Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

25 April 2024

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 29 April 2024

Effective from 29 April 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 29 April 2024 to 29 July 2024:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030482849, (SNP), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 29 April 2024: 4.8970% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

