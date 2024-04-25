Africa Data Center Construction Report 2024: In South Africa and Kenya, the Government has Partnered with Private Entities to Develop Digital Infrastructure, Increasing Demand for Data Centers

Dublin, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Africa data center construction market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.08% from 2023 to 2029, from US$1.21 Billion in 2023, to reach US$ 2.53 Billion in 2029.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

In 2023, South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, Morocco, Ghana, Algeria, and many others had an average internet penetration higher than 64%.

The African government's support of digitalization and tax incentives in the region will improve the development of data centers and propel the growth of the Africa data center construction market. In South Africa and Kenya, the government has partnered with private entities to develop digital infrastructure, which increases the demand for data centers.

5G connectivity has been growing significantly in the market, and the network is available in over 18 countries, such as South Africa, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Gabon, Senegal, Egypt, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Madagascar, Uganda, Kenya, Lesotho, Seychelles, Mauritius, and others. The growing 5G environment will drive the requirement for establishing edge data centers in tier 2 & tier 3 locations for low latency and access to data at farther locations.

Cloud-based services in the African region have been growing over the past years, with South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria being the countries where most cloud deployments occur. For instance, in October 2023, Huawei planned to spend USD 430 million in the next five years to develop cloud computing infrastructure, support local software providers, and train digital professionals in Northern Africa.

The industrial land for the development of data centers in the region has been growing over the years, with governments across several countries establishing special economic zones or free trade zones offering different types of support for development. For instance, the Kenya government has established several special economic zones, such as Greater Mombasa SEZ, Lamu SEZ, Dongo Kundu SEZ, Naivasha Industrial Park, and Kisumu SEZ.

In Africa, data center providers use renewable energy to power data centers for sustainable data center operations. South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, Morocco, Ethiopia, and the Ivory Coast have witnessed renewable energy deployments. For instance, in February 2024, Teraco (Digital Realty) planned to develop a utility-scale solar PV energy facility in South Africa with a power capacity of around 120 MW.

MARKETS TRENDS

Increasing Deployment of 5G Network Services

Innovations in technology and deployment increase the demand for 5G in Africa. The deployment of 5G positively affects the demand for data centers and supports the growth of the Africa data center construction market. The increased data traffic, submarine cable connectivity, and smart cities' development have driven data center construction in the region with the increase in 5G applications.

Telecom operators, such as MTN, Vodacom, Ethio Telecom Mascom, and Rain, have enabled 5G technology in some African countries on a trial basis and will launch commercial 5G services nationwide.

African governments have taken the initiative to develop 5G in Africa. For instance, in July 2023, Ethio Telecom announced that it would expand the 5G network and service quality in Ethiopia to meet the demand of end users.

Growing Adoption of Renewable Energy

Africa has a power outage, and governments across several countries have taken initiatives to strengthen power availability, such as increasing investments in renewable energy resources.

In October 2023, the public investment corporation (PIC) of South Africa planned to invest USD 11.27 trillion in renewable energy projects to generate 200MW of electricity.

In March 2023, Africa Data Centres and Distributed Power Africa signed a 20-year-long PPA for a 12 MW solar energy supply.

In 2022, Eskom's 1,600-hectare land will be provided to the renewable energy company Mainstream Renewable Power as part of a lease agreement for the construction of facilities for the generation of renewable energy in Africa.

The South African government implemented a carbon emission law that mandates the emitter to pay principles for significant emissions and should be offered incentives for adopting greener technology.

The Nigerian government promotes clean energy technologies for sustainable start-ups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). This move aims to address the country's environmental challenges by adopting the Global Clean Technology Innovation Program (GCIP)

Egypt expects to increase the share of total electricity produced from renewable sources to 20% and 42%, respectively, by 2022 and 2035.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

In the African region, most Tier III facilities, UPS systems, are adopted as N+1 redundant systems, while other facilities have installations of N+N UPS systems.

In 2023, most data centers in Africa were built with a power capacity of more than 15 MW. The construction of mega data center facilities will aid in power capacity growth across African data centers.

The construction of data centers involves the participation of various parties, such as construction contractors, architectural and design firms, infrastructure providers, installation & commissioning service providers, and data center operators.

The majority of the data centers in the African region are built based on ASHRAE guidelines. To increase the cooling infrastructure's efficiency, data centers give prime importance to PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness), WUE (Water Use Effectiveness), and Carbon Usage Effectiveness.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Prominent Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

4energy

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

EATON

EVAPCO

Enlogic

Legrand

Master Power Technologies

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Prominent Data Center Construction Contractors

Abbeydale

Advanced Vision Morocco

ARSMAGNA

Arup

AtkinsRealis

b2 Architects

CAP DC

Chess Enterprises

Copy Cat Group

Eastra Solutions

Edarat Group

EDS Engineers

Egypro

H&MV Engineering

Ingenium

Interkel

JLB Architects

MWK Engineering

Orascom Construction

REDCON Construction

Raya Network Services

Royal HaskoningDHV

Shaker Group

Sterling & Wilson

Summit Technology Solutions

Tri-Star Construction

United For Technology Solutions

Westwood Management

Data Center Investors

21st Century Technologies

Africa Data Centres

Airtel Africa

Digital Parks Africa

Digital Realty

Equinix

Galaxy Backbone

IXAFRICA DATA CENTRE

Medallion Communications

NTT DATA

Open Access Data Centres

Paratus Namibia

Rack Centre

Raxio Data Centres

Raya Data Center

Telecom Egypt

Vantage Data Centers

Wingu.Africa

New Entrants

Cloudoon

Kasi Cloud

Gulf Data Hub

Khazna Data Centers



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 318 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.53 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.0% Regions Covered Africa

Key Market Dynamics



Market Opportunities & Trends

Increase in Smart City Initiatives

Government Support for Data Center Development

Artificial Intelligence Adoption Leading Innovations in Data Center Infrastructure

Migration from On-Premises to Colocation & Managed Services

Rise in 5G Network Connectivity and Edge Data Center Deployments

Market Growth Enablers

Increasing Adoption of Cloud Services

Growth in Penetration of Big Data & IoT

Rise in Renewable Energy Adoption

Increase in Submarine Cable & Inland Connectivity

Market Restraints

Low Budgets & Investment Constraints in Data Center Development

Location Constraints on Data Centers

Dearth of Skilled Workforce

Security Threats in Data Centers

Report Segmentation

Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC and CRAH Units

Chillers Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling

Liquid-based Cooling

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Tier Standards

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3sk2qi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment