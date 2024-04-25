Stinging Nettle Root Extract Market Rising at 8.8% CAGR to Reach US$ 145.3 Million by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide demand for stinging nettle root extract is calculated to reach a market value of US$ 62.3 million in 2024, as revealed in a new study published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. The global stinging nettle root extract market is projected to reach US$ 145.3 million by the end of 2034.

More consumers around the world are looking for herbal and natural remedies as an effective alternative to regular medicines and drugs owing to growing concerns related to the potential side effects associated with their consumption. With the purported health benefits of stinging nettle root extract, an increased demand is being observed across regions.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9931

The potential health benefits of stinging nettle root extract include anti-inflammatory properties and assistance in effective prostate health. Furthermore, the use of stinging nettle root extract is increasing as a dietary supplement targeting overall well-being, men’s health, and urinary tract health.

Key Segments of Stinging Nettle Root Extract Market Research Report

By Form By Application By Region Powder

Capsules Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals North America

Europe

East Asia

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Asia & Oceania



Key Takeaway from Market Study

Worldwide demand for stinging nettle root extract is estimated to reach a market valuation of US$ 62.3 million in 2024.

The global stinging nettle root extract market is projected to reach US$ 145.3 million by 2034.

The market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2024 to 2034.

Hypermarkets/supermarkets are approximated to account for 37.25% share of global sales by 2034.

Demand for stinging nettle root extract in Japan is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2024 to 2034.

East Asia is set to contribute 25.7% share of global market revenue by 2034-end.

“Rising consumption of stinging nettle root extract is attributed to growing demand for herbal and natural supplements, expansion of the dietary supplement market, and rising awareness about their health benefits,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 145.3 million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 8.8% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures



High Geriatric People in Japan Driving Stinging Nettle Root Extract Consumption

Growing demand for stinging nettle root extract in Japan is owing to the rising population of elderly people who are more prone to different health issues. Therefore, they are adopting these extracts as dietary supplements to improve their health. In addition, the higher rate of benign prostatic hyperplasia among elderly people in the country is anticipated to generate demand for stinging nettle root extracts as effective dietary supplements.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9931

Key Market Players

Charkit Chemical, Solaray, Now Foods, Bio-Botanica, Powerline Health, Xi’an Lyphar Biotech, and Zenith Nutrition are some of the leading manufacturers of stinging nettle root extract around the world.

Regional Market Insights on Stinging Nettle Root Extract: Growth Projections and Market Trends

According to a recent study by Fact.MR, a leading market research and competitive intelligence provider, East Asia is poised to capture a significant share of the global market, reaching 25.7% by 2034. This growth is primarily fueled by the increasing consumption of stinging nettle root extract for medicinal purposes in the region. Moreover, the high presence of elderly populations further bolsters market prospects, as they show a preference for herbal products to address various health issues.

In the United States, the market is forecasted to dominate the North American region, holding a substantial 73.5% share by the end of 2034. The rising awareness of the health benefits associated with stinging nettle root extracts is a key driver of this growth. The plant's pain-relieving, diuretic, and anti-inflammatory properties have led to its widespread use, with tinctures, teas, and capsules being popular consumption forms. With its culinary and health applications gaining recognition, the United States presents promising opportunities for stinging nettle root extracts.

Meanwhile, China is projected to contribute significantly to East Asia's revenue, capturing 74.2% share by 2034. The increasing consumption of tea in China is expected to drive market growth over the next decade, as tea is commonly integrated into daily routines for medicinal purposes. Additionally, the growing elderly population in China is anticipated to further fuel demand for stinging nettle root extract as a dietary supplement, highlighting the market's promising trajectory in the region.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the stinging nettle root extract market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on form (powder, capsules), application (food & beverages, pharmaceuticals), and sales channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, medical stores, specialty stores, online retail), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Marine Collagen Powder Market : The global marine collagen powder market size is expected to expand from US$ 254.8 million in 2023 to US$ 401.4 million by 2033. Over the next ten years (2023 to 2033), global marine collagen powder sales are likely to soar at 4.6% CAGR.

Liquid Dietary Supplement Market : Liquid dietary supplement sales in East Asia are estimated at US$ 9.89 billion in 2024, as per the latest Fact.MR study. Regional demand for liquid nutritional supplements is forecasted to accelerate at 9.5% CAGR and reach a market value of US$ 22.64 billion by the end of 2034.

Psyllium Husk Powder Market : The global psyllium husk powder market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 1.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 7% to reach US$ 2.16 billion by the end of 2034.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.