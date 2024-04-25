Golden State has been recognized as one of the USA Today Best Financial Advisory Firms for 2024

SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden State is proud to have been named one of USA Today’s Best Financial Advisory Firms for 2024, marking the second consecutive year that they’ve earned the prestigious accolade. USA Today and Statista, who conducted the survey, selected the Best Financial Advisory Firms for 2024 based on recommendations by clients and peers and a firm’s growth of Assets Under Management (“AUM”). Recommendations were collected via an independent survey among over 25,000 individuals. Both short-term (12-month) and long-term (5-year) AUM development were analyzed using publicly available data.



Daniel R. Catone, Founder and CEO of Golden State, said, “We are thrilled and honored to have earned this recognition for the second straight year. It is an immense testament to our commitment to offering quality service and a high level of financial guidance to our clients. This honor is a result of our community of advisor's dedication to managing their clients’ wealth.”

About Golden State

The Golden State family of companies, comprised of Golden State Wealth Management, Golden State Equity Partners and Golden State Asset Management, are investment advisers registered with the SEC, dedicated to financial professionals and their clients. The firm’s initial company was founded in 2013 by a group of executives who has partnered with advisors serving over $3 billion in assets under care1. Golden State is a multi-custodial firm that provides its community of advisors with an extensive support network in today’s complex markets. Golden State’s flagship office is located in South Coast Metro, California. With offices across the country, Golden State is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors. For more information about Golden State, visit www.teamgoldenstate.com.

1Source: SEC filing as of March 31, 2024; Golden State.

