India Construction Equipment Market 2023-2029: Budget Allocations for Railways, Roads, Urban Infrastructure, and Power Projects to Bolster Growth

Dublin, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Construction Equipment Market 2023-2029 Analysis, Size, Share, Revenue, Foreacst, Trends, Growth, Outlook, Industry & COVID-19 Impact: Market Forecast By Types and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India Construction Equipment Market revenue is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2023-2029. India's infrastructure sector is poised for substantial growth achieving India's goal of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025 which relies heavily on robust infrastructure development to attain this objective, the government has launched key initiatives such as the USD 1.4 trillion National Infrastructure Pipeline, PM Gati Shakti scheme, and Industrial Corridors project which includes various projects in infrastructure development, including public transportation systems, smart cities, and urban renewal projects.

The India Construction Equipment market experienced a downturn in 2019-2020, primarily attributable to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. the market effectively managed the impact of COVID-19 and achieved a notable 12% growth in 2021. This growth can be attributed to various factors, including the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), and the implementation of the Rs 111 trillion National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) in six years through FY25 by the government. Additionally, the macroeconomic landscape, policy changes, reforms, and the challenges that affect the construction equipment sector influence the market's performance.

In the 2023-24 budget, USD 122 billion was allocated for infrastructure, covering railways, roads, urban infrastructure, and power. These factors have been stimulating the India Construction Equipment Market growth.



Significant cost associated with acquiring construction equipment remains a primary barrier to the growth of the construction equipment market. Prospective buyers are now presented with the alternative of opting for rental solutions, which is expected to grow by 5.1% by 2025. This shift towards rentals can be attributed to several factors, including the escalating expenses linked to equipment procurement.



