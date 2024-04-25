ProPhase Labs to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 & 1x1 Meetings on Thursday, May 2, 2024

Garden City, NY, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH), a biopharma, genomics and diagnostics Company, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 11:30 am PST, 2:30 pm EST. Ted Karkus, CEO, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.



To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024

Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Time: 2:30pm Eastern Time (11:30am Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50164

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with ProPhase Labs, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can’t make the live presentation, all company presentations “webcasts” will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab “Agenda”: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) is revolutionizing healthcare through innovative solutions in biopharma, genomics, diagnostics, and therapeutics. With a commitment to advancing personalized medicine and improving patient care, ProPhase Labs is at the forefront of technological advancements in the healthcare industry. For more information, visit www.ProPhaseLabs.com

ProPhase Media Relations and Institutional Investor Contact:

ProPhase Labs, Inc.

267-880-1111

investorrelations@prophaselabs.com