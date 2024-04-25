Nucleome Therapeutics appoints Dr John Davis as Non-Executive Director of the Board and establishes Scientific Advisory Board of world-leading experts

John Davis brings direct clinical expertise as Nucleome advances from translational science to development of medicines

Newly founded SAB comprises experts across dark genome genetics and drug discovery

Oxford, UK, 25 April 2024 – Nucleome Therapeutics (‘Nucleome’ or ‘the Company’), a biotechnology company decoding the dark matter of the human genome for translational medicine, today announces the appointment of John Davis, MD, MPH, MS as a Non-Executive Director of the Board, and the foundation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), comprised of world-renowned experts across dark genome genetics and drug discovery.

New Non-Executive Director of the Board, John Davis MD, MPH, MS, brings extensive and varied experience as a physician-scientist, drug developer and biotechnology executive. John serves on the Board of Sonoma Biotherapeutics and is Chair of its Science Committee. He was previously Head of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer at Magenta Therapeutics, where he was pivotal in progressing the company towards an IPO and emergence to the clinical stage. Prior roles include Senior Vice President and Head of Early Clinical Development at Pfizer where he oversaw multiple functional groups across global sites. Other roles include Vice President and Global Therapeutic Area Head of Immunology at Baxalta (acquired by Shire in 2016) and Head of the Inflammation and Cardiovascular/Metabolism Group in the Early Clinical Development Group at Genentech.

Members of the newly formed SAB: Gerd A. Blobel MD, PhD, Craig Fox, PhD, Steve Holmes, PhD, Iain Kilty, PhD, Christopher Miller, and PhD, Sonia Quaratino, MD, PhD, will advise Nucleome on its strategic direction as it works towards advancing drug targets discovered through dark genome genetics, into pre-clinical and ultimately clinical development. The SAB is chaired by Prof. Jim Hughes, Scientific Founder and Non-Executive Director of Nucleome Therapeutics.

Dr Russell Greig, Non-Executive Chair of the Nucleome’s Board, said: “We are delighted to have appointed such esteemed experts to the Nucleome team. Their collective knowledge and expertise will be invaluable and will help ensure Nucleome continues to utilise and develop its drug discovery platform to its full potential, particularly as we progress towards the preclinical, and ultimately, clinical stages of Nucleome’s growth.”

Nucleome’s Scientific Advisory Board (SAB):

Gerd A. Blobel MD, PhD, is the co-director of the Epigenetics Institute at the University of Pennsylvania and co-director of the Spatial and Functional Genomics Program at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. He was elected to the American Society for Clinical Investigation (2004) and the Association of American Physicians (2008). With extensive in gene regulation and clinical experience, Gerd's expertise aligns seamlessly with Nucleome’s innovative endeavors.

Gerd earned his MD degree summa cum laude from the University of Heidelberg, Germany, and a PhD from Rockefeller University in New York. He carried out his postdoctoral work at Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School.

Craig Fox, PhD, is currently Operating Partner in Lifesciences at Oxford Science Enterprises, having joined from C4X Discovery where he was Chief Scientific Officer and an Executive Board Member for more than six years, guiding its transition from a technology-based company to a therapeutics business. Craig has also worked at a number of biotechnology companies supporting multiple financings, strategic collaborations and licensing deals with pharma.

Craig holds a PhD in Respiratory Medicine from Birmingham University and a first-class Biochemistry degree from the University of Surrey. Craig’s background and expertise in drug discovery, genetics and immunology will prove important for advising cutting-edge research and development at Nucleome.

Steve Holmes, PhD, has over 35 years’ experience of working in both biotech and large pharma. He was previously CEO at Capella Bioscience, and prior to that Senior Director at Kymab and Domantis. This follows a career in academia including as Associate Professor at Baylor College of Medicine where he received three NIH grants before moving to industry. Steve’s multifaceted background, spanning academia, industry and leadership roles, positions him as a key contributor to Nucleome’s Scientific Advisory Board.

Steve graduated with a first-class honours in Physiology and Chemistry from the University of Sheffield and then completed a PhD at the University of Sheffield

Iain Kilty, PhD, is CSO at Sitryx Therapeutics and a venture partner at SV Health Investors. He has 25 years’ global biopharmaceutical industry experience, including a 22-year tenure at Pfizer, where he ultimately served as Vice President Preclinical Sciences in the Inflammation and Immunology Research Unit. While at Pfizer, Iain worked across the drug discovery paradigm, and will provide invaluable insights to the development of Nucleome’s strategic direction. He later joined Atlas Venture in 2018 where he was the Chief Scientific Officer of Quench Bio, responsible for the company’s scientific strategy and execution, whilst also working as an Entrepreneur in Residence across the Atlas portfolio.

Iain graduated with a BA and MA Cantab in Biochemistry from the University of Cambridge before completing his PhD at the University of Liverpool, UK.

Christopher Miller, PhD, is an advisor to companies developing technologies related to functional genomics, target identification, target validation and early drug discovery. Christopher does this through Genomics Innovation Consulting LLC, which he created in February 2023. Previously, he spent 23 years as an R&D scientist, team leader and executive in biotech and pharma. Christopher held leadership roles Genetic Institute, Wyeth (pre-Pfizer acquisition), Bristol-Myers Squibb, AbbVie and GlaxoSmithKline, most recently as Vice President of Functional Genomics at GSK.

Christopher graduated with a PhD in Pharmacology from Michigan State University.

Sonia Quaratino, MD, PhD, is an R&D executive with over 25 years’ experience, having worked in academia, global large pharma and biotech. Currently she is EVP and Chief Medical Officer at Innate Pharma (INNTY:US), prior to which she was the first CMO at Georgiamune Inc, which she continues to support as Clinical Advisor. Sonia was also the CMO at Kymab until its acquisition by Sanofi in 2021, Global Program Lead in Oncology at Novartis in Basel, and Senior Medical Director Oncology and Advisor in Immunology at Merck Serono, Germany. Sonia’s clinical and commercial experience, together with her scientific and translational expertise, is highly relevant as Nucleome progresses drug targets towards the preclinical stage.

Sonia was previously Professor of Immunology at the University of Southampton (UK), and serves as director/board member at Engitix, and as advisor for Pureos Bioventures, Giorgiamune Inc and Anaveon AG.

Sonia received her MD and a PhD in Hematology and Oncology from the University of Palermo, Italy, and a PhD in Immunology from Imperial College London.

About Nucleome Therapeutics

Nucleome Therapeutics is decoding the dark matter of the human genome to uncover novel ways to treat disease. The dark genome holds more than 90% of disease-linked genetic variants whose value remains untapped, representing a significant opportunity for drug discovery and development. The Company has the unique ability to link these variants to gene function and precisely map disease pathways. Nucleome’s cell type-specific platform creates high resolution 3D genome structure maps and enables variant functional validation at scale in primary cell types, enabling the discovery and development of novel, better and safer drugs. The initial focus of the Company is on lymphocytes and related autoimmune disease. Nucleome’s ambition is to build a robust pipeline of drug assets, with corresponding biomarkers. Nucleome Therapeutics was founded by leading experts in gene regulation from the University of Oxford. For more information, please visit www.nucleome.com.

