Ultralife Corporation Reports First Quarter Results

NEWARK, N.Y., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) reported operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 with the following highlights:



Sales of $41.9 million representing a 31.4% year-over-year increase, including 54.7% growth in medical market sales

Gross profit of $11.5 million, or 27.4% of revenue, compared to $7.4 million, or 23.3% of revenue for the 2023 first quarter

Operating income of $4.1 million versus breakeven for the 2023 first quarter

GAAP EPS of $0.18 compared to a loss of $0.02 for the 2023 first quarter

Adjusted EBITDA of $5.2 million, a four-fold gain compared to $1.2 million last year

Backlog of $97.4 million exiting the 2024 first quarter

“Ultralife’s strong first quarter results are a testament to the teamwork and success to date of our gross margin improvement initiatives and continued demand in our core products, particularly from our government/defense and medical customers,” said Mike Manna, President and Chief Executive Officer. “With the current healthy backlog and new product commercialization, we are prepared to capture additional organic growth opportunities, while we continue to drive gross margin improvements and invest in further new product development. We are increasingly optimistic that we are positioned to sustain profitable growth, generate incremental cash flow to pay down debt, and invest in strategic capital expenditures and accretive acquisitions.”

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue was $41.9 million, an increase of $10.0 million, or 31.4%, as compared to revenue of $31.9 million for the first quarter of 2023. Overall, government/defense sales increased 83.4% and commercial sales increased 8.6% over the 2023 period. Battery & Energy Products sales increased 22.9% to $35.0 million compared to $28.5 million last year reflecting increases of 73.6% in government/defense sales and 8.6% in commercial sales, including a 54.7% increase in medical battery sales and a 2.3% in industrial sales, partially offset by a decrease of 13.9% in oil & gas market sales. Communications Systems sales increased by 101.3% to $6.9 million compared to $3.4 million for the same period last year, primarily attributable to shipments of EL8000 server cases to a large multinational information technology company, integrated systems of amplifiers and radio vehicle mounts to a major international defense contractor under an ongoing allied country government/defense modernization program, and power systems to a U.S.-based global prime. Our total backlog exiting the 2024 first quarter was $97.4 million.

Gross profit was $11.5 million, or 27.4% of revenue, compared to $7.4 million, or 23.3% of revenue, for the same quarter a year ago. Battery & Energy Products gross margin was 25.7%, compared to 22.9% last year, primarily due to higher cost absorption and more efficiencies resulting from a concerted effort to level-load production more evenly across the 2024 quarter, as well as improved price realization. Communications Systems gross margin was 35.8% compared to 26.8% last year, primarily due to higher factory volume and favorable sales product mix.

Operating expenses were $7.4 million, compared to $7.4 million for the 2023 first quarter. Operating expenses were 17.7% of revenue compared to 23.2% of revenue for the year-earlier period.

The combination of higher sales leveraged by improved gross margin and level operating expenses resulted in a $4.0 million increase in operating income to $4.1 million from breakeven last year. Operating margin increased to 9.7% compared to 0.1% last year. Operating results for the first quarter of 2023 were negatively impacted by the January 25, 2023 cybersecurity attack.

Net income was $2.9 million or $0.18 per diluted share on a GAAP basis, compared to a net loss of $0.3 million or $0.02 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted EPS was $0.21 on a diluted basis for the first quarter of 2024, compared to a loss of $0.05 for the 2023 period. Adjusted EPS excludes the provision for deferred taxes which primarily represents non-cash charges for U.S. taxes which we expect will be fully offset by net operating loss carryforwards and other tax credits for the foreseeable future.

Adjusted EBITDA, defined as EBITDA including non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, was $5.2 million for the first quarter of 2024, or 12.5% of sales, compared to $1.2 million, or 3.6% of sales, for the year-earlier period.

About Ultralife Corporation

Ultralife Corporation serves its markets with products and services ranging from power solutions to communications and electronics systems. Through its engineering and collaborative approach to problem solving, Ultralife serves government/defense and commercial customers across the globe.

Headquartered in Newark, New York, the Company's business segments include Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. Ultralife has operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.ultralifecorporation.com.

Conference Call Information

Ultralife will hold its first quarter earnings conference call today at 8:30 AM ET.

Ultralife will hold its first quarter earnings conference call today at 8:30 AM ET.

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) ASSETS

March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Current Assets: Cash $10,099 $10,278 Trade Accounts Receivable, Net 35,278 31,761 Inventories, Net 43,821 42,215 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 5,104 5,949 Total Current Assets 94,302 90,203 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 20,670 21,117 Goodwill 37,499 37,571 Other Intangible Assets, Net 14,867 15,107 Deferred Income Taxes, Net 9,873 10,567 Other Non-Current Assets 3,340 3,711 Total Assets $180,551 $178,276 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $13,315 $11,336 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 2,000 2,000 Accrued Compensation and Related Benefits 2,013 3,115 Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities 6,048 7,279 Total Current Liabilities 23,376 23,730 Long-Term Debt, Net 23,140 23,624 Deferred Income Taxes, Net 1,675 1,714 Other Non-Current Liabilities 3,415 3,781 Total Liabilities 51,606 52,849 Shareholders' Equity: Common Stock 2,089 2,078 Capital in Excess of Par Value 189,995 189,160 Accumulated Deficit (37,863) (40,754) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (3,892) (3,660) Treasury Stock (21,492) (21,492) Total Ultralife Equity 128,837 125,332 Non-Controlling Interest 108 95 Total Shareholders’ Equity 128,945 125,427 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $180,551 $178,276





ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)



Three-Month Period Ended March 31, March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues: Battery & Energy Products $34,989 $28,470 Communications Systems 6,938 3,446 Total Revenues 41,927 31,916 Cost of Products Sold: Battery & Energy Products 26,003 21,958 Communications Systems 4,454 2,522 Total Cost of Products Sold 30,457 24,480 Gross Profit 11,470 7,436 Operating Expenses: Research and Development 1,756 2,032 Selling, General and Administrative 5,651 5,378 Total Operating Expenses 7,407 7,410 Operating Income (Loss) 4,063 26 Other Expense 456 494 Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Provision 3,607 (468) Income Tax Provision (Benefit) 703 (133) Net Income (Loss) 2,904 (335) Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest (13) (11) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $2,891 ($346) Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Ultralife

Common Shareholders – Basic $0.18 ($0.02) Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Ultralife

Common Shareholders – Diluted $0.18 ($0.02) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Basic 16,396 16,135 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Diluted 16,518 16,135

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

In evaluating our business, we consider and use adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure of our operating performance in addition to GAAP financial measures. We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to Ultralife Corporation before net interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation expense, plus/minus expense/income that we do not consider reflective of our ongoing continuing operations. We reconcile adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) attributable to Ultralife Corporation, the most comparable financial measure under GAAP. Neither current nor potential investors in our securities should rely on adjusted EBITDA as a substitute for any GAAP measures and we encourage investors to review the following reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) attributable to Ultralife Corporation.

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) Three-Month Period Ended March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $2,891 ($346) Adjustments: Interest Expense, Net 520 424 Income Tax Provision (Benefit) 703 (133) Depreciation Expense 740 762 Amortization of Intangible Assets 228 209 Stock-Based Compensation Expense 161 139 Non-Recurring – Cyber Insurance Deductible - 100 Adjusted EBITDA $5,243 $1,155

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

In evaluating our business, we consider and use Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure of our business performance in addition to GAAP financial measures. We define Adjusted EPS as net income (loss) attributable to Ultralife Corporation excluding the provision for deferred taxes divided by our weighted average shares outstanding on both a basic and diluted basis. We believe that this information is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of our results by reflecting the portion of our tax provision that we expect will be offset by our U.S. net operating loss carryforwards and other tax credits for the foreseeable future. We reconcile Adjusted EPS to EPS, the most comparable financial measure under GAAP. Neither current nor potential investors in our securities should rely on Adjusted EPS as a substitute for any GAAP measures and we encourage investors to review the following reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to EPS and net income (loss) attributable to Ultralife Corporation.

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EPS (In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Amount Per

Basic

Share Per

Diluted

Share Amount Per

Basic

Share Per

Diluted

Share Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $2,891 $.18 $.18 ($346) ($0.02) ($0.02) Deferred Tax Provision (Benefit) 650 .04 .03 (390) (.03) (.03) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $3,541 $.22 $.21 ($736) ($.05) ($.05) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 16,396 16,518 16,135 16,135



