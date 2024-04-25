Global Business Process Management Market Report 2024-2030 - Increasing Focus on Digitization and Automation, Proliferating Government and Public Institutions Use of BPM

Dublin, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Business Process Management Market by Component (Services, Solution), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), Application - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Business Process Management Market size was estimated at USD 4.40 billion in 2023, USD 4.74 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.69% to reach USD 7.40 billion by 2030.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing focus on digitization and automation of business processes

Proliferating government and public institutions use of BPM

Increasing number of SMEs adopting BPM to enhance operational efficiency

Restraints

Resistance to adopt BPM solution by middle management of an organization

Opportunities

Integration of natural language processing in BPM

Advances in cloud computing and Big Data offering increased efficiency in BPM software

Challenges

Stringent government regulations of BPM

Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Trend Analysis

Cumulative Impact of High Inflation

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Regulatory Framework

Competitive Portfolio

Appian Corporation

BP Logix, Inc.

Cflow

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Fujitsu Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

OpenText Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Pegasystems Inc.

SAP SE

Software AG

Tata Consultancy Services

TIBCO Software Inc.

Ultimus Inc.

WNS Global Services

Market Segmentation & Coverage

Component

Services

Solution Automation Content & Document Management Integration Monitoring & Optimization Process Improvement



Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Application

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

Government & Defense

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Retail

Region

Americas Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States California Florida Illinois New York Ohio Pennsylvania Texas

Asia-Pacific Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand Vietnam

Europe, Middle East & Africa Denmark Egypt Finland France Germany Israel Italy Netherlands Nigeria Norway Poland Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey United Arab Emirates United Kingdom



