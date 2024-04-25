Invitation to Harvia’s Capital Markets Day on 29 May 2024

Harvia Plc press release 25 April 2024 at 3:00 p.m. EEST





Harvia invites investors, analysts and media representatives to its Capital Markets Day on Wednesday, 29 May 2024 at 10:30 a.m. EEST.

The Capital Markets Day will be held as a hybrid event. Institutional investors, analysts and media representatives are welcome to attend the event in Muurame, Teollisuustie 1–7, Finland. The Capital Markets Day can also be followed as a live webcast at https://harvia.videosync.fi/2024-05-29-cmd.

A recording of the webcast and materials will be available after the event at www.harviagroup.com .

CEO Matias Järnefelt and other members of Harvia’s Management Team will host the event. During the CMD, the Management Team will present Harvia’s strategy update and targets as well as other topical themes.

Those participating in the event on site are requested to register by email to ir@harvia.com by 17 May 2024. Harvia will provide transportation from Helsinki to Muurame and back. In Muurame, the day will also include a tour at the factory. When registering for the event on site, please let us know if you wish to participate in the factory tour and if you require transportation to Muurame. Due to limited number of seats, early registration is recommended.

A preliminary program of the event is presented below. More detailed information will be available on the company’s website at www.harviagroup.com closer to the event. The event will be held in English.

Agenda (EEST):

6:30 Transportation leaves from Helsinki

10:30−13:30 CMD event

14:15−15:15 Factory tour

15:30 Transportation leaves to Helsinki





HARVIA PLC

Matias Järnefelt

CEO





For more information, please contact:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO, tel. +358 40 5050 440





Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 150.5 million in 2023. Harvia Group employs approximately 600 professionals in Finland, Germany, United States, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.