Sensus Healthcare Issues Reminder That its First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call Will be Held on Thursday, May 9, 2024

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions, reminds investors that management will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the financial results for the first quarter of 2024. In addition, management will provide a business update and a discussion on recent and upcoming milestones.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using this link . Upon registration participants will receive a unique dial in number that will permit them to bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may access the conference call by dialing, 1-844-481-2811 (U.S. and Canada Toll Free) or 1-412-317-0676 (International). Please direct the operator to be connected to the Sensus Healthcare conference call.

The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at this link, which also may be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.sensushealthcare.com.

Following the conclusion of the conference call, a telephone replay will be available until June 9th, and can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 (U.S. Toll Free), 855-669-9658 (Canada Toll Free), or 412-317-0088 (International). At the system prompt, dial the replay code – 9785929 – followed by the # sign. Playback will automatically begin. An archived webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a period of time.

About Sensus Healthcare, Inc.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a global pioneer in the development and delivery of non-invasive treatments for skin cancer and keloids. Leveraging its cutting-edge superficial radiotherapy (SRT and IG-SRT) technology, the company provides healthcare providers with a highly effective, patient-centric treatment platform. With a dedication to driving innovation in radiation oncology, Sensus Healthcare offers solutions that are safe, precise, and adaptable to a variety of clinical settings.

For more information, visit www.sensushealthcare.com .

Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Kim Sutton Golodetz

212-838-3777

kgolodetz@lhai.com

