance: In 2024 and 2023, SG&A includes $9.3 million (which includes FCPA monitor related fees of $0.7 million) and $14.2 million (which includes FCPA monitor related fees of $3.4 million), respectively, of primarily consulting and professional fees and estimated contingent liability provisions related to certain litigation, settlement and regulatory compliance matters. Additionally, 2024 includes an estimated aggregate provision of $2.9 million associated with multi-year state unemployment tax matters. Additionally, 2023 includes a value-added tax reclaim credit of $6.0 million. Non-Cash Related Adjustments : In 2024 and 2023, non-cash related adjustments include $28.7 million and $33.1 million, respectively, consisting of intangible amortization, portfolio optimization, and asset impairment items.

The Non-GAAP financial measures contained in this press release are reconciled to the most comparable measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP in the schedules attached to this release. Management believes the Non-GAAP financial measures are useful measures of Stericycle's performance because they provide additional information about Stericycle's operations and exclude certain adjusting items, allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better period-to-period comparability.



