Aqua Security Appoints Mike Dube as Chief Revenue Officer

BOSTON, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security , the pioneer in cloud native security, today announced the appointment of Mike Dube as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Bringing over 20 years of experience in cybersecurity, Dube will build upon Aqua’s consistent revenue growth and leadership in the cloud native security market.

Dube brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Aqua and has been successful in scaling, enabling, and coaching high-performing teams at both hypergrowth and mega-scale organizations. Most recently, Dube served as the VP, North America, Strategic Sales at CrowdStrike where he built a strategic sales team and was recognized with an America Senior Leadership Award. Prior to that, he held various Sales Leadership roles at Splunk, Cybereason and Check Point Software.

“As Aqua continues to grow and expand its footprint in the global market, having a seasoned cybersecurity leader like Mike is instrumental in driving our business,” said Dror Davidoff, Aqua CEO and cofounder. “He is passionate about strong customer relationships, and with a proven track record of delivering results, Mike is poised to play a pivotal role as we enter this next phase of growth.”

“In my two decades in cybersecurity, I’ve learned first-hand the ability to block and prevent malicious activity is required to prevent breaches,” said Dube. “Security teams need a partner who can secure the supply chain and prevent cloud attacks in production, and that is where Aqua comes in. For more than eight years, the world’s largest enterprises have turned to Aqua for a purpose-built solution to stop attacks on cloud native applications. I am excited to join Aqua and partner with our customers to help protect them when cloud native threats are at an all-time high.”

Demand for Aqua’s industry-leading technology has led to consistent growth and market leadership. The company now secures the cloud deployments of more than 40% of the Fortune 100 companies, and a total of more than 500 enterprise customers across 40 countries, with individual customers scanning up to 10 billion images annually. Aqua was recently named to the prestigious Fortune Cyber 60 list of the most important venture-backed startups.

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security sees and stops attacks across the entire cloud native application lifecycle in a single, integrated platform. From software supply chain security for developers to cloud security and runtime protection for security teams, Aqua helps customers reduce risk while building the future of their businesses. The Aqua Platform is the industry’s most comprehensive Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP). Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston, MA and Ramat Gan, IL with Fortune 1000 customers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit https://www.aquasec.com .

Contact:

media@aquasec.com