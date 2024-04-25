Turkey Video Surveillance Market Outlook 2023-2029: Rising Crime Index Influencing Adoption - Size, Share, Revenue, Analysis, Value, Growth, Forecasts

Dublin, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Video Surveillance Market Outlook 2023-2029 Size, Share, Revenue, Analysis, Value, Growth, Forecast & COVID-19 Impact: Market Forecast By Components, By Application And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Turkey video surveillance market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2023-2029F. The rising crime rate with the country registering an increase in the crime rate index from 39.7% in 2021 to 40.1% in 2023 is one of the major factors spurring the overall demand for video surveillance systems in the country.

The Turkey video surveillance market grew at a considerable rate during the pre-Covid years as the government of Turkey has been placing a strong emphasis on the development of security infrastructure across the country to enhance safety and security and further, government initiatives like the Eleventh Development Plan (2019-2023) and development of smart cities across the country acted as a catalyst for the growth of video surveillance system market in the country. However, the market witnessed a decline in 2020 led by COVID-19 and the lockdown imposed by the government which led to a halt in economic activities, closed commercial places, and education institutions, and adversely affected the hospitality sector.

With the growing need for intelligent security systems and rising government initiatives to double its infrastructures such as railways, highways, and airports, the video surveillance market has been gaining traction in recent years. Moreover, Turkey is planning to invest $198 billion in the expansion of its infrastructure of highways, railways, and airports by 2053 which would augment the demand for video surveillance to monitor safety and security in public places during the forecast period.

In 2022, video surveillance cameras held a major share of the Turkey video surveillance market due to an increase in demand for cameras in public spaces such as roads, malls, construction sites, etc for surveillance. This segment will retain its dominance in the market in the years to come.

By Components

Video Surveillance Cameras

Video Surveillance Recorder

Video Surveillance Encoder

Video Management Software

By Application

Banking & Financial

Government & Transportation

Retail & Logistics

Commercial Offices

Industrial & Manufacturing

Residential

Hospitality & Healthcare

Educational Institutions

