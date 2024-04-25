New Laugh-Out-Loud Dating Memoir Includes Hilarious And Horrible Screenshots From Accomplished Journalist’s Real App-Dating Experiences

Charleston, SC, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When accomplished journalist and independent woman Taylor Burke moved to Alaska for a job, she heard an old Alaskan saying: “The odds are good, but the goods are odd.”

As she soon found out, that would describe her experience with online and app dating in Alaska to a tee.

In her comical (and at times downright disturbing) memoir of dating experiences, readers will cringe with her at the awful profile pictures, the ill-conceived pick up lines , and the profile biographies with information that should only be reserved for an in-depth therapy session.

Misery loves company in Taylor’s ill-fated attempt to find a suitable suitor in Alaska — as evidenced by the book’s very real screenshots of awful dating prospects. Taylor’s satirical wit and divisive voice take the book up another notch; her commentary offers readers a refreshing and raucous look at using dating apps in your 30s.

Taylor’s book, The Goods Are Odd, is a book for men, women, and any human who has had the misfortune of experiencing online dating in their 20s and 30s. Get it for yourself as a coffee table staple, or gift it to a friend to prove there’s always worse fish in the sea.

The Goods Are Odd is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms

Instagram: Tayburkeulosis

Twitter: Taylor the reporter

About the Author:

Taylor Burke is an award-winning journalist by day and a humor and satire writer by night. Coupled with her sardonic wit and warm heart, Taylor’s work gives life to her grandeur delusions of making it as a stand-up comic one day. She has received an abundance of validation that she is, in fact, a good author, so there's that. Taylor travels as a news reporter, which has led to experiences including considering a pet snake, hugging Stone Cold Steve Austin, and attempting to white water raft.

