Australia Gasoline Generator (Portable, Stationery) Market Outlook 2024-2030: Size, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Share, Growth, Value

Australia gasoline generator market size is projected to shrink at CAGR of 3.9% during 2024-2030
Approximately 72% of Australia's population is concentrated in major cities, with 26% residing in inner and outer regional areas. A mere 2% inhabit remote and very remote regions. Tropical cyclones impact the entirety of northern Australia, and the northwest region of Western Australia, spanning from Broome to Exmouth, is identified as the most cyclone-prone section along the country's coastline.
During 2020-23, Australia gasoline generator market saw a notable surge in demand, driven by an upswing in both residential and commercial projects nationwide. However, 2020 posed challenges for the market due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a 7% decline in Australia's GDP and a revenue slowdown which had an impact on the gasoline generator market.
This was predominantly caused by a nationwide lockdown, which subsequently led to a cessation of construction activities. However, with the resumption of construction activities and growing demand for the completion of ongoing residential projects, including $312 million Playford Alive, the $250 million Fortville plan redevelopment, the $103 million-valued Emerald City Mixed-Use Development and others the market gradually regained momentum post-pandemic.
As per the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, Australia experienced approximately 27 tropical lows, 8 tropical cyclones, and 2 severe cyclones, resulting in damages exceeding US$ 518.7 million between the years 2020 and 2021. On account of the increasing occurrence of natural disasters like floods, cyclones, and hurricanes across Australia driving the demand for disaster management equipment, including gasoline generators as power backup to provide electricity during rehabilitation, and restoration.
Additionally, Government initiatives, such as the 2021 Infrastructure Plan and the Housing Strategy 2017-2027, which allocates $136 million for Queensland, are expected to play a pivotal role in supporting Australia gasoline generator market growth.
Market Segmentation by Types
In 2023, the highest revenue share in the market was held by portable generators due to their ease of movement and transportability. These generators are well-suited for diverse applications such as travel, outdoor events, construction sites, and emergencies.
Market Segmentation by Power Output
Generators below 5kw had the highest revenue share in the market owing to the predominant application of generators in for residential purpose as an alternative power backup. These generators not only excel in meeting the power needs of households but also prove to be a cost-effective and reliable solution for various domestic applications.
Market Segmentation by End-Users
The higher demand for gasoline generators in Australia comes from the residential sector owing to the impact of natural disasters in northern Australia, and the northwest region of Western Australia areas resulting in loss of grid connectivity. Thus the population has to incur frequent power outages due to extreme weather, and the portable nature of gasoline generators, coupled with the ease of maintenance. Is a suitable power backup solution.
Market Segmentation by Region
Queensland region currently boasts the largest market size in the country, primarily due to the positive outlook of the mining sector in the area. Furthermore, the Queensland economy is projected to achieve a 31% growth by 2032-33. However, this growth potential could escalate to 46% by capitalizing on emerging opportunities within the mining, commercial, and manufacturing sectors. Additionally, the recent approvals for two coal mines and the allocation of $164 million USD for critical minerals are anticipated to significantly boost the demand for gasoline generators in the region.
Key Highlights of the Report
- Australia Gasoline Generator Market Overview
- Australia Gasoline Generator Market Outlook
- Australia Gasoline Generator Market Forecast
- Historical Data and Forecast of Australia Gasoline Generator Market Revenues and Volume for the Period 2020-2030F
- Historical Data and Forecast of Market Revenues and Volume, By Types, for the Period 2020-2030F
- Historical Data and Forecast of Market Revenues and Volume, By Power Output, for the Period 2020-2030F
- Historical Data and Forecast of Market Revenues and Volume, By End-Users, for the Period 2020-2030F
- Historical Data and Forecast of Market Revenues, By Regions, for the Period 2020-2030F
- Market Drivers and Restraints
- Australia Gasoline Generator Market Trends
- Industry Life Cycle
- Porter's Five Force Analysis
- Market Opportunity Assessment
- Australia Gasoline Generator Market Share, By Companies
- Competitive Benchmarking
- Company Profiles
- Key Strategic Recommendations
Company Profiles
- Engel Distribution Pty Ltd.
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
- Briggs & Stratton Australia Pty Ltd.
- Pramac Generac Pty Ltd.
- The Crommelin Group
- Dunlite Power Equipment
- Makinex
- Mosa Australasia
- ITM Industrial Tool and Machinery
- Yamaha Generators
- Able Sales
- Gentech
Market Scope and Segmentation
By Types
- Portable
- Stationery
By Power Output
- Below 5 kW
- 5.5-10 kW
- Above 10-15 kW
- Above 15 kW
By End-Users
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Others (Agricultural, and Marine applications etc.)
By Region
- New South Wales
- Queensland
- Victoria
- Tasmania
- Northern Territory
- Southern Australia
- Western Australia
