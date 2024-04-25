Assertio Holdings, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 6, 2024

LAKE FOREST, Ill., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASRT), a pharmaceutical company with comprehensive commercial capabilities offering differentiated products to patients, today announced that it will release first quarter 2024 financial results on Monday, May 6, 2024, after the market close. Following the release of its financial results, Assertio’s management will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



To access the live webcast, conference call information, and other materials, please visit Assertio’s investor relations website at http://investor.assertiotx.com/overview/default.aspx. Please connect at least 10 minutes prior to the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to access the webcast. For those wishing to join by telephone only, please dial +1-646-307-1963. The call ID is 4502314.

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call on Assertio’s investor website.

