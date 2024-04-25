17 Education & Technology Group Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) (“17EdTech” or the “Company”), a leading education technology company in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F, including its audited financial statements, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 25, 2024. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.17zuoye.com as well as on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.



The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be submitted to ir@17zuoye.com.

About 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is a leading education technology company in China, offering smart in-school classroom solution that delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents. Leveraging its extensive knowledge and expertise obtained from in-school business over the past decade, the Company provides teaching and learning SaaS offerings to facilitate the digital transformation and upgrade at Chinese schools, with a focus on improving the efficiency and effectiveness of core teaching and learning scenarios such as homework assignments and in-class teaching. The product utilizes the Company’s technology and data insights to provide personalized and targeted learning and exercise content that is aimed at improving students’ learning efficiency.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

17 Education & Technology Group Inc.

Ms. Lara Zhao

Investor Relations Manager

E-mail: ir@17zuoye.com