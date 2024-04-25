Global Scleral Lens Market Outlook 2023-2035: Market is Forecast to Garner Revenue of USD 0.87 billion by 2035, Up from USD 0.31 Billion in 2022

Dublin, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Scleral Lens Market Outlook 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In an industry analysis of the global scleral lens market, forecasts suggest a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.15% from the year 2023 to 2035.

The market, driven by the increased prevalence of ocular conditions and the rising adaptation of scleral lenses for the management of dry eye disease, is expected to reach a valuation of approximately USD 0.87 billion by the end of the forecast period, a significant increase from 2022's figures of USD 0.31 billion.



Segmental Insights



This growth is substantiated by advancements in the various types of scleral lenses that cater to distinct ophthalmic needs. The full-scleral lenses segment is projected to account for the highest revenue by 2035, indicative of their essential role in managing severe eye conditions such as advanced keratoconus and profound dry eye syndromes.



Regional Dominance



The North American region is foreseen to continue its dominance in the scleral lens market, anticipated to generate the highest revenue globally by 2035, following a robust performance in 2022.

The market's buoyancy in this region can be credited to the wide-ranging product offerings from established manufacturers, coupled with the increasing demand for scleral lenses among patients.



Leading Competitors



The competitive landscape of the scleral lens market is composed of several key players who are expected to continue their influence through the forecast period. These industry leaders encompass innovators and specialists in contact lens technology, geared towards enhancing visual health and offering advanced solutions for ocular conditions.



Future Outlook



Projections for the scleral lens market present a promising outlook through 2035, with technology advancements and an increasing adoption rate signifying unhindered growth. As these lenses continue to serve a critical medical purpose, their significance in the eye care industry remains vital for both patients and healthcare providers.



The forecasted figures and anticipated advancements stand as an epitome of a dynamic and responsive market, attentive to the evolving needs of individuals with ocular ailments.

The continued research and innovation in the field project a resilient market trajectory, benefiting both the industry and those in need of specialized eye care solutions.



