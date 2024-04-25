Global Chatbot Market Outlook Report 2023-2036, Featuring Botsify, Aivo Conversational AI, Acuvate, Chatfuel, Google, Inbenta Holdings and Bitonic Technology Labs

Dublin, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Chatbot Market Outlook 2023-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global chatbot market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 22.87% over the forecast period 2023 - 2036. Factors such as the surge in the adoption of chatbot in the marketing of companies, followed by the rising automation of accounting process by using AI Chatbot are projected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Additionally, the rising integration of sentiment analysis and chatbot for insightful consumer data are also expected to boost the market growth. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of near to USD 84.78 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of about USD 5.87 billion in the year 2023.



The global chatbot market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by offering, deployment mode, type, technology, organization type, application, end user, and by region. By deployment mode, the market is segmented into on-premises and cloud By the end of 2036, the cloud segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 46.10 billion, up from a revenue of close to USD 3.36 billion in the year 2023.



On the basis of region, the global Chatbot market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The market in North America, amongst the market in all the other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 38.43 billion by the end of 2036. Moreover, in the year 2023, the market in the region generated a revenue of over USD 2.24 billion.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global chatbot market that are included in the report:

Botsify

Aivo Conversational AI

Acuvate

Chatfuel

Google Inc.

Inbenta Holdings Inc

Bitonic Technology Labs Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. An Introduction to the Research Study

1.1. Preface

1.2. Market Taxonomy

1.3. Definition of the Market and the Segments

1.4. Acronyms and Assumptions



2. The Research Procedure



3. Recommendation by Analyst for C-Level Executives



4. An Abstract of the Report



5. Evaluation of Market Fluctuations and Outlook

5.1. Market Growth Drivers

5.2. Market Growth Deflation

5.3. Market Trends

5.3.1. End User Based

5.3.2. Service Based



6. Fundamental Market Prospects

6.1. Strategic Competitive Opportunities

6.2. Geographic Opportunities

6.3. Application Centric Opportunities



7. Regulatory & Standards Landscape



8. Impact of Recession on Japan and the Global Economy



9. Economic Outlook: Japan

9.1. Limitations to Japan's Economic Recovery

9.2. Uplifting Policies to Foster the Growth of the Economy

9.3. Future-Outlook and Strategic Move for a Sustainable Economy



10. Technology Transition and Adoption Analysis



11. Industry Value Chain Analysis



12. Industry Risk Analysis



13. Industry Growth Outlook



14. Comparative Feature Analysis



15. Analysis on the Trends in the Chatbot Market



16. Regional Demand Analysis



17. Global Chatbot Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast, 2023-2036: Worldwide Factors Fostering the Industry Growth



18. Cross Analysis of Offering w.r.t. End User (USD Million), 2023-2036



19. North America Chatbot Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast by Region, 2023-2036



20. Latin America Chatbot Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast by Region, 2023-2036



21. Europe Chatbot Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast by Region, 2023-2036



22. Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Chatbot Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast by Region, 2023-2036



23. Japan Chatbot Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast by Region, 2023-2036



24. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Chatbot Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast by Region, 2023-2036

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r4jfuy

