Global Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Market Analysis/Forecasts 2023-2024 & 2030: Growing Popularity of Open Source ALM Tools, Emerging Demand for SaaS ALM with Technological Integrations

The Application Lifecycle Management Market size was estimated at USD 4.42 billion in 2023, USD 4.76 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.58% to reach USD 7.38 billion by 2030.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 197 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising automation of various management procedures by enterprises

Need for compliance, governance, efficiency, usability, performance and other benchmarks of applications

Demand for effective decision-making to improve businesses

Restraints

High implementation and maintenance costs

Opportunities

Growing popularity of open source application lifecycle management tools

Emerging demand for SaaS-based ALM with technological integrations

Challenges

Complex method for choosing appropriate ALM a particular project

Market Trend Analysis

Cumulative Impact of High Inflation

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Regulatory Framework

Competitive Portfolio

Atlassian Corporation

Birlasoft Limited

Bitscape Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

Broadcom Inc.

Digite, Inc.

Foundant Technologies, Inc.

Inflectra Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Intland Software GmbH

Micro Focus International PLC

MicroGenesis Tech Soft Pvt. Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Parasoft Corporation

Perforce Software, Inc.

PTC Inc.

SAP SE

Xoriant Corporation

Market Segmentation & Coverage

Type

Services Consulting Services Managed Services Professional Services Support & Maintenance Training & Education

Software

Product

Mobile Application

Web-Based Application

Deployment

On-Cloud

On-Premises

End-Use Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

Building, Construction & Real Estate

Consumer Goods & Retail

Education

Energy & Utilities

Government & Public Sector

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Information Technology

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Telecommunication

Travel & Hospitality

Region

Americas Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States California Florida Illinois New York Ohio Pennsylvania Texas

Asia-Pacific Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand Vietnam

Europe, Middle East & Africa Denmark Egypt Finland France Germany Israel Italy Netherlands Nigeria Norway Poland Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey United Arab Emirates United Kingdom



