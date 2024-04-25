Global Business Process Management Market Report 2024-2030 - Increasing Focus on Digitization and Automation, Proliferating Government and Public Institutions Use of BPM

Dublin, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Business Process Management Market by Component (Services, Solution), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), Application - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Business Process Management Market size was estimated at USD 4.40 billion in 2023, USD 4.74 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.69% to reach USD 7.40 billion by 2030.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing focus on digitization and automation of business processes
- Proliferating government and public institutions use of BPM
- Increasing number of SMEs adopting BPM to enhance operational efficiency
Restraints
- Resistance to adopt BPM solution by middle management of an organization
Opportunities
- Integration of natural language processing in BPM
- Advances in cloud computing and Big Data offering increased efficiency in BPM software
Challenges
- Stringent government regulations of BPM
- Market Segmentation Analysis
Market Trend Analysis
- Cumulative Impact of High Inflation
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis
- Regulatory Framework
Competitive Portfolio
- Appian Corporation
- BP Logix, Inc.
- Cflow
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corporation
- OpenText Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Pegasystems Inc.
- SAP SE
- Software AG
- Tata Consultancy Services
- TIBCO Software Inc.
- Ultimus Inc.
- WNS Global Services
Market Segmentation & Coverage
Component
- Services
- Solution
- Automation
- Content & Document Management
- Integration
- Monitoring & Optimization
- Process Improvement
Deployment
- Cloud
- On-Premise
Application
- Banking, Financial Services & Insurance
- Government & Defense
- Healthcare
- IT & Telecommunication
- Manufacturing
- Retail
Region
- Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- California
- Florida
- Illinois
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Texas
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Europe, Middle East & Africa
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Israel
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Poland
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
