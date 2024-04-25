Q Blockchain and Hyperlane Pioneer Cross-Chain Governance Solutions

Gamprin-Bendern, Liechtenstein, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The future of Web3 is undeniably cross-chain, with protocols and communities spanning diverse ecosystems and layers. Recognizing the pivotal role of cross-chain governance in this evolving landscape, Q Development AG , a company headquartered in Liechtenstein which supports the Q Protocol , is thrilled to announce the deployment of Hyperlane on Q.





Hyperlane, founded in 2022, is the first permissionless interoperability framework built for the modular blockchain stack. Backed by leading crypto investors, Hyperlane is revolutionizing cross-chain connectivity. The company's messaging bridge has been deployed on Q, facilitating seamless interoperability across Hyperlane's expansive network of over 50 ecosystems and blockchain networks.

The first blockchain that has been integrated is Polygon PoS, one of the most used protocols in the world. The network has tens of thousands of dApps, more than 3 million average daily transactions, $5 billion in secured assets, and some of the top brands building on it.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone for Q in creating a fundamental governance layer for Web3.

Enabling cross-chain governance on Q with Hyperlane

Hyperlane serves as an interoperability framework within the modular blockchain stack. It functions as an Arbitrary Messaging Bridge (AMB), enabling the seamless exchange of interchain messages across many chains within the Web3 ecosystem.

Q provides a novel key primitive for Web3: Shared Governance Security. Projects using Q’s governance opt-in features can safeguard critical governance decisions. This opens a new design space for developers, increases projects’ security, and helps them become truly decentralized.

Up until now, Q’s governance features were only available to projects building natively on Q. Embracing the modular blockchain thesis, cross-chain governance functionality is a critical step on the development roadmap for Q. The goal is to enable all projects to tap into Q’s governance security features, no matter on which chains they are.

Deploying and connecting to Hyperlane is an important step towards making this vision a reality. "Enabling cross-chain governance on Q is a game-changer. Our vision is to create value for all of Web3, and the way to do this is to make Q's governance security available to all Web3 projects—no matter which chain they build on, “ says Nicolas Biagosch, co-initiator of the Q Protocol.

“Cross-chain governance is a critical challenge facing every project that operates across multiple blockchains," said Jon Kol, Founder of Hyperlane. "By deploying the Hyperlane interoperability framework, Q can now extend its powerful governance capabilities to any blockchain connected to the Hyperlane network - starting with Polygon PoS. And the best part? Hyperlane's permissionless architecture meant Q could integrate and host this solution on its own. This is an excellent example of what builders can achieve with truly open, permissionless interoperability tools.”

About Q Development AG

Q is a novel blockchain protocol acting as a fundamental governance layer in Web 3.

It combines the benefits of a public, open, and decentralized ledger with the transparency and predictability of enforceable private contracts, thereby enabling adoption by a great variety of use cases that desire decentralization but require scalability and dependability.

Q Development AG is a private company based in Gamprin-Bendern, Liechtenstein, whose primary purpose is to advance the Q protocol and support the Q ecosystem. To learn more about Q please visit: https://q.org/

About Hyperlane

Hyperlane is the permissionless interoperability framework connecting the modular ecosystem. With Hyperlane, anyone can connect any blockchain, rollup, appchain, on any VM. Additionally, Hyperlane’s modular security stack gives developers the power to customize their interchain security to their needs. To learn more about Hyperlane please visit: https://www.hyperlane.xyz/





About Polygon Labs:

Polygon Labs is a software development company building and developing an aggregated blockchain network that provides cross-chain interoperability via the Aggregation Layer, a decentralized protocol on Ethereum that unifies user bases and liquidity for all connected chains. Polygon Labs has also contributed to the core development of several widely-adopted scaling protocols, including Polygon PoS, Polygon CDK, and Polygon zkEVM, as well as Polygon Miden, which is in development.

