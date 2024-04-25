Valley National Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, today reported net income for the first quarter 2024 of $96.3 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share, as compared to the fourth quarter 2023 net income of $71.6 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share, and net income of $146.6 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share, for the first quarter 2023. Excluding all non-core income and charges, our adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $99.4 million, or $0.19 per diluted common share, for the first quarter 2024, $116.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter 2023, and $154.5 million, or $0.30 per diluted common share, for the first quarter 2023. See further details below, including a reconciliation of our non-GAAP adjusted net income, in the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables.



Key financial highlights for the first quarter 2024:

Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income increased $8.7 million to $61.4 million for the first quarter 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter 2023 mainly driven by increases in wealth management and trust fees, including revenue associated with our tax credit advisory subsidiary, and service charges on deposit accounts totaling $6.0 million and $1.9 million, respectively, and a $3.6 million net gain on the sale of our commercial premium finance lending business in February 2024. These increases were partially offset by lower insurance commissions income and swap fees related to commercial loan transactions included in capital market fees.

Ira Robbins, CEO commented, "I am extremely pleased with the first quarter's strong financial results. Asset quality results remain extremely stable, and our provision for credit losses reflects the rigorous stress testing efforts that we continue to undertake. We have proactively slowed loan growth and undertaken modest balance sheet efforts to enhance our financial flexibility."

Mr. Robbins continued, "Our pre-provision earnings reflect the diversity of our revenue base. We have responded to headwinds associated with the inverted yield curve by more proactively managing our expense base which supported the stronger results for the quarter. The environment remains challenging, but I am confident that our balance sheet and operational efforts are appropriate and will continue to contribute to our future success."

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis totaling $394.8 million for the first quarter 2024 decreased $3.7 million and $42.6 million as compared to the fourth quarter 2023 and first quarter 2023, respectively. The slight decrease as compared to the fourth quarter 2023 was mainly due to an increase in average short-term borrowings and the higher level of interest rates across most interest bearing deposit products, partially offset by higher loan yields, a decline in average time deposit balances and one less day during the first quarter 2024. As a result of the higher cost of short-term borrowings and deposits, total interest expense increased $14.2 million to $435.1 million for the first quarter 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter 2023. Interest income on a tax equivalent basis increased $10.5 million to $830.0 million for the first quarter 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter 2023. The increase was mostly due to higher yields on both new originations and adjustable rate loans in our loan portfolio, as well as higher yields on investments, partially offset by a decline in average interest bearing deposits with banks as we reduced overnight excess cash liquidity in the first quarter 2024.

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 2.79 percent for the first quarter 2024 decreased by 3 basis points and 37 basis points from 2.82 percent and 3.16 percent, respectively, for the fourth quarter 2023 and first quarter 2023. The decrease as compared to the fourth quarter 2023 was largely driven by the higher cost of interest bearing deposits and short-term borrowings, partially offset by an increase in the yield on average interest earning assets. Our cost of total average deposits was 3.16 percent for the first quarter 2024 as compared to 3.13 percent and 1.96 percent for the fourth quarter 2023 and the first quarter 2023, respectively. The overall cost of average interest bearing liabilities increased 6 basis points to 4.19 percent for the first quarter 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter 2023 primarily driven by the higher level of market interest rates on deposits and short-term borrowings. The yield on average interest earning assets also increased by 6 basis points to 5.86 percent on a linked quarter basis largely due to the increased yield of the loan portfolio. The yield on average loans increased by 4 basis points to 6.14 percent for the first quarter 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter 2023 mostly due to the higher level of market interest rates on new originations and adjustable rate loans.

Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings

Loans. Total loans decreased $288.3 million to $49.9 billion at March 31, 2024 from December 31, 2023. Total commercial real estate (including construction) decreased $264.6 million, or 3.3 percent on an annualized basis during the first quarter 2024. This decline was primarily driven by the sale of $151.0 million and $45.6 million of commercial real estate and construction loans, respectively, through loan participation agreements with Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (BLITA) in March 2024. During the first quarter 2024, we also transferred $34.1 million of construction loans from loans held for investment to loans held for sale as of March 31, 2024 and subsequently sold the loans at par value to BLITA in April 2024. Commercial and industrial loans declined $126.4 million during the first quarter 2024 mostly due to the sale of $93.6 million of loans associated with our premium finance lending division and the contractual run-off of premium finance loans that were retained and not sold. Our retained commercial premium finance portfolio totaled $145.7 million at March 31, 2024 and is expected to mostly run-off at their scheduled maturity dates over the next 12 months. Our residential mortgage portfolio increased $49.3 million during the first quarter 2024 as we continue to retain a large portion of new originations for investment. We sold $40.2 million and $49.9 million of residential mortgage loans held for sale during the first quarter 2024 and fourth quarter 2023, respectively. Automobile loan balances increased by $80.1 million, or 19.8 percent on an annualized basis during the first quarter 2024 mainly due to a slight uptick in application volume and slower repayments as compared to the fourth quarter 2024.

Deposits. Total deposits decreased $164.9 million to $49.1 billion at March 31, 2024 from December 31, 2023 mainly due to decreases of $433.0 million and $266.2 million in time deposits and non-interest bearing deposits, respectively, largely offset by an increase of $534.3 million in savings, NOW and money market deposits. The decrease in time deposits was primarily due to intentional run-off of higher cost government banking time deposits which had matured. Non-interest bearing balances declined during the first quarter 2024, though remained unchanged as a percentage of total deposits, as some customers continue to closely manage balances and shift funds into other higher-yielding alternatives. The solid growth in savings, NOW and money market deposits was mostly attributable to inflows from our specialty niche deposits, traditional branch and online delivery channels. Non-interest bearing deposits; savings, NOW and money market deposits; and time deposits represented approximately 23 percent, 51 percent and 26 percent of total deposits as of March 31, 2024, respectively, as compared to 23 percent, 50 percent and 27 percent of total deposits as of December 31, 2023, respectively.

Other Borrowings. Short-term borrowings decreased $842.6 million to $75.2 million at March 31, 2024 as compared to December 31, 2023 mainly due to maturities and repayment of FHLB advances. Long-term borrowings increased $934.0 million to $3.3 billion at March 31, 2024 as compared to $2.3 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase was due to $1.0 billion of new FHLB advances issued during early March 2024 as management elected to shift its maturing higher cost short-term FHLB funding to lower cost long-term borrowings. The $1.0 billion in new FHLB borrowings has a weighted average rate of 4.52 percent and a weighted average remaining contractual term of 3.6 years at March 31, 2024.

Credit Quality

Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). Total NPAs, consisting of non-accrual loans, other real estate owned (OREO) and other repossessed assets, decreased $4.6 million to $288.8 million at March 31, 2024 as compared to December 31, 2023 mainly due to lower non-accrual construction loan balances. Non-accrual construction loans decreased $9.0 million to $51.8 million at March 31, 2024 as compared to December 31, 2023 largely due to partial loan charge-offs related to two loan relationships during the first quarter 2024. Non-accrual commercial and industrial loans increased $2.5 million to $102.4 million at March 31, 2024 as compared to December 31, 2023 mainly due to one new non-performing loan relationship totaling $13.3 million, which was largely offset by $9.5 million of partial charge-offs of taxi cab medallion loans during the first quarter 2024. Non-accrual loans represented 0.58 percent of total loans at both March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

Accruing Past Due Loans. Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) decreased $17.2 million to $74.4 million, or 0.15 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2024 as compared to $91.6 million, or 0.18 percent of total loans at December 31, 2023. Loans 30 to 59 days past due decreased $12.4 million to $46.8 million at March 31, 2024 as compared to December 31, 2023 largely due to lower residential mortgage, consumer and commercial and industrial loan delinquencies. Loans 60 to 89 days past due decreased $5.1 million to $14.2 million at March 31, 2024 as compared to December 31, 2023 also largely due to lower delinquencies across most of the loan categories. Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest totaled $13.4 million at March 31, 2024 and remained relatively unchanged as compared to December 31, 2023. All loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest are well-secured and in the process of collection.

Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Unfunded Commitments. The following table summarizes the allocation of the allowance for credit losses to loan categories and the allocation as a percentage of each loan category at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023:

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Allocation Allocation Allocation as a % of as a % of as a % of Allowance Loan Allowance Loan Allowance Loan Allocation Category Allocation Category Allocation Category ($ in thousands) Loan Category: Commercial and industrial loans $ 138,593 1.52 % $ 133,359 1.44 % $ 127,992 1.42 % Commercial real estate loans: Commercial real estate 209,355 0.74 194,820 0.69 190,420 0.70 Construction 56,492 1.59 54,778 1.47 52,912 1.42 Total commercial real estate loans 265,847 0.84 249,598 0.78 243,332 0.79 Residential mortgage loans 44,377 0.79 42,957 0.77 41,708 0.76 Consumer loans: Home equity 2,809 0.50 3,429 0.61 4,417 0.86 Auto and other consumer 17,622 0.60 16,737 0.58 19,449 0.69 Total consumer loans 20,431 0.58 20,166 0.59 23,866 0.71 Allowance for loan losses 469,248 0.94 446,080 0.89 436,898 0.90 Allowance for unfunded credit commitments 18,021 19,470 24,071 Total allowance for credit losses for loans $ 487,269 $ 465,550 $ 460,969 Allowance for credit losses for loans as a % total loans 0.98 % 0.93 % 0.95 %

Our loan portfolio, totaling $49.9 billion at March 31, 2024, had net loan charge-offs totaling $23.6 million for the first quarter 2024 as compared to $17.5 million and $30.4 million for the fourth quarter 2023 and the first quarter 2023, respectively. The increase in net loan charge-offs for the first quarter 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter 2023 was mainly due to higher commercial and industrial loan and construction loan charge-offs. The loan charge-offs in the first quarter 2024 included partial charge-offs totaling $9.5 million related to one non-performing taxi medallion loan relationship within the commercial and industrial loans and $7.6 million of partial charge-offs related to two construction loan relationships.

The allowance for credit losses for loans, comprised of our allowance for loan losses and unfunded credit commitments, as a percentage of total loans was 0.98 percent at March 31, 2024, 0.93 percent at December 31, 2023, and 0.95 percent at March 31, 2023. For the first quarter 2024, the provision for credit losses for loans totaled $45.3 million as compared to $20.7 million and $9.5 million for the fourth quarter 2023 and first quarter 2023, respectively. The increased provision for credit losses for the first quarter 2024 was mainly driven by higher quantitative reserves related to the commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loan portfolios. This increase was partially offset by lower qualitative and economic forecast reserves at March 31, 2024.

Capital Adequacy

Valley's total risk-based capital, common equity Tier 1 capital, Tier 1 capital and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 11.88 percent, 9.34 percent, 9.78 percent and 8.20 percent, respectively, at March 31, 2024.

Investor Conference Call

Valley will host a conference call with investors and the financial community at 11:00 AM (ET) today to discuss the first quarter 2024 earnings and related matters. Interested parties should preregister using this link: https://register.vevent.com/register to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call. The teleconference will also be webcast live: https://edge.media-server.com and archived on Valley’s website through Friday, May 31, 2024. Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at www.valley.com .

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with over $61 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations and commercial banking offices across New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California and Illinois, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management's confidence and strategies and management's expectations about our business, new and existing programs and products, acquisitions, relationships, opportunities, taxation, technology, market conditions and economic expectations. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "intend," "should," "expect," "believe," "view," "opportunity," "allow," "continues," "reflects," "typically," "usually," "anticipate," "may," "estimate," "outlook," "project" or similar statements or variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements.

A detailed discussion of factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations, except as required by law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

-Tables to Follow-

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, ($ in thousands, except for share data and stock price) 2024 2023 2023 FINANCIAL DATA: Net interest income - FTE(1) $ 394,847 $ 398,581 $ 437,458 Net interest income 393,548 397,275 436,020 Non-interest income 61,415 52,691 54,299 Total revenue 454,963 449,966 490,319 Non-interest expense 280,310 340,421 272,166 Pre-provision net revenue 174,653 109,545 218,153 Provision for credit losses 45,200 20,580 14,437 Income tax expense 33,173 17,411 57,165 Net income 96,280 71,554 146,551 Dividends on preferred stock 4,119 4,104 3,874 Net income available to common shareholders $ 92,161 $ 67,450 $ 142,677 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 508,340,719 507,683,229 507,111,295 Diluted 510,633,945 509,714,526 509,656,430 Per common share data: Basic earnings $ 0.18 $ 0.13 $ 0.28 Diluted earnings 0.18 0.13 0.28 Cash dividends declared 0.11 0.11 0.11 Closing stock price - high 10.80 11.10 12.59 Closing stock price - low 7.43 7.71 9.06 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Net interest margin 2.78 % 2.81 % 3.15 % Net interest margin - FTE(1) 2.79 2.82 3.16 Annualized return on average assets 0.63 0.47 0.98 Annualized return on avg. shareholders' equity 5.73 4.31 9.10 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS: (3) Basic earnings per share, as adjusted $ 0.19 $ 0.22 $ 0.30 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted 0.19 0.22 0.30 Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted 0.65 % 0.76 % 1.03 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted 5.91 7.01 9.60 Annualized return on avg. tangible shareholders' equity 8.19 % 6.21 % 13.39 % Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted 8.46 10.10 14.12 Efficiency ratio 59.10 60.70 53.79 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS: Assets $ 61,256,868 $ 61,113,553 $ 59,867,002 Interest earning assets 56,618,797 56,469,468 55,362,790 Loans 50,246,591 50,039,429 47,859,371 Interest bearing liabilities 41,556,588 40,753,313 37,618,750 Deposits 48,575,974 49,460,571 47,152,919 Shareholders' equity 6,725,695 6,639,906 6,440,215





As Of BALANCE SHEET ITEMS: March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (In thousands) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Assets $ 61,000,188 $ 60,934,974 $ 61,183,352 $ 61,703,693 $ 64,309,573 Total loans 49,922,042 50,210,295 50,097,519 49,877,248 48,659,966 Deposits 49,077,946 49,242,829 49,885,314 49,619,815 47,590,916 Shareholders' equity 6,727,139 6,701,391 6,627,299 6,575,184 6,511,581 LOANS: (In thousands) Commercial and industrial $ 9,104,193 $ 9,230,543 $ 9,274,630 $ 9,287,309 $ 9,043,946 Commercial real estate: Commercial real estate 28,148,953 28,243,239 28,041,050 27,793,072 27,051,111 Construction 3,556,511 3,726,808 3,833,269 3,815,761 3,725,967 Total commercial real estate 31,705,464 31,970,047 31,874,319 31,608,833 30,777,078 Residential mortgage 5,618,355 5,569,010 5,562,665 5,560,356 5,486,280 Consumer: Home equity 564,083 559,152 548,918 535,493 516,592 Automobile 1,700,508 1,620,389 1,585,987 1,632,875 1,717,141 Other consumer 1,229,439 1,261,154 1,251,000 1,252,382 1,118,929 Total consumer loans 3,494,030 3,440,695 3,385,905 3,420,750 3,352,662 Total loans $ 49,922,042 $ 50,210,295 $ 50,097,519 $ 49,877,248 $ 48,659,966 CAPITAL RATIOS: Book value per common share $ 12.81 $ 12.79 $ 12.64 $ 12.54 $ 12.41 Tangible book value per common share(3) 8.84 8.79 8.63 8.51 8.36 Tangible common equity to tangible assets(3) 7.62 % 7.58 % 7.40 % 7.24 % 6.82 % Tier 1 leverage capital 8.20 8.16 8.08 7.86 7.96 Common equity tier 1 capital 9.34 9.29 9.21 9.03 9.02 Tier 1 risk-based capital 9.78 9.72 9.64 9.47 9.46 Total risk-based capital 11.88 11.76 11.68 11.52 11.58





Three Months Ended ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES: March 31, December 31, March 31, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 Allowance for credit losses for loans Beginning balance $ 465,550 $ 462,345 $ 483,255 Impact of the adoption of ASU No. 2022-02 — — (1,368 ) Beginning balance, adjusted 465,550 462,345 481,887 Loans charged-off: Commercial and industrial (14,293 ) (10,616 ) (26,047 ) Commercial real estate (1,204 ) (8,814 ) — Construction (7,594 ) (1,906 ) (5,698 ) Residential mortgage — (25 ) — Total consumer (1,809 ) (1,274 ) (828 ) Total loans charged-off (24,900 ) (22,635 ) (32,573 ) Charged-off loans recovered: Commercial and industrial 682 4,655 1,399 Commercial real estate 241 1 24 Residential mortgage 25 15 21 Total consumer 397 473 761 Total loans recovered 1,345 5,144 2,205 Total net charge-offs (23,555 ) (17,491 ) (30,368 ) Provision for credit losses for loans 45,274 20,696 9,450 Ending balance $ 487,269 $ 465,550 $ 460,969 Components of allowance for credit losses for loans: Allowance for loan losses $ 469,248 $ 446,080 $ 436,898 Allowance for unfunded credit commitments 18,021 19,470 24,071 Allowance for credit losses for loans $ 487,269 $ 465,550 $ 460,969 Components of provision for credit losses for loans: Provision for credit losses for loans $ 46,723 $ 21,396 $ 9,979 Credit for unfunded credit commitments (1,449 ) (700 ) (529 ) Total provision for credit losses for loans $ 45,274 $ 20,696 $ 9,450 Annualized ratio of total net charge-offs to total average loans 0.19 % 0.14 % 0.25 % Allowance for credit losses for loans as a % of total loans 0.98 % 0.93 % 0.95 %





As Of ASSET QUALITY: March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Accruing past due loans: 30 to 59 days past due: Commercial and industrial $ 6,202 $ 9,307 $ 10,687 $ 6,229 $ 20,716 Commercial real estate 5,791 3,008 8,053 3,612 13,580 Residential mortgage 20,819 26,345 13,159 15,565 12,599 Total consumer 14,032 20,554 15,509 8,431 7,845 Total 30 to 59 days past due 46,844 59,214 47,408 33,837 54,740 60 to 89 days past due: Commercial and industrial 2,665 5,095 5,720 7,468 24,118 Commercial real estate 3,720 1,257 2,620 — — Residential mortgage 5,970 8,200 9,710 1,348 2,133 Total consumer 1,834 4,715 1,720 4,126 1,519 Total 60 to 89 days past due 14,189 19,267 19,770 12,942 27,770 90 or more days past due: Commercial and industrial 5,750 5,579 6,629 6,599 8,927 Commercial real estate — — — 2,242 — Construction 3,990 3,990 3,990 3,990 6,450 Residential mortgage 2,884 2,488 1,348 1,165 1,668 Total consumer 731 1,088 391 1,006 747 Total 90 or more days past due 13,355 13,145 12,358 15,002 17,792 Total accruing past due loans $ 74,388 $ 91,626 $ 79,536 $ 61,781 $ 100,302 Non-accrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 102,399 $ 99,912 $ 87,655 $ 84,449 $ 78,606 Commercial real estate 100,052 99,739 83,338 82,712 67,938 Construction 51,842 60,851 62,788 63,043 68,649 Residential mortgage 28,561 26,986 21,614 20,819 23,483 Total consumer 4,438 4,383 3,545 3,068 3,318 Total non-accrual loans 287,292 291,871 258,940 254,091 241,994 Other real estate owned (OREO) 88 71 71 824 1,189 Other repossessed assets 1,393 1,444 1,314 1,230 1,752 Total non-performing assets $ 288,773 $ 293,386 $ 260,325 $ 256,145 $ 244,935 Total non-accrual loans as a % of loans 0.58 % 0.58 % 0.52 % 0.51 % 0.50 % Total accruing past due and non-accrual loans as a % of loans 0.72 0.76 0.68 0.63 0.70 Allowance for losses on loans as a % of non-accrual loans 163.33 152.83 170.76 171.76 180.54

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(1) Net interest income and net interest margin are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate. Valley believes that this presentation provides comparability of net interest income and net interest margin arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice and SEC rules. (2) Non-GAAP Reconciliations. This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the Notes below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Valley's performance. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to both management and investors in understanding Valley’s underlying operational performance, business and performance trends, and may facilitate comparisons of our current and prior performance with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Management utilizes these measures for internal planning, forecasting and analysis purposes. Management believes that Valley’s presentation and discussion of this supplemental information, together with the accompanying reconciliations to the GAAP financial measures, also allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also be calculated differently from similar measures disclosed by other companies.





Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, ($ in thousands, except for share data) 2024 2023 2023 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP): Net income, as reported (GAAP) $ 96,280 $ 71,554 $ 146,551 Add: FDIC Special assessment(a) 7,394 50,297 — Add: Losses (gains) on available for sale and held to maturity debt securities, net(b) 7 (877 ) 24 Add: Restructuring charge(c) 620 (538 ) — Less: Gain on sale of commercial premium finance lending division(d) (3,629 ) — — Add: Provision for credit losses for available for sale securities(e) — — 5,000 Add: Merger related expenses(f) — 10,000 4,133 Add: Litigation reserve(g) — 3,540 — Total non-GAAP adjustments to net income 4,392 62,422 9,157 Income tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments(h) (1,224 ) (17,679 ) (1,178 ) Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 99,448 $ 116,297 $ 154,530 Dividends on preferred stock 4,119 4,104 3,874 Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 95,329 $ 112,193 $ 150,656 __________ (a) Included in the FDIC insurance expense. (b) Included in gains on securities transactions, net. (c) Represents severance expense (credit) related to workforce reductions within salary and employee benefits expense. (d) Included in net gains (losses) on sale of assets. (e) Included in provision for credit losses for available for sale and held to maturity securities (tax disallowed). (f) Represents data processing termination costs within technology, furniture and equipment expense during the fourth quarter 2023 and salary and employee benefits expense during the first quarter 2023. (g) Represents legal reserves and settlement charges included in professional and legal fees. (h) Calculated using the appropriate blended statutory tax rate for the applicable period. Adjusted per common share data (non-GAAP): Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 95,329 $ 112,193 $ 150,656 Average number of shares outstanding 508,340,719 507,683,229 507,111,295 Basic earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 0.19 $ 0.22 $ 0.30 Average number of diluted shares outstanding 510,633,945 509,714,526 509,656,430 Diluted earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 0.19 $ 0.22 $ 0.30 Adjusted annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP): Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 99,448 $ 116,297 $ 154,530 Average shareholders' equity $ 6,725,695 $ 6,639,906 $ 6,440,215 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 2,024,999 2,033,656 2,061,361 Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 4,700,696 $ 4,606,250 $ 4,378,854 Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP) 8.46 % 10.10 % 14.12 % Adjusted annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP): Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 99,448 $ 116,297 $ 154,530 Average assets $ 61,256,868 $ 61,113,553 $ 59,867,002 Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted (non-GAAP) 0.65 % 0.76 % 1.03 %





GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures (Continued) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, ($ in thousands, except for share data) 2024 2023 2023 Adjusted annualized return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP): Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 99,448 $ 116,297 $ 154,530 Average shareholders' equity $ 6,725,695 $ 6,639,906 $ 6,440,215 Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP) 5.91 % 7.01 % 9.60 % Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP): Net income, as reported (GAAP) $ 96,280 $ 71,554 $ 146,551 Average shareholders' equity 6,725,695 6,639,906 6,440,215 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 2,024,999 2,033,656 2,061,361 Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 4,700,696 $ 4,606,250 $ 4,378,854 Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) 8.19 % 6.21 % 13.39 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP): Non-interest expense, as reported (GAAP) $ 280,310 $ 340,421 $ 272,166 Less: FDIC Special assessment (pre-tax) 7,394 50,297 — Less: Restructuring charge (pre-tax) 620 (538 ) — Less: Merger-related expenses (pre-tax) — 10,000 4,133 Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (pre-tax) 5,562 4,547 4,253 Less: Litigation reserve (pre-tax) — 3,540 — Non-interest expense, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 266,734 $ 272,575 $ 263,780 Net interest income, as reported (GAAP) 393,548 397,275 436,020 Non-interest income, as reported (GAAP) 61,415 52,691 54,299 Add: Losses (gains) on available for sale and held to maturity securities transactions, net (pre-tax) 7 (877 ) 24 Less: Gain on sale of premium finance division (pre-tax) (3,629 ) — — Non-interest income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 57,793 $ 51,814 $ 54,323 Gross operating income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 451,341 $ 449,089 $ 490,343 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 59.10 % 60.70 % 53.79 %





As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, ($ in thousands, except for share data) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP): Common shares outstanding 508,893,059 507,709,927 507,660,742 507,619,430 507,762,358 Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 6,727,139 $ 6,701,391 $ 6,627,299 $ 6,575,184 $ 6,511,581 Less: Preferred stock 209,691 209,691 209,691 209,691 209,691 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 2,020,405 2,029,267 2,038,202 2,046,882 2,056,107 Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 4,497,043 $ 4,462,433 $ 4,379,406 $ 4,318,611 $ 4,245,783 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 8.84 $ 8.79 $ 8.63 $ 8.51 $ 8.36 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP): Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 4,497,043 $ 4,462,433 $ 4,379,406 $ 4,318,611 $ 4,245,783 Total assets (GAAP) 61,000,188 60,934,974 61,183,352 61,703,693 64,309,573 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 2,020,405 2,029,267 2,038,202 2,046,882 2,056,107 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 58,979,783 $ 58,905,707 $ 59,145,150 $ 59,656,811 $ 62,253,466 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 7.62 % 7.58 % 7.40 % 7.24 % 6.82 %

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(in thousands, except for share data)

March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 398,827 $ 284,090 Interest bearing deposits with banks 542,006 607,135 Investment securities: Equity securities 66,951 64,464 Trading debt securities 3,989 3,973 Available for sale debt securities 1,449,334 1,296,576 Held to maturity debt securities (net of allowance for credit losses of $1,131 at March 31, 2024 and $1,205 at December 31, 2023) 3,710,687 3,739,208 Total investment securities 5,230,961 5,104,221 Loans held for sale (includes fair value of $17,639 at March 31, 2024 and $20,640 at December 31, 2023 for loans originated for sale) 61,782 30,640 Loans 49,922,042 50,210,295 Less: Allowance for loan losses (469,248 ) (446,080 ) Net loans 49,452,794 49,764,215 Premises and equipment, net 371,034 381,081 Lease right of use assets 336,330 343,461 Bank owned life insurance 723,398 723,799 Accrued interest receivable 253,893 245,498 Goodwill 1,868,936 1,868,936 Other intangible assets, net 151,469 160,331 Other assets 1,608,758 1,421,567 Total Assets $ 61,000,188 $ 60,934,974 Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 11,273,331 $ 11,539,483 Interest bearing: Savings, NOW and money market 25,060,881 24,526,622 Time 12,743,734 13,176,724 Total deposits 49,077,946 49,242,829 Short-term borrowings 75,224 917,834 Long-term borrowings 3,262,341 2,328,375 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 57,195 57,108 Lease liabilities 396,904 403,781 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,403,439 1,283,656 Total Liabilities 54,273,049 54,233,583 Shareholders’ Equity Preferred stock, no par value; 50,000,000 authorized shares: Series A (4,600,000 shares issued at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023) 111,590 111,590 Series B (4,000,000 shares issued at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023) 98,101 98,101 Common stock (no par value, authorized 650,000,000 shares; issued 508,893,059 shares at March 31, 2024 and 507,896,910 shares at December 31, 2023) 178,535 178,187 Surplus 4,989,023 4,989,989 Retained earnings 1,506,738 1,471,371 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (156,848 ) (146,456 ) Treasury stock, at cost (186,983 common shares at December 31, 2023) — (1,391 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 6,727,139 6,701,391 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 61,000,188 $ 60,934,974

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except for share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023

Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 771,553 $ 762,894 $ 655,226 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 35,797 34,117 32,289 Tax-exempt 4,796 4,820 5,325 Dividends 6,828 6,138 5,185 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 9,682 10,215 22,205 Total interest income 828,656 818,184 720,230 Interest Expense Interest on deposits: Savings, NOW and money market 232,506 221,501 150,766 Time 151,065 165,351 80,298 Interest on short-term borrowings 20,612 5,524 33,948 Interest on long-term borrowings and junior subordinated debentures 30,925 28,533 19,198 Total interest expense 435,108 420,909 284,210 Net Interest Income 393,548 397,275 436,020 (Credit) provision for credit losses for available for sale and held to maturity securities (74 ) (116 ) 4,987 Provision for credit losses for loans 45,274 20,696 9,450 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 348,348 376,695 421,583 Non-Interest Income Wealth management and trust fees 17,930 11,978 9,587 Insurance commissions 2,251 3,221 2,420 Capital markets 5,670 6,489 10,892 Service charges on deposit accounts 11,249 9,336 10,476 Gains on securities transactions, net 49 907 378 Fees from loan servicing 3,188 2,616 2,671 Gains on sales of loans, net 1,618 2,302 489 Gains (losses) on sales of assets, net 3,694 (129 ) 124 Bank owned life insurance 3,235 4,107 2,584 Other 12,531 11,864 14,678 Total non-interest income 61,415 52,691 54,299 Non-Interest Expense Salary and employee benefits expense 141,831 131,719 144,986 Net occupancy expense 24,323 27,590 23,256 Technology, furniture and equipment expense 35,462 44,404 36,508 FDIC insurance assessment 18,236 60,627 9,155 Amortization of other intangible assets 9,412 9,696 10,519 Professional and legal fees 16,465 25,238 16,814 Amortization of tax credit investments 5,562 4,547 4,253 Other 29,019 36,600 26,675 Total non-interest expense 280,310 340,421 272,166 Income Before Income Taxes 129,453 88,965 203,716 Income tax expense 33,173 17,411 57,165 Net Income 96,280 71,554 146,551 Dividends on preferred stock 4,119 4,104 3,874 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 92,161 $ 67,450 $ 142,677

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

Quarterly Analysis of Average Assets, Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity and

Net Interest Income on a Tax Equivalent Basis

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Average Avg. Average Avg. Average Avg. ($ in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest earning assets: Loans(1)(2) $ 50,246,591 $ 771,577 6.14 % $ 50,039,429 $ 762,918 6.10 % $ 47,859,371 $ 655,250 5.48 % Taxable investments(3) 5,094,978 42,625 3.35 4,950,773 40,255 3.25 5,033,134 37,474 2.98 Tax-exempt investments(1)(3) 579,842 6,071 4.19 593,577 6,101 4.11 623,145 6,739 4.33 Interest bearing deposits with banks 697,386 9,682 5.55 885,689 10,215 4.61 1,847,140 22,205 4.81 Total interest earning assets 56,618,797 829,955 5.86 56,469,468 819,489 5.80 55,362,790 721,668 5.21 Other assets 4,638,071 4,644,085 4,504,212 Total assets $ 61,256,868 $ 61,113,553 $ 59,867,002 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 24,793,452 $ 232,506 3.75 % $ 23,991,093 $ 221,500 3.69 % $ 23,389,569 $ 150,766 2.58 % Time deposits 12,599,395 151,065 4.80 13,934,683 165,351 4.75 9,738,608 80,298 3.30 Short-term borrowings 1,537,879 20,612 5.36 449,831 5,524 4.91 2,803,743 33,948 4.84 Long-term borrowings(4) 2,625,862 30,925 4.71 2,377,706 28,533 4.80 1,686,830 19,198 4.55 Total interest bearing liabilities 41,556,588 435,108 4.19 40,753,313 420,908 4.13 37,618,750 284,210 3.02 Non-interest bearing deposits 11,183,127 11,534,795 14,024,742 Other liabilities 1,791,458 2,185,539 1,783,295 Shareholders' equity 6,725,695 6,639,906 6,440,215 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 61,256,868 $ 61,113,553 $ 59,867,002 Net interest income/interest rate spread(5) $ 394,847 1.67 % $ 398,581 1.67 % $ 437,458 2.19 % Tax equivalent adjustment (1,299 ) (1,306 ) (1,438 ) Net interest income, as reported $ 393,548 $ 397,275 $ 436,020 Net interest margin(6) 2.78 2.81 3.15 Tax equivalent effect 0.01 0.01 0.01 Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis(6) 2.79 % 2.82 % 3.16 %

____________

(1) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate.

(2) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include non-accrual loans.

(3) The yield for securities that are classified as available for sale is based on the average historical amortized cost.

(4) Includes junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts which are presented separately on the consolidated statements of condition.

(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities and is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis.

(6) Net interest income as a percentage of total average interest earning assets.

SHAREHOLDERS RELATIONS

