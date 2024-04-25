Hummus Market To Reach USD 10.1 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Hummus, primarily crafted from chickpeas, is a dietary staple in the Middle East and Mediterranean regions. Renowned for its robust nutritional profile, hummus is a rich reservoir of protein, dietary fiber, polyunsaturated fatty acids, and resistant starch. Its health benefits span weight management, heart health promotion, blood sugar level regulation, and a metabolism enhancement. Consequently, the surge in health consciousness within urban demographics has driven a notable uptick in hummus demand in recent years.

The global rise of veganism has further bolstered hummus' appeal, with a sizable portion of the population adopting a plant-based diet. This trend is poised for continued growth, fueled by mounting environmental awareness. Hummus, available in diverse forms, including healthy sauces, dips, and spreads, has thus witnessed heightened sales, catering to the burgeoning demand from vegan and health-conscious consumers. Moreover, its simple ingredient composition contributes to its accessibility and popularity, ensuring widespread availability and consumption across varied culinary preferences.

Request Sample Report:

https://bit.ly/3Uh0B1m

Segmentation Overview:

The hummus market has been segmented into type, mode of packaging, packaging material, distribution channel, and region.

Pouches are the leading segment in packaging.

The market is segmented by mode of packaging into cups, pouches, bottled jars, and others. The pouch segment is the leading segment, attributed to its popularity and convenience. In addition, these accessories are available in various sizes and shapes.

Hypermarkets are projected to have positive growth in the coming years.

The hummus market is segmented by distribution channel into convenience stores, hypermarkets, and e-commerce. Hypermarkets are the leading channel segment, as the retail sector is booming. Consumer demand for hummus in the retail industry has been prominent for hummus market growth.

Ask For Discount

https://bit.ly/3JBrGHC

Hummus Market Report Highlights:

The hummus market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 12.3% by 2032.

The technological advances in the food and beverages sector drive the industry growth.

The Middle-East and African regions are dominant in terms of demand and supply.

Some prominent players in the hummus market report include SABRIA Dipping Co LLC, Bakkavor Group Plc, Lancaster Colony Corporation, Ithaca Hummus, CEDAR’s MEDITERRANEAN FOODS Inc, Lantana Foods, Haliburton International Foods Inc and Roots Hummus.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

https://bit.ly/3WkipLX

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Oranges Market 2024 to 2032

Durian Fruit Market 2024 to 2032

Wood-derived Food Additives Market 2024 to 2032

Coconut Flour Market 2024 to 2032

Nuts and Seeds Cheese Market 2024 to 2032