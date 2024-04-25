Dry Eye Treatment Devices Market to Gain 632.91 Million, by 2033 with 7.4% CAGR: States The Brainy Insights

Newark, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the global dry eye treatment devices market will grow from USD 309.96 Million in 2023 to USD 632.91 Million by 2033. Technological trends have resulted in the creation of novel dry eye remedy gadgets that hire mechanical, electrical, or thermal stimulation modalities. By using regulated warmth to the eyelids, thermal devices—like thermal pulsation systems—melt obstructing meibum and decorate gland characteristics. Intense pulsed mild (IPL) devices and other mechanical devices supply focused mild pulses to the periorbital location, decreasing infection and improving meibomian gland hobby. Clinical trials have confirmed encouraging outcomes for these modalities, which provide non-invasive and relatively painless substitutes for traditional therapy. These advancements have provided a better way to treat dry eye ailments in recent years.



Key Insight of the Dry Eye Treatment Devices Market



Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR within the global dry eye treatment devices market. The Asia Pacific region will significantly expand. Due to factors such as an ageing population, rising expenditures for dry eye sickness, growing healthcare expenditures, and extra admission to healthcare services, the Asia Pacific region is experiencing a strong marketplace boom. Ocular health is impacted by environmental variables, way of life adjustments, and demographic developments, which might be using the enlargement of the market within the Asia Pacific location. These international countries include South Korea, Japan, China, India, and Australia. The growing old population and high incidence of dry eye in Japan have propelled the current demand for dry eye treatment devices. Organizations are heavily investing in R&D to develop novel technologies. This aspect stimulates regional market growth and development.



The Combination (MGX + IPL) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The technology segment includes Meibomian Gland Expression (MGX), Intense Pulsed Light (IPL), Broadband Light (BBL), and Combination (MGX + IPL). The Combination (MGX + IPL) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Combination therapies, like MGX+IPL, integrate several therapy modalities to deal with the elaborate pathophysiology of dry eye syndrome holistically. This outcome has synergistic advantages. By combining the targeted management of extreme pulsed light radiation to the periocular tissues with the mechanical expression of meibomian glands, MGX+IPL therapy gives wonderful modes of movement to grow meibomian gland interest, decrease infection, and improve tear movie integrity. This mixed approach makes it possible to treat dry eye syndrome in a more tailor-made and targeted manner, particularly when the condition is excessive or unmanageable. Furthermore, because combination treatment options enable the simultaneous providing of several healing modalities during an unmarried treatment consultation, they will be effective in terms of treatment efficiency, comfort, and cost-effectiveness.



The ophthalmic clinics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The application segment is bifurcated into hospitals and ophthalmic clinics. The ophthalmic clinics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Specialized diagnostic tools and apparatus are available in ophthalmic clinics to evaluate the meibomian gland function, tear film composition, and ocular surface. Modern diagnostic gear, such as meibography, tear film interferometry, and tear osmolarity testing, allows for the accurate analysis of dry eye sickness and the improvement of individualized remedy plans that might be perfect for each patient's requirements. Additionally, ophthalmic clinics provide various therapeutic interventions for controlling dry eye, prescription medicinal drugs, medical gadgets, MGX, IPL remedies, thermal pulsation therapy, and scleral contact lenses. Scleral touch lenses are also to be had. In ophthalmic clinics, sufferers work closely with ophthalmologists and optometrists to create individualized remedy programs tailored to the person's dry eye symptoms.



Recent Developments:



• In January 2022: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Lumenis Ltd.'s newest IPL device, OptiLight. Lumenis Ltd. is the world's leading energy-based medical device firm for cosmetic, ophthalmology, and surgical applications. It invented IPL technology.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Growing cases of Meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD)



Dry eye disease (DED) is one of the most common reasons people seek out eye treatment. Its frequency has been increasing and will probably keep growing due to environmental changes, ageing populations, and the extensive use of computers. Meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD) is the most prevalent reason causing dry eye illness. The disorder manifests as insufficient oil or low-quality fat secretion by the glands. The regular blockage of the oil gland apertures results in reduced oil production by the glands. Granular or crusty oil that leaks from the glands can irritate the skin since it is harmful. This factor is stimulating the market growth and development.



Restraint: Potential Disadvantages



Throughout the projected period, the market expansion may be constrained by the negative effects that some of the procedures used to treat dry eye illness may cause to the patients. The adverse effects, usually not too severe, include redness, burning, and swollen eyes. A study concluded that intense pulsed light, or IPL, might harm the area around the eyes. Moreover, a laser with a single wavelength is less broad in its wavelength range than powerful pulsed light, which makes it harder to operate and accomplish therapeutic objectives. Additionally, it may result in retinal damage since intense phototherapy can disturb the melanin and haemoglobin found in the retina. This factor is restraining the market growth and development.



Opportunity: Evolving Healthcare Landscape



The healthcare enterprise's telemedicine, virtual fitness, and remote person monitoring sectors are reworking and presenting new prospects for market growth inside the dry eye treatment devices commercial enterprise. Through teleophthalmology structures, sufferers with dry eyes can acquire remote consultation, diagnosis, and treatment, eliminating geographical boundaries and enhancing access to specialized care. Digital fitness technology also helps with medicine adherence, affected person self-control, and actual-time monitoring of dry eye signs. Those technologies include wearables, smartphones, and electronic health records. Healthcare practitioners can offer individualized care, display remedy responses, and enhance healing approaches for stepped-forward outcomes by using digital health solutions. This factor is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities in the upcoming years.



Some of the major players operating in the dry eye treatment devices market are:



• MiBo Medical Group

• Alcon, Inc.

• Lumenis

• ESW Vision

• Johnson & Johnson Vision Care

• Sight Sciences



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Technology:



• Broadband Light (BBL)

• Intense Pulsed Light (IPL)

• Meibomian Gland Expression (MGX)

• Combination (MGX+IPL)



By Application:



• Hospitals

• Ophthalmic Clinics



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



