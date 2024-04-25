Enviri Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PHILADELPHIA, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI), a global, market-leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced that Company management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Stifel – Waste 360 Investor Summit (Las Vegas)

Monday, May 6, 2024

(Las Vegas) Monday, May 6, 2024 Oppenheimer – 19 th Annual Industrial Growth Conference (Virtual)

Wednesday, May 8, 2024

(Virtual) Wednesday, May 8, 2024 Stifel – 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference (Boston – Webcast)

Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Webcast Presentation Time – 10:20am – 10:50am

Please be advised that the webcast link will soon be made available on our company's website, specifically under the Investor Relations section.



About Enviri

Enviri is transforming the world to green, as a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of environmental services and related innovative solutions. The company serves a diverse customer base by offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for their waste streams, enabling customers to address their most complex environmental challenges and to achieve their sustainability goals. Enviri is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operates in more than 150 locations in over 30 countries. Additional information can be found at www.enviri.com.

Investor Contact

David Martin

+1.267.946.1407

dmartin@enviri.com Media Contact

Maura Pfeiffer

+1.267.964.1868

mpfeiffer@enviri.com



